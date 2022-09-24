Read full article on original website
Related
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)
Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston
“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller
Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
Chilling Gabby Petito movie trailer slammed for release just one year after vlogger’s body found – ‘let the wounds heal’
A MOVIE focusing on the Gabby Petito story has been slammed as "gross", "way too soon" and "atrocious" by viewers. Tuesday marks a year since the tragic vlogger's body was found in Grand Teton National Park after she vanished on cross country trip with her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. A trailer...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former Royal Butler Predicts Prince William Will Someday Be a ‘Compassionate’ Monarch, ‘Not King Because That’s His Job’
According to a former royal butler, Prince William will someday be a monarch who balances compassion, duty, modernity, and tradition.
U.K.・
Ralph ‘Sonny’ Barger, Hell’s Angels Founder, Funeral Photos Reveal Monster Attendance, Fans Weigh In
At the young age of 18, Ralph “Sonny” Barger already had a colorful story. In 1955, he enlisted in the army, only to be honorably discharged fourteen months later when they discovered he was only 16. He then made a name for himself as one of the most...
Popculture
King Charles III Reportedly Reveals Requirement for Prince Harry's Kids to Receive Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly furious over the delays with their children, Archie and Lilibet, receiving their royal titles under King Charles III. The move comes after the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and the grief period for the U.K., but it seems King Charles III might have some boxes to check off before just allowing the change.
theplaylist.net
‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’: WB Discovery Will Give Movie A February 2023 Theatrical Release Before It Hits HBO Max
Who’s ready for “Magic Mike’s Last Dance“? According to Deadline, moviegoers need to add themselves to that list because Warner Bros. Discovery is now giving the film a theatrical release. The film hits theaters next February before it streams on HBO Max. READ MORE: ‘Magic Mike’...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Blonde to Harriet: the seven best films to watch on TV this week
Ana de Armas is uncanny as the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe, and Cynthia Erivo is remarkable as the American abolitionist. Plus: Beverly Hills Cop
Those Damn Clickers Are Back to Haunt Your Dreams in New ‘Last of Us’ Trailer
Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venture into a post-apocalyptic hell filled with zombie-like creatures in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us. In the show, Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor of a fungus outbreak that’s wrought societal collapse and turned humans into flesh-eating beasts known as “Clickers.” Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie to a group that believes she may hold the key to curing the outbreak. Based on the trailer, the show looks like it will hew closely to not only the game’s plot, but...
digitalspy.com
Ex-Doctor Who boss discusses if he'd ever return as showrunner
Russell T Davies may be returning to Doctor Who, but there's at least one past showrunner who has no intention to helm the sci-fi drama again. Steven Moffat, who ran the beloved BBC One show between 2010 and 2017, sounded pretty convincing when he explained why he wouldn't go back.
Watch: 'The Last of Us' teaser trailer introduces HBO adaptation
"The Last of Us," a new series based on the Naughty Dog video game and starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, is coming to HBO.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Gizmodo
Sherlock's Sassy Sister Returns in First Trailer for Enola Holmes 2
She’s back, and she’s just as determined as ever to make a name for herself as a detective—despite being the little sister of a certain other famous detective. Enola Holmes 2 reunites Netflix superstars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) for another round of madcap crime-solving and fourth wall-breaking.
TechRadar
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022
While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
‘Purple Hearts’ Star Sofia Carson And Netflix Find Next Project To Team On With Thriller ‘Carry On’, ‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler Also On Board
EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of one of Netflix’s biggest films of the summer in Purple Hearts, Netflix has moved fast to work with the film’s star as sources tell Deadline Sofia Carson is set to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin thriller Carry On. The streamer is also reuniting with Harder They Fall breakout Danielle Deadwyler, who has also joined the ensemble that also stars Jason Bateman. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall...
NFL・
toofab.com
Netflix Drops First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3, Reveals Release Date
Netflix released the first look at "Emily in Paris" Season 3 during its Tudum fan event. The streamer dropped a short teaser, while also revealing the highly-anticipated season will be released this December. The teaser shows Emily (Lily Collins) faced with a difficult choice between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As shown in the clip, Emily gives herself bangs -- but don't worry, she says, "everything's fine!" "Emily in Paris" Season 3 hits Netflix on December 21.
‘Gunsmoke’: Milburn Stone Once Said Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake Didn’t Belong in the Entertainment Business
Milburn Stone didn't initially get along with 'Gunsmoke' co-stars Dennis Weaver and Amanda Blake, who he thought were wasting the opportunity of a lifetime.
Something New! ‘You’ Season 4 Promises a ‘Change’ for Joe: Everything We Know So Far
Grab your baseball caps — Joe Goldberg is back! Netflix's fan-favorite series You is returning for a fourth season, and according to star Penn Badgley, there are a lot of changes in the works....
NME
‘The Last Of Us’ trailer: Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey lead post-apocalyptic game adaptation
HBO has released the first trailer for The Last Of Us starring Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey – check it out above. Adapted from the 2013 action game by developer Naughty Dog, The Last Of Us follows Joel (Pascal) who is tasked with escorting teenager Ellie (Ramsey) across a post-apocalyptic United States that’s been ravaged by a deadly disease.
ComicBook
YOU Season 4 Premiere Dates Revealed
During Netflix's Tudum presentation, the streaming service revealed when we can check out the fourth season of their hit series YOU. It turns out that the series will premiere in two parts, with the first landing on February 10, 2023, and the second part premiering on March 10, 2023. Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle are both set to return in the series, with a bunch of new cast mates set to join them in this new installment. Upon the announcement that the fourth season would be split into two parts, the streaming service released a new teaser that unveils Joe Goldberg's new alias and job, as well as the actors who will be joining the series.
Comments / 0