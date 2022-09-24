ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thomas Butler
2d ago

They didn’t happen to mention about the original battery not being covered by the warranty did they or did I miss that? Probably a cost if $28,000.00

yzhassen
2d ago

So did you know that it’s a fact that nine out of 10 accidents with electric cars resulted in fire and acid explosions…? just putting that out there lol 😂 but I know liberals for will be the only ones to fight these claims and look at a burning electric car and say that it’s safer lol

Mike Stone
2d ago

Do not believe the propaganda. Nobody could put that many miles on a car in 8 years. my car is 10 years old It only has a little over 100,000 miles on it. They would have to drive that car car 256 miles A-day 7 days a week 2 put 746,000 miles on it in 8 years.

CarBuzz.com

10 Cars Worth More Used Than New

We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
BUYING CARS
TheStreet

Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

Elon Musk undoubtedly has helped change the face of the automobile industry. In less than 20 years, Tesla (TSLA) , which he co-founded, has become the benchmark for what all other carmakers aspire to and compare themselves with. Legacy carmakers like Ford (F) , General Motors (GM) and Volkswagen (VLKAF)...
ECONOMY
FOXBusiness

Ford CEO Farley explains why the brand isn't going all-electric like GM

Ford is putting its foot on the gas pedal. The automaker has committed over $50 billion to electrify its lineup with new products and the factories needed to build them, but Ford CEO Jim Farley said it is also continuing to spend on future internal combustion engine (ICE) models like the 2024 Ford Mustang unveiled at the Detroit Auto Show and the upcoming F-Series Super Duty pickups.
BUSINESS
CarBuzz.com

Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down

GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
BOWLING GREEN, KY
Electric Vehicles
Cars
Tesla
Business Insider

A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker

Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
CARS
Vice

Electrify America Just Made Electric-Vehicle Charging a Lot More Confusing

Moveable explores the future of transportation, infrastructure, energy, and cities. In an effort to make electric vehicle (EV) charging less confusing, leading EV charging company Electrify America has introduced a new charger labeling system that makes it even more confusing. It requires drivers to intuit whether “hyper” or “ultra” chargers are faster. This is, apparently, better than the previous system, which was to determine whether 350 or 150 is a bigger number.
CARS
