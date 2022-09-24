Twitter reacts to Michael Mayer touchdown to put Notre Dame on board

To put it lightly, Notre Dame had a bad first quarter against North Carolina. The defense allowed a 12-play, 76-yard drive that culminated in a fourth-down touchdown for the Tar Heels. The offense barely could gain any yardage to save itself. The result was a 7-0 Heels lead after the first 15 minutes.

Once the second quarter began, the offense finally showed signs of life. The first play saw Drew Pyne connect with logan diggs for a 34-yard completion to get into Heels territory. After three straight runs from Chris Tyree, Pyne completed a pass beneath the Heels’ secondary to Michael Mayer, who ran for a 10-yard touchdown to tie the game:

Mayer entered the week with fewer receiving yards than lorenzo styles. Hopefully, this is the game that gives him the team lead for good. Until we can find that out, look at how Twitter users expressed themselves after Mayer’s latest touchdown:

