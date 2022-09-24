Read full article on original website
Ineligible player costs CNY football team first win of year
Syracuse, N.Y. -- For 24 hours last week, the Jordan-Elbridge football team thought it had posted its first win of the season. At the end of the Eagles’ game against Hannibal on Thursday, the scoreboard read Jordan-Elbridge 41, Hannibal 6. Now, it will forever go down in the books...
New York state marching band rankings week 3: Cicero-North Syracuse still atop national
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Cicero-North Syracuse solidified its lead in the national division of the New York State marching band rankings on Saturday, but there’s a new challenger right behind the Northstars. West Genesee moved from No. 4 last week to No. 2 this week after a runner-up finish to...
Football Frenzy: HF-L, Penn Yan/Dundee dominate battles of unbeatens
Cougars, Scottish Mustangs assert themselves on Saturday afternoon
Axe: Defending SU fans that stay home; will ESPN’s College GameDay skip Syracuse again?
Syracuse, N.Y. — Some quick takes on the Syracuse fans still staying home and if we missed out on a visit from ESPN’s College GameDay as soon as I congratulate the Miami Dolphins for beating the Buffalo Bills practice squad. Home is where the fans are.
Cicero-North Syracuse marching band stays perfect with win at Baldwinsville show (146 photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. -- The Cicero-North Syracuse marching band won its third show in as many tries this season by taking the top spot Saturday night at a competition at Baldwinsville. The Northstars earned 83.9 points to win the National Division, ahead of West Genesee (82.2) and Liverpool (81.3). Host Baldwinsville...
Syracuse Football: College GameDay coming to Hill is now highly unlikely
Syracuse football is off to a 4-0 start in the 2022 campaign, the Orange just entered the Coaches top-25 poll, and the team and its fan base would love for ESPN’s hugely popular College GameDay show to make its first appearance on the ‘Cuse campus this fall. However,...
Local developer transforms old GHD building into the Courtyard at Cazenovia apartments
CAZENOVIA — Cazenovia native and Syracuse-based developer TJ Di Peso is currently transforming the old GHD/Stearns & Wheler building off Route 20 into a 28-unit apartment building called the Courtyard at Cazenovia. Di Peso’s real estate investment and development firm, Di Peso Group LLC, is completing the $6 million...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 11 Best Cazenovia NY Restaurants
Folks who know and love the village of Cazenovia fondly refer to it as ‘Caz.’ In fact, before John Lincklaen founded the town in 1793, the peaceful village had been a place tourists flocked to – a favorite spot to escape everyday stress by the shores of Cazenovia Lake.
nunesmagician.com
Syracuse football: what’s college football saying about the Orange after week 4?
Each week, we’ll take a look at what other college football media sites are saying about the Syracuse Orange. It is a lot more enjoyable to put these together for an undefeated team. Awards. ESPN. In this week’s SP+ rankings Syracuse drops ten to the 49th spot with the...
New contenders emerge throughout Section III (4 things we learned from Week 3 in high school football)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Another week, another round of surprises in Section III football. Some classes have a clearer picture of who the top teams are, while others have more teams beginning to make their cases as real contenders. >> Football scores and standings.
Another Central New York high school target of ‘copycat’ racist shooting threat
Solvay, N.Y. — A fourth Central New York high school — Solvay — has reported being the target of racist shooting threats on Monday. Solvay High School students alerted their principal Monday afternoon about a Snapchat circulating that appeared to threaten Solvay students on both Monday and Tuesday, Solvay Union Free School Superintendent Jay Tinklepaugh said in a letter posted on the district’s website.
Washington Examiner
Female Muslim students at Syracuse demand special swimming time
A group of female Muslim students at Syracuse University is demanding the university pool provide special hours for female swimmers due to their religious beliefs. The group of female students at the New York university said that it cannot swim in the presence of men due to Islamic religious beliefs that require women to be fully covered in the presence of men, according to the Daily Orange.
cnycentral.com
CNYCentral promotes Amanda Hull to co-anchor Today in Central New York on NBC3
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — CNY Central, Sinclair Broadcast Group’s Central New York television stations WSTM NBC3, WTVH CB5, and CW6, announced Amanda Hull has been named co-anchor on Today in Central New York on NBC3. Hull, who joined the CNYCentral team in 2020 will join Lisa Spitz, Brandon Roth...
NY Lottery winning tickets sold in Rochester, Binghamton
Winners are able to cash in their tickets up to one year from the date of the drawing.
WETM
Top rated restaurants in Elmira according to Yelp
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — Elmira is home to some great local restaurants that are well-kept and hard to find unless you’re a native that’s been to every restaurant in the city. When it comes to the best places to eat in Elmira, Yelp is often a tool people go-to to see reviews and photos before deciding if they want to do business there.
informnny.com
Crews search for Syracuse man last seen in Evans Mills 23 years ago
EVANS MILLS, N.Y. (WWTI) — A family left without answers. On April 2, 1999, Guy Pyke left his home near Syracuse to visit family in Evans Mills, New York. Although he arrived at his cousin’s house located on Route 11, he stayed only briefly before he turned right out of the driveway, to head North. From then on, he was never heard from again.
Enjoy Upstate New York’s Fall Season At The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest
You know it's fall time in Upstate New York when you're able to head out and have family fun at the Oneida Fall Fest. The 2022 Oneida Fall Fest will take place on Saturday October 1st from Noon to 4PM at the Oneida Parks and Recreation Center located at 217 Cedar Street in Oneida. The festival has been trying the last few weeks to gather over 1,000 pumpkins to be on display at the festival.
Racist shooting threats sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools, police say
Syracuse, N.Y. — Racist shooting threats were sent to students at two Syracuse city high schools police said Monday, the same day another local high school closed and went to remote learning due to a similar threat. Corcoran High School and Henninger High Schools students received threats “using racist...
iheartoswego.com
Olga M. Endres – September 22, 2022
Olga M. Endres, 76, of Oswego died Thursday September 22, 2022 in University Hospital, Syracuse. Mrs. Endres was born in Key West, Florida the daughter of the late Louis and Dolores (Swain) Hernandez. Mrs. Endres worked at the Oswego Hospital in the kitchen helping to prepare and serve the food.
Syracuse wants Greens fined for missing deadline to sell nightmare buildings
Syracuse, N.Y. --The real-estate company founded by Troy and Tim Green failed to meet a June 15 deadline to sell off all its rental properties in the city of Syracuse, officials say. In a sign that officials are getting frustrated with a landlord whose buildings have been marred by a...
