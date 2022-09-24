ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennington, NJ

Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26

Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
Loss to Collingswood continues work in progress for Williamstown field hockey team

They next play. The next day. The next game. That is the focus of the Braves field hockey team. After the best season in the Williamstown program’s history, the team knew this September would be a work in progress. Monday afternoon, Collingswood left the Braves home turf with a 4-1 nonleague win. At game’s end, the process of looking forward had already begun.
WILLIAMSTOWN, NJ
Essex County field hockey for Sept. 26: Pequannock nips Verona in OT

Sophomore Grace Visscher scored the winner in overtime off an assist from sophomore Maddy DeFillipo as Pequannock nipped Verona 3-2 in Verona. DeFilllipo and senior Nicole Deintinnis each scored for Pequannock (3-5) as well while senior Juliana Ramos-Filewicz chipped in with an assist. Freshmen Ellie Ghingo and Taylor McClain scored...
VERONA, NJ
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap

Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CHESTER, NJ
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain

WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
WEST ORANGE, NJ
Takeaways as Devils slip past Canadiens 2-1 in wild first preseason game: Nico Hischier exits, clutch goalie play, more

The Devils opened up preseason play with mid-season dramatics. New Jersey’s 2-1 win over the Canadiens Monday night had it all: penalties, late game heroics from young goalie Nico Daws, slick moves from winger Jesper Bratt, a near injury to captain Nico Hischier and a good showing for Mackenzie Blackwood –– who is trying to gain momentum after a rocky 2021-22 campaign.
NEWARK, NJ
