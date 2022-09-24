ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
17 more Netflix releases are coming this week – here’s the full list (Sep 21-24)

Back in 2013, a movie from one of my favorite directors (Sofia Coppola) hit theaters — The Bling Ring, starring Emma Watson, dramatizing the exploits of a group of celebrity-obsessed teenagers who broke into the luxe Hollywood pads of stars like Paris Hilton and Orlando Bloom. Netflix, meanwhile, has just debuted its own 3-episode limited series that brings a documentary perspective to the same events, with The Real Bling Ring: Hollywood Heist joining more than a dozen other new Netflix releases this week.
‘True Detective’ Season 4 at HBO Adds Five to Cast, Including Fiona Shaw and Christopher Eccleston

“True Detective” Season 4 is building out its main cast with the addition of five actors, Variety has learned. John Hawkes (“Deadwood,” “Winter’s Bone”), Christopher Eccleston (“Doctor Who,” “The Leftovers”), Fiona Shaw (“Killing Eve,” “Harry Potter” franchise), Finn Bennett (“Domina,” “The Nevers”), and Anna Lambe (“Three Pines,” “Trickster”) have all joined the new season alongside previously announced leads Jodie Foster and Kali Reis. Officially titled “True Detective: Night Country,” the official description for the new season reads as follows: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without...
‘You’: Netflix Sets Split-Season Premiere Of Penn Badgley’s London-Bound Serial Killer Thriller

Penn Badgley’s Joe Goldberg has played a bookstore manager in New York, a shop clerk in LA and a doting husband in the suburbs in Netflix’s You. He’s now heading to London for Season 4 of the serial killer thriller. But the fourth season of the series will be split in two. The first part of series four will premiere on February 10 with the second part launching on March 10. Netflix didn’t reveal how many episodes were in season four but the previous three seasons have been ten episodes, suggesting a five-and-five split. Tudum 2022: Deadline’s Full Coverage Of Netflix Fan Event This...
Those Damn Clickers Are Back to Haunt Your Dreams in New ‘Last of Us’ Trailer

Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey venture into a post-apocalyptic hell filled with zombie-like creatures in the new trailer for the upcoming adaptation of the hit video game, The Last of Us. In the show, Pascal stars as Joel, a hardened survivor of a fungus outbreak that’s wrought societal collapse and turned humans into flesh-eating beasts known as “Clickers.” Joel is tasked with smuggling a young girl named Ellie to a group that believes she may hold the key to curing the outbreak. Based on the trailer, the show looks like it will hew closely to not only the game’s plot, but...
Ex-Doctor Who boss discusses if he'd ever return as showrunner

Russell T Davies may be returning to Doctor Who, but there's at least one past showrunner who has no intention to helm the sci-fi drama again. Steven Moffat, who ran the beloved BBC One show between 2010 and 2017, sounded pretty convincing when he explained why he wouldn't go back.
Sherlock's Sassy Sister Returns in First Trailer for Enola Holmes 2

She’s back, and she’s just as determined as ever to make a name for herself as a detective—despite being the little sister of a certain other famous detective. Enola Holmes 2 reunites Netflix superstars Millie Bobby Brown (Stranger Things) and Henry Cavill (The Witcher) for another round of madcap crime-solving and fourth wall-breaking.
Canceled by Prime: All the shows ditched by Amazon in 2022

While the executives at Prime Video haven't been as trigger happy as their counterparts at Netflix and HBO in terms of canceling shows, they have sent a few packing during 2022. Given Amazon's size, as it's currently worth over $1.3 trillion, made $470 billion in 2021 and employs over 1.6...
‘Purple Hearts’ Star Sofia Carson And Netflix Find Next Project To Team On With Thriller ‘Carry On’, ‘Till’ Star Danielle Deadwyler Also On Board

EXCLUSIVE: Following the success of one of Netflix’s biggest films of the summer in Purple Hearts, Netflix has moved fast to work with the film’s star as sources tell Deadline Sofia Carson is set to join Taron Egerton in the Netflix and Amblin thriller Carry On. The streamer is also reuniting with Harder They Fall breakout Danielle Deadwyler, who has also joined the ensemble that also stars Jason Bateman. Jaume Collet-Serra is directing. TJ Fixman penned the first draft of the screenplay, with Michael Green doing the most recent polish. Dylan Clark will produce. The film marks the first production to come out of the overall...
Netflix Drops First Look at Emily in Paris Season 3, Reveals Release Date

Netflix released the first look at "Emily in Paris" Season 3 during its Tudum fan event. The streamer dropped a short teaser, while also revealing the highly-anticipated season will be released this December. The teaser shows Emily (Lily Collins) faced with a difficult choice between Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount). As shown in the clip, Emily gives herself bangs -- but don't worry, she says, "everything's fine!" "Emily in Paris" Season 3 hits Netflix on December 21.
YOU Season 4 Premiere Dates Revealed

During Netflix's Tudum presentation, the streaming service revealed when we can check out the fourth season of their hit series YOU. It turns out that the series will premiere in two parts, with the first landing on February 10, 2023, and the second part premiering on March 10, 2023. Penn Badgley and Tati Gabrielle are both set to return in the series, with a bunch of new cast mates set to join them in this new installment. Upon the announcement that the fourth season would be split into two parts, the streaming service released a new teaser that unveils Joe Goldberg's new alias and job, as well as the actors who will be joining the series.
