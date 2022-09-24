Rollover crash kills child, injures 3 people in Portage County: OSHP

BRIMFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WJW) — A child is dead and three other occupants were injured following a single-vehicle crash in Brimfield Township, Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The incident reportedly took place Friday around 7:45 a.m., when 35-year-old Donald Robinson of Kent drove an SUV off of Country Road 11 (Sunnybrook Road) into an embankment. The vehicle then rolled over multiple times and Robinson and three juvenile passengers were all ejected, OSHP’s Ravenna Post reported.

Emergency responders found all four people with serious injuries and EMS took them to the hospital, where an 11-year-old child succumbed to his injuries, OSHP said.

The other two kids involved in the crash are 8 and 13. An investigation is ongoing and no other details are being reported at this time.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.