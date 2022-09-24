ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oradell, NJ

NJ.com

HS football Top 20, Sept. 25, 2022: A new No. 1 team emerges in rankings shakeup

There was a major statement made in the high school football landscape in New Jersey this past weekend. Don Bosco Prep, which had been reeling after a loss to Iona Prep (NY) the previous week, went on the road to face its rival, Bergen Catholic. Not many people gave the Ironmen much of a chance to come away with a win. What unfolded over 48 minutes at Crusader Stadium was a dominant effort from Don Bosco Prep to knock off then-No. 1 Bergen Catholic 31-7.
RAMSEY, NJ
NJ.com

Football recruits react to light show during Rutgers-Iowa game: ‘The new lights were insane’

Rutgers lost to the Iowa Hawkeyes, 27-10, on Saturday night at SHI Stadium but the Scarlet Knights — after years of playing day games at home and night games on other teams’ fields — played under new multicolor LED lights and a choreographed light show accompanied by the stadium’s sound system and team band, which turned the game into a full-on entertainment event.
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
NJ.com

Essex County field hockey for Sept. 26: Pequannock nips Verona in OT

Sophomore Grace Visscher scored the winner in overtime off an assist from sophomore Maddy DeFillipo as Pequannock nipped Verona 3-2 in Verona. DeFilllipo and senior Nicole Deintinnis each scored for Pequannock (3-5) as well while senior Juliana Ramos-Filewicz chipped in with an assist. Freshmen Ellie Ghingo and Taylor McClain scored...
VERONA, NJ
NJ.com

Monmouth County boys soccer roundup for Sept. 26

Brody Levy’s overtime goal lifted Donovan Catholic past Red Bank Catholic 2-1 in Toms River. Saeed Torress got Red Bank Catholic (0-7) on the board with a first-half goal before Matt Fletcher tied things up in the second. Peyton Calvetto recorded an assist on the game-winner while Harrison Hopkins...
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

Takeaways as Devils slip past Canadiens 2-1 in wild first preseason game: Nico Hischier exits, clutch goalie play, more

The Devils opened up preseason play with mid-season dramatics. New Jersey’s 2-1 win over the Canadiens Monday night had it all: penalties, late game heroics from young goalie Nico Daws, slick moves from winger Jesper Bratt, a near injury to captain Nico Hischier and a good showing for Mackenzie Blackwood –– who is trying to gain momentum after a rocky 2021-22 campaign.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Will Devils’ Alexander Holtz crack the NHL roster this season? Jack Hughes says ‘that’s the plan’

Alexander Holtz’s player stock reached a crescendo at training camp. The speedy, top Devils prospect put his quick skating, goal-scoring and playmaking abilities on display this week and looks to be trending toward a regular NHL roster spot. Holtz has been playing alongside star center Jack Hughes and newcomer Ondrej Palat since last Thursday, which has netted him both an extra boost and praise from his teammates.
NEWARK, NJ
NJ.com

Sparta over West Morris - Boys soccer recap

Ty Kelly and Patrick Connors each scored to lead Sparta to a 2-0 win over West Morris, in Chester. Chris Munoz made four saves to earn the shutout for Sparta (3-3). West Morris fell to 2-4-1. The N.J. High School Sports newsletter is now appearing in mailboxes 5 days a...
CHESTER, NJ
NJ.com

How to watch New York Islanders vs. New Jersey Devils (9/27/22) | FREE live stream, time, TV, ticket info for Devils preseason game

The New Jersey Devils face the New York Islanders in a preseason game on Tuesday, September 27, 2022 (9/27/22) at Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. Local cord-cutting fans can watch every Devils game on MSG or MSGSN –– including Tuesday’s vs. the Islanders –– via a subscription to DirecTV Stream or fuboTV, both of which have free trials. If you choose DirecTV Stream, the “choice package” ($89.99/mo.) carries MSG Network. If you want a new TV provider, Verizon Fios and DIRECTV both carry MSG Network. Out-of-market fans can watch the game via ESPN+.
NEWARK, NJ
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com

