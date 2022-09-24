Read full article on original website
Calling All Bookworms! You Won't Want to Miss These 4 Free Author Events Happening in MassachusettsDianna CarneyHopkinton, MA
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Alice Young, the first witch, found guilty and hung in Colonial AmericaSara BWindsor, CT
Football loses tough opening NESCAC matchupThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
What Happened Friday: Week 3 of Western Mass. football & more
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. Week 3 football action featured upsets, close games and plenty of individual standout performances across Western Massachusetts.
Sophie Sares, Tess Denault score to push East Longmeadow field hockey past Westfield, 2-0
EAST LONGMEADOW – The top contenders of the Valley league faced off against one another Monday evening, both coming into the game with undefeated records.
Pairings announced for Western Mass. girls golf individual championship
Enter your email address here to receive the best High School Sports news in your inbox each morning. The Western Massachusetts girls golf championship pairings were announced Monday ahead of the event on Sept. 28.
The Westfield News Scoreboard: Bombers sweep Chicopee Comp Colts & more
9-26-22 Westfield girls volleyball vs. Chicopee Comp GIRLS VOLLEYBALL. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Scoreboard: Franklin Tech girls volleyball wins fifth-straight, defeats Greenfield & more
Cordelia Guerin led Franklin Tech past Greenfield on Monday with a dominant night at the service line. The sophomore finished the match with 10 aces to go with seven kills and six digs. The Eagles won the match 3-1 (25-17, 15-25, 25-23, 25-23).
Syracuse football’s Terry Lockett, a Springfield native, is out for the season due to injury
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Through four weeks of the season, Syracuse football has lost four starters to season-ending injuries. Defensive lineman Terry Lockett is the most recent addition to that list, SU coach Dino Babers confirmed Monday. Lockett left Friday’s 22-20 win over Virginia in the third quarter and spent the rest of the game on the sideline on crutches.
Brianna Romaniak scores, assists O’s in dealing Southwick a slight setback
BELCHERTOWN – Belchertown’s Madysen Lepage took a pass from Brianna Romaniak and curled a diagonal shot over the outstretched arms of the Southwick keeper into the upper right-hand corner of the net in the seventh minute of Monday afternoon’s high school girls soccer game at the Orioles’ home stadium. The O’s scored one more first-half goal and held off the Rams for a 2-0 win.
The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend
Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
Rugged Maniac: A learning experience in the Southwick mud
SOUTHWICK — The annual Rugged Maniac obstacle course at The Wick 338 came and went this weekend, and this reporter decided to run the course at the last minute with absolutely no prior experience, so you don’t have to. The Rugged Maniac New England Course takes runners through...
WooSox wrap up successful second year at Polar Park, as Worcester hosted over 540,000 fans
WORCESTER — Season No. 2 for the Worcester Red Sox is in the books at Polar Park. Even though the team entered Monday with three remaining road games in Rochester, New York, this week, the WooSox completed their 75 home-game schedule Sunday with 7,711 in attendance. ...
Funeral on for James Bowen Jr., East Longmeadow Pride Gas Station worker
James Bowen Jr. was remembered by multiple people for his smile while working at the Pride Gas Station in East Longmeadow. Bowen, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported.
westernmassnews.com
Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home
East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
More than 300,000 people attended The Big E during second weekend
There was an all-time single day attendance record at The Big E Saturday, according to fair. The Big E had an attendance of 177,789 people on Saturday and 131,425 people on Sunday. Overall, more than 870,000 people have attended the fair so far this year. The Big E started Sept....
$50K to help small businesses in West Springfield, Agawam
A total of $50,000 from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) was presented to the West of the River Chamber of Commerce by West Springfield State Senator John C. Velis, on Thursday.
Amherst gets nearly $300K for new fully accessible trail along Fort River
From the remnants of a former golf course, the town of Amherst aims to construct a walking trail fully accessible to people of all abilities using a nearly $300,000 grant awarded by the state. The trail at the former Hickory Ridge golf course will follow the Fort River, bring visitors...
Massachusetts State Lottery winner: $1 million, $25,000 a year for life prizes won Monday
A “lucky” Massachusetts State Lottery player walked away with $25,000 a year for life after winning a “Lucky for Life” prize Monday. The ticket was sold at Luke’s Convenience in Braintree. A few other large prizes were also won Monday. There was a $1 million...
Springfield business owner recognized for 70 years of service
A business owner in Springfield has been working for nearly seven decades and it looks like there's no intentions of slowing down anytime soon.
Conn. restaurant Villa of Lebanon makes Big E debut with ‘fresh’ alternative
Villa of Lebanon, a family-owned and operated Lebanese and Greek food restaurant based in South Windsor, Conn., has been making its Big E debut and has already been attracting many customers, old and new, to its food stall. Run by Ali Alhusseini, the business has set up operations in the...
GoFundMe shared for Dominique Nicole Loiselle of Brighton, who died in I-91 crash
A Brighton woman is remembered as being “kind, bubbly, and gentle” after she died in a crash on Interstate 91 Friday. m. Dominique Nicole Loiselle, 25, was killed in a head-on collision on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut, according to Western Mass News. James Bowen Jr. of East Longmeadow was also killed in the crash, the news outlet reported.
Converted Church Makes Stunning & Unique Home in The Berkshires, Massachusetts
Berkshire County in western Massachusetts is no stranger to some pretty spectacular real estate. From historical homes to modern mountain retreats, The Berkshires has a property for every taste. With proximity to New York City and Boston and a market that boasts far more square footage and significantly less expensive...
