ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Josh Allen speaks out on getting X-rays right after Bills’ heartbreaking loss to Dolphins

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was seen heading into the X-ray room after the loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 3. Allen reportedly went for X-rays on his hand after the loss, but the star QB ensured reporters there was nothing to worry about. After getting his hand tested, Allen insisted he was fine and revealed that he had hit his hand on someone’s helmet or face mask, causing some discomfort, via Alaina Getzenberg.
NFL
The Spun

Bills Fans Have Invaded Miami: Fans React

The Buffalo Bills have one of the best fan bases in all the NFL. And on Saturday, Bills Mafia made their presence felt on South Beach. Via Joe Pompliano, Bills fans took over in Miami ahead of the team's AFC East matchup with the Dolphins on Sunday:. Football fans reacted...
MIAMI, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Football
Buffalo, NY
Sports
City
Buffalo, NY
Yardbarker

Stefon Diggs on Florida heat during Week 3 vs. Dolphins: 'I was concerned... they had an IV in both my arms'

Florida may currently be bracing for Hurricane Ian , but on Sunday during the Miami Dolphins' Week 3 game against the Buffalo Bills, it was clear skies in the Sunshine State. With the contest kicking off at 1 p.m. ET, sunny skies beaming down on the players and temperatures soaring, at least one member of the visiting Bills had some struggles with the conditions.
NFL
Yardbarker

Big Blow to Buffalo! Bills Lose All Pro Safety for Entire 2022-2023 season.

Safety Jaquan Johnson is expected to fill in for Hyde on Sunday when the Bills travel to the Miami. The Bills other starting safety, Jordan Poyer, is also questionable for Sunday’s game with a foot injury. Sean appeared visibly frustrated Friday when asked about the Bills injury concerns,“Both (Hyde...
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Non Game#Bills#Travel Info#Steelers#American Football
ClutchPoints

Buffalo Bills: 4 takeaways from loss in Week 3 vs. Dolphins

The depleted Buffalo Bills faltered late in their game against the Miami Dolphins and absorbed their first loss of the season, 21-19, at the Hard Rock Stadium. Here are some critical takeaways from their Week 3 loss. During this game, two things were clear. Buffalo’s offense can be stopped, and...
NFL
Digital Trends

The Buffalo Bills killed a Microsoft Surface in the best way possible

A lot of hay has been made over the untimely death of many a Microsoft Surface at the hands of an NFL player. It’s not uncommon for frustrations to be taken out on the venerable tablet — Terrific Tom Brady apparently took out two of them last Sunday, which is impressive enough.
NFL
TVGuide.com

How to Watch Bills vs. Dolphins Live on 09/25

On Sunday, September 25 at 1:00 PM EDT, the Buffalo Bills (2-0) will play the Miami Dolphins (2-0). You can stream the game without cable, using a live TV streaming service. Throughout the season, NFL+ will be streaming live NFL games and replays. With a subscription, you'll get live local & primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, live game audio for every game, and on-demand NFL content without ads.
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy