KALAMAZOO, MI — Opening arguments began Monday in a case for a man accused of killing two people at a Kalamazoo Township apartment complex in late 2020. After a jury failed to reach a unanimous verdict during a trial in March, Kalamazoo 19-year-old Tikario McMillon is being tried a second time in the shooting deaths of Katoya McPherson, 33, and Floyd Brahsers Jr., 36. McMillon is charged with two counts of open murder and two counts of felony firearm.

