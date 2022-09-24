ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hays, KS

KAKE TV

Public fish salvage at Kansas lake due to drought

ELLIS, Kan. (KAKE) - Police in a small Kansas town say a public fish salvage is in effect for the local lake due to drought conditions and minimal inflow. The Ellis Police Department said the city and the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks issued Ellis City Lake to be opened to public fish salvage effective immediately.
ELLIS, KS
Little Apple Post

Sorghum researchers at K-State receive $2M grant

MANHATTAN - Researchers at Kansas State University will be modernizing recommendations on how nitrogen is applied to sorghum in a three-state area, thanks to a $2 million grant they recently received. K-State Research and Extension environmental quality specialist Peter Tomlinson says the $2 million grant is part of a $65...
MANHATTAN, KS
KAKE TV

MISSING IN KANSAS: Alex Nunez

There is concern for the mental health of a runaway central-Kansas teenager who appears to be on the move. Alex Nunez was last seen around 10:30 p.m. Sunday in Great Bend. It's believed he is on his way to Wichita, his family shares. Alex was last seen wearing a black...
GREAT BEND, KS
KWCH.com

Unique bakery opens outside Gorham, Kansas

RUSSELL COUNTY, Kan. (KWCH) - The small Russell County town of Gorham recently got a little sweeter. An area resident recently decided to quit her day job and open a bakery, making cakes, cookies and pies, all from her grandmother’s recipes. Sitting just outside of Gorham, Indulge Sweet Treats...
GORHAM, KS
WIBW

Driver sustains serious injuries after Mack Truck flips on Kansas highway

RUSSELL, Kan. (WIBW) - A truck driver in Russell Co. has sustained serious injuries after his Mack Truck flipped several times along a Kansas highway. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 1 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 26, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 281 about three miles north of Russell.
RUSSELL, KS
Great Bend Post

GoFundMe for family of infant who died in Kansas house fire

ELLIS COUNTY—Friends have established a GoFundMe fundraiser for the family of an infant who lost her life in a house fire Wednesday in Hays. "If everyone could even donate $1 to help them pay for their baby’s funeral and medical expenses, daily items that they might need, and help to get them in a place as they are staying with family at this time," organizer Jessican Schmidt wrote. "It is a tragic time right now for them and could use all the help they can get."
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Accidental stove burner ignition causes fire damage to Hays mobile home

On September 25, 2022, at approximately 7:03 p.m. the Hays Fire Department was dispatched to a report of a mobile home on fire located at 1010 Reservation Road in Hays. Upon arrival fire crews found smoke and flames coming from the kitchen exhaust fan. Crews entered the structure with forced entry through the front door and located the fire in the kitchen.
HAYS, KS
Hays Post

Construction on Ellis Ave. delayed after public outcry

A construction project that was set to tear up 5 miles of blacktop south of Ellis has been put on hold after a large crowd of residents recently voiced their concerns. At last Monday’s Ellis County Commission meeting, residents from Rush, Ness and Ellis counties packed the commission chambers to voice their displeasure with the county’s decision to turn the southern portion of Ellis Ave. from asphalt to a dirt road.
ELLIS, KS
Little Apple Post

Little Apple Post

Manhattan, KS
