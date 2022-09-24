Read full article on original website
Josh Allen, Bills injury woes go from bad to worse with Jordan Poyer update
The Buffalo Bills have clearly established themselves as a true Super Bowl contender after destroying the Los Angeles Rams on the road in Week 1 and toying with the Tennessee Titans in Week 2 at home. However, it’s not all roses and butterflies for Josh Allen and company this season, particularly for the Bills’ defense which might not have its Pro Bowl duo of safeties this Sunday against the Miami Dolphins. The Bills are already guaranteed to be without Micah Hyde after he landed on the injured reserve, while Jordan Poyer is listed questionable for the Miami game, but is not expected to play, according to a report by Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.
Dolphins injury report: 15 players listed ahead of Bengals game
After a gritty victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, the Miami Dolphins have to quickly focus their attention on preparing for the Cincinnati Bengals on Thursday night at Paycor Stadium. Mike McDaniel’s team didn’t practice on Monday, but they were required to release an injury report, so they...
Fans react on Twitter during Dolphins vs. Bills in Week 3
For the first time in their last eight meetings, the Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills. In this Week 3 contest, the Bills dominated the time of possession, holding the ball for over 40 minutes, but their offense only scored two touchdowns and set up one successful field goal attempt. Josh Allen threw the ball 63 times for 400 yards and two touchdowns, but Miami’s defense wasn’t breaking consistently.
Tua Tagovailoa: 3 bold predictions for Dolphins QB in Week 3 vs. Bills
Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa had a potential career-defining moment in Week 2. After trailing 35-14 against the Baltimore Ravens on the road, Tagovailoa led a furious comeback to propel the Dolphins to a stunning 42-38 win. Tagovailoa put on one of the best quarterback performances in recent memory, finishing the day with 469 yards and six touchdowns through the air.
Ken Dorsey Lost His Mind in the Booth After Bills Loss to Dolphins
Bills OC Ken Dorsey absolutely lost it after the final sequence of the Bills-Dolphins game.
5 takeaways from the Bills' 21-19 loss to the Dolphins
Here are five takeaways from the Buffalo Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3:. The storyline of the day heading into Week 3 was the banged up secondary the Bills have. Micah Hyde (neck) had his season come to an end on Saturday. On Sunday, Jordan Poyer (foot) was ruled out for Week 3.
LOOK: Top photos from the Bills' Week 3 game vs. the Dolphins
Check out the top photos from the Buffalo Bills’ 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3 over the 2022 NFL season below:
WATCH: Dolphins WR Jaylen Waddle mic'd up for win vs. Bills
During the Miami Dolphins’ Week 3 victory over the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday, Tua Tagovailoa and company didn’t have many opportunities to make plays, but when they did one wide receiver shined. Second-year wideout Jaylen Waddle had a game-high 102 yards on four receptions...
Bills Offensive Coordinator Ken Dorsey's Rage Sums up Team's Loss to Dolphins
The Buffalo Bills suffered their first loss of the 2022 season, and the team's offensive coordinator didn't take it well. At the end of the game, cameras caught Ken Dorsey getting very angry in the coaching box. The coach was seen slamming his headset, tablet and anything else he could find before the camera went to black.
Miami Dolphins' rebuilding process takes big step forward with huge win vs. Buffalo Bills | Opinion
The Miami Dolphins overcame the "butt-punt" and the Buffalo Bills' Josh Allen to collect a potential breakthrough AFC East victory.
Bills go for it on fourth down, open scoring vs. Dolphins (video)
The Buffalo Bills were not scared to roll the dice early against the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Taking the opening drive all the way to the goal line, Buffalo did not opt for the field goal on fourth down. It paid off as running back Devin Singletary opened up the scoring with a touchdown in the end.
Report card: Bills lose 21-19 vs. Dolphins
Check out Bills Wire’s Week 3 report card for the Buffalo Bills following the team’s frustrating 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins:. Allen once again put the team on his back. With the team struggling to finish drives, Allen took control. He attempted 63 passes and completed 42 passes for 400 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Allen added 47 yards on the ground as well.
