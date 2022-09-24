ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

MassLive.com

Syracuse football’s Terry Lockett, a Springfield native, is out for the season due to injury

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — Through four weeks of the season, Syracuse football has lost four starters to season-ending injuries. Defensive lineman Terry Lockett is the most recent addition to that list, SU coach Dino Babers confirmed Monday. Lockett left Friday’s 22-20 win over Virginia in the third quarter and spent the rest of the game on the sideline on crutches.
SYRACUSE, NY
MassLive.com

Brianna Romaniak scores, assists O’s in dealing Southwick a slight setback

BELCHERTOWN – Belchertown’s Madysen Lepage took a pass from Brianna Romaniak and curled a diagonal shot over the outstretched arms of the Southwick keeper into the upper right-hand corner of the net in the seventh minute of Monday afternoon’s high school girls soccer game at the Orioles’ home stadium. The O’s scored one more first-half goal and held off the Rams for a 2-0 win.
BELCHERTOWN, MA
WWLP

The Big E wraps up record breaking second weekend

Ever since The Big E opened this year they have seen a lot of traffic on the roads and a lot of foot traffic on the fairgrounds, even breaking attendance records on Saturday just midway through its run here in western Massachusetts. With only 7 more days left of The Big E this season people didn't let a little rain spoil their fun.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
westernmassnews.com

Investigation underway after 2 people found dead in Springfield home

East Longmeadow community remembering victims of wrong way crash on I-91 The East Longmeadow community is paying tribute to two town natives who were killed in a wrong-way crash on I-91 in Windsor, Connecticut on Friday. Belchertown woman claims family’s cat was shot by pellet gun. Updated: 4 hours...
EAST LONGMEADOW, MA
