Ocean County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26: Donovan Catholic earns victory
Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
Boys soccer: Union County Conference stat leaders through Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the weekly Union County Conference boys soccer stat leaders through Monday, Sept. 26 in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26
Top 50 daily girls soccer stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26
Check out the lists below to see the daily stat leaders for Monday, Sept. 26, in three statistical categories: goals, assists and saves. *These numbers are based off stats reported by coaches to njschoolsports.com by 10 p.m. on Monday night.
Camden County field hockey roundup for Monday Sept. 26: Flynn sparks Audubon
Ashley Flynn had a hand in all three goals, as she scored two and assisted on the other in Audubon’s 3-2 win over Gloucester Catholic in Audubon. Emily Bobo also scored and Maddy Kerns recorded an assist as Audubon evened its record at 3-3. Casey Green and Sienna Giannotti...
HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup
There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
Gloucester County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Our Lady of Mercy, West Deptford among winners
Carley Volkmann scored four goals to lead Our Lady of Mercy past Woodstown 5-0 in Newfield. Our Lady of Mercy (4-3-1) sported a 1-0 lead at halftime before pulling away in the second half with four scores. Savanna Fries also had a goal while Elizabeth Giamboy made 12 saves. Woodstown...
Salem County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Pennsville defeats Paulsboro
Dylan Waller led the way with two goals and one assist as Pennsville took down Paulsboro 7-1 in Pennsville. Stone Mumink scored two goals while Michael Angelo added a goal and an assist for Pennsville (5-2). Paulsboro (0-5) was able to get on the board in the second half when...
Loss to Collingswood continues work in progress for Williamstown field hockey team
They next play. The next day. The next game. That is the focus of the Braves field hockey team. After the best season in the Williamstown program’s history, the team knew this September would be a work in progress. Monday afternoon, Collingswood left the Braves home turf with a 4-1 nonleague win. At game’s end, the process of looking forward had already begun.
Essex County field hockey for Sept. 26: Pequannock nips Verona in OT
Sophomore Grace Visscher scored the winner in overtime off an assist from sophomore Maddy DeFillipo as Pequannock nipped Verona 3-2 in Verona. DeFilllipo and senior Nicole Deintinnis each scored for Pequannock (3-5) as well while senior Juliana Ramos-Filewicz chipped in with an assist. Freshmen Ellie Ghingo and Taylor McClain scored...
Passaic County boys soccer for Sept. 26: Manchester Regional prevails
Robinson Santos made six saves as Manchester Regional pulled away from Secaucus during a 5-1 victory in Haledon. Matias Moran Lara and Ricardo Avila finished with one goal and one assist each to lead Manchester Regional (3-3) offensively. Jacob Yearty scored the lone goal of the contest for Secaucus (2-5)....
Football player airlifted after injuring neck during game in Holmdel, NJ
A neck injury suffered by a high school player on Friday is the latest heart-wrenching moment of a particularly grim football season across the state. It was the latest injury of a football player during the same week that a Linden High School died after suffering a game-related injury. Aaron...
Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap
Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
Salem County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Salem over Cumberland Christian
Laura Hassler scored three goals to lead the offensive attack for Salem in a 6-1 victory over Cumberland County in Salem. Hannah Sharp added two goals and two assists as Salem (3-3) scored five goals in the first half. Cumberland Christian (0-1) finished with eight shots on goal but Marcela...
Cumberland County girls soccer for Sept. 26: Bridgeton over Penns Grove
Adelina Wilks scored five goals as Bridgeton took down Penns Grove 5-1 in Bridgeton. Emily Perez made 11 saves for Bridgeton (3-4) in net to make it difficult for Penns Grove (0-7). Ocean City 4, Millville 0. Ariel Dowe scored the lone goal for Penns Grove while Mariam Rodriguez-Balbuena was...
Football: Tropeano throws for 400+ yards to lead Elizabeth past St. Joe’s (Met.)
Vito Tropeano Jr. went 18-of-24 through the air for 409 yards and three touchdowns to lead Elizabeth to a 23-21 victory over St. Joseph (Metuchen), in Metuchen. The game was 7-7 at the half and was back and forth till the final whistle as the lead changed three times in the second half.
New Jersey HS football player suffers neck injury during game, principal says
HOLMDEL, New Jersey (PIX11) — A two-way football player at St. John Vianney High School in New Jersey suffered a neck injury during a football game Friday night in Holmdel, according to the school principal. Senior Aaron Van Trease, who plays quarterback and safety, suffered the injury during the first quarter against Manasquan. Van Trease […]
Devils’ Nico Hischier will undergo tests Tuesday after exiting 1st preseason game vs. Canadiens due to cramping
Devils captain Nico Hischier will undergo tests on Tuesday to “make sure everything is good” after exiting Monday’s preseason win vs. the Montreal Canadiens due to cramping. Hischier, 23, appeared to be in pain while chatting with trainers in the first period. He eventually returned for his...
West Orange firefighter receives promotion to rank of captain
WEST ORANGE, NJ — Firefighter John Casiero was promoted to the rank of captain at the West Orange Township Council meeting on Sept. 20. He was sworn in by Mayor Robert D. Parisi while his wife, Jaclyn, held the Bible during the brief ceremony with family and friends in attendance. Fire Chief Anthony Vecchio presented the traditional congratulatory bouquet of flowers to Casiero’s wife, who subsequently posed with their 4-year-old daughter, Amelia, looking on.
Takeaways as Devils slip past Canadiens 2-1 in wild first preseason game: Nico Hischier exits, clutch goalie play, more
The Devils opened up preseason play with mid-season dramatics. New Jersey’s 2-1 win over the Canadiens Monday night had it all: penalties, late game heroics from young goalie Nico Daws, slick moves from winger Jesper Bratt, a near injury to captain Nico Hischier and a good showing for Mackenzie Blackwood –– who is trying to gain momentum after a rocky 2021-22 campaign.
