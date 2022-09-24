Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
gentillymessenger.com
Suspect arrested in shooting at Franklin and Abundance
The New Orleans Police Department’s Third District officers have arrested 25-year-old Marquis Cheneau in a shooting that occurred Saturday (Sept. 24) when a gun went off during a fight at Franklin Avenue and Abundance Street. Shortly before 8 a.m., Cheneau and another man were arguing, police said. During the...
Suspect from May Gentilly shooting arrested by police
NEW ORLEANS — It was a Monday afternoon in late May when New Orleans police say Joe Cooper became the victim of a crime. “Officers responded to a call of an attempted home invasion that resulted in the victim, Mr. Joe Cooper, sustaining multiple gunshot wounds,” third district commander, Lt. Ernest Luster said.
North Rocheblave shooting Monday, leaves man hospitalized
Police say the incident reportedly happened just before 8 p.m.
String of murders in Marrero pushes neighbors to the edge
MARRERO, La. — Dozens of Jefferson Parish deputies responded to a SWAT roll near Westwood Drive and Gentry Road in Marrero. The JPSO arrived there Monday afternoon to arrest a man wanted in one of three shootings in Marrero over the weekend. The gunfire left four people dead. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NOLA.com
Two killed in shootings ID'd by New Orleans Coroner
Two men who were killed in shootings last week were identified Monday by the Orleans Parish Coroner's Office. Daniel Arzu, 21, died after he was shot multiple times in the Village de L'Est area. Police were called to the 14400 block of Peltier Drive at 9:08 p.m. Wednesday, where they found Arzu with multiple gusnhot wounds. He was taken to a hospital, where authorities said he died the following day.
Armed robbery victim demands answers from New Orleans district attorney
Patrick Dennis said he went to court for what he thought was the suspect’s trial. That’s when he learned that the teen had been found not guilty.
Darren Bridges trial nears to a close with debate of whether a person’s actions after being tased are voluntary
After several days of court hearings, the trial of Darren Bridges, the man accused of fatally shooting NOPD officer Marcus McNeil in 2017, nears a close.
WDSU
Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle while sitting in her car on Saturday
HOUMA, La. — Houma police report that a woman was shot in the ankle in a parking lot in Houma on Saturday evening. According to police, a 31-year-old woman was shot in the ankle by a stray bullet in the parking lot of the 7400 block of West Main Street around 6:22 p.m.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NOLA.com
Man killed in shooting in parking lot of Marrero business, JPSO says
A man was killed in a shooting late Sunday in the parking lot of a Marrero business, Jefferson Parish authorities said. His name and age have not been released. The shooting was reported to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office at 11 p.m. in the 600 block of Ames Boulevard (map). The man was found on the ground in the parking lot and died at the scene, authorities said.
WDSU
Suspect accused of shooting New Orleans' WWOZ DJ's husband has been arrested
New Orleans police have announced the arrest of a suspect who is being accused of shooting a New Orleans deejay's husband back in May. Tyrin Wiltz, 28, has been arrested in connection with a violent home invasion that led to the shooting of WWOZ's Leslie Cooper's husband, Joe, on the 4400 block of St. Roch Street.
Apparent panhandlers refuse to take 'no' for answer, stab, rob people
The New Orleans Police Department is investigating two cases where apparent panhandlers attacked people who declined to give them money.
WWL-TV
Man arrested for home invasion, shooting husband of WWOZ DJ
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department announced an arrest in the home invasion and shooting of the husband of WWOZ DJ. Police booked 28-year-old Tyrin Wiltz in connection with the attempted murder of Joe Cooper in May in the 4400 block of St. Roch Street. Wiltz was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NOPD search for 3-year-old taken without permission
Estem reportedly damaged property in the home before the two left on foot.
NOLA.com
Suspect in Avondale shooting believed victim played a role in uncle’s murder: JPSO
A New Orleans man charged with attempted second-degree murder in an Avondale shooting suspected that the victim in the case was partly responsible for his uncle’s murder two days earlier, according to authorities. Tyrone Huntley, 52, pleaded not guilty in the case Friday in Jefferson Parish Magistrate Court, according...
KSLA
New Orleans woman says NOPD failed to respond to hit-and-run crash involving grandmother and children
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - A New Orleans woman said she is outraged by the city police department’s lack of response to a hit-and-run crash involving her mother and her three children. Veronica Causey said her mother suffers from multiple sclerosis and was rear-ended Friday afternoon (Sept. 23) near South...
WDSU
Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office investigating a shooting in Thibodaux
THIBODAUX, La. — Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Sunday night. According to reports, a man was shot on Carol Street in Thibodaux around 7:30 p.m. The victim was transported to a hospital for treatment. Anyone with any knowledge of this...
WDSU
Tangipahoa Parish sheriff searching for man accused of stealing e-cigarette display
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding a man caught on camera stealing an e-cigarette display. According to Chief Jimmy Travis, the shoplifting incident happened at Sportsman's Paradise in Robert. A man with a face mask is seen entering the...
More bullets flying on the I-10
There’s been another shooting on the interstate in New Orleans. It happened Sunday afternoon, shortly before 2:00pm. Initially police did not report the shooting as having happened on the I-10, but today confirmed it did occur on the interstate.
NOLA.com
Denied cash, panhandler attacks man, steals his car in Leonidas area, police say
After a man asked a motorist for money and was denied, he attacked the victim and stole his car, New Orleans police said. It was one of two incidents Sunday evening in which panhandlers attacked individuals who refused them money, according to the NOPD's major offense log. New Orleans police...
WDSU
NOPD: Man shot in the foot in the Seventh Ward on Sunday
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a Seventh Ward shooting that left one man injured on Sunday afternoon. According to police, a man sustained a gunshot wound to the foot at N. Claiborne Avenue and Pauger Street around 1:52 p.m. No further information is available at this...
Comments / 0