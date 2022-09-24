ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

CBS New York

First Alert Weather: Red Alert for rain moving in Monday night

By Matt DeLucia, CBS2 Meteorologist/Weather Producer If you have this Labor Day holiday off, it won't be a total washout during the day. That does change tonight, however...Today will be mostly cloudy with some scattered showers or a t-storm around, mainly to the N&W. Around the city and for the coasts, much more of the day will be dry rather than wet. It's still humid, but not as hot as yesterday with highs in the low to mid 80s. Things change this evening as the front drifts closer, allowing steadier rain to shift southward. Expect rain with some embedded heavier...
CBS New York

First Alert Weather: CBS2's 9/20 Tuesday morning forecast

Forecast: Outside of a stray shower N&E this afternoon, we'll be in better shape today with slightly cooler and less humid conditions in place. Expect highs in the low 80s. Tonight will be clear and quiet with temps falling into the 60s in the city and 50s across our suburbs. As for tomorrow, sunshine will mix with a few clouds in the afternoon, but it will remain quiet. Expect highs in the low 80s.Looking Ahead: A round or two of showers/t'storms pushes through tomorrow night into Thursday morning. For the remainder of the day on Thursday, expect clearing skies with temperatures stuck in the 70s. As for Friday, it will be sunny, blustery and even cooler with highs only in the 60s.
Fox News

Weather pattern to bring rain, thunderstorms across Plains

A weather pattern change will bring showers and thunderstorms across the Plains. Hail, damaging winds and a few isolated tornadoes will be possible as a cold front pushes through the region. Heavy rain could also bring areas of flash flooding. The state of Florida is in store for wet weather...
The Weather Channel

September Can Be Full Of Weather Changes – Here's What To Expect

Temperature and daylight changes are noticeable in September. The tropics are usually busy as the Atlantic hurricane season peaks. Some areas can also expect their first snow of the season, while others experience the return of Santa Ana winds. September is typically a month of weather changes as we transition...
AccuWeather

Hundreds of thousands without power as severe storms push through Midwest

As cooler air clashed with hot and humid air, volatile storms erupted, triggering heavy downpours and numerous outages across the Midwest. Severe thunderstorms were erupting over portions of the Midwest and Plains into Monday evening as much cooler air clashed with hot and humid air that had been in place over the past few days. Widespread power outages were reported Monday from Michigan to Pennsylvania.
natureworldnews.com

Hurricane Kay Could Bring Heavy Rains and Floods to Southern California

Hurricane Kay will unleash heavy rainfalls in Southern California, causing a surge of moisture, flash floods, and small flooding, according to the National Weather Service Weather Prediction Center (WPC) forecast. The weather is expected to lighten up on Monday. The same report showed that Hurricane Kay will likely bring around...
Outsider.com

WATCH: Stunning Grand Canyon Monsoon Footage Captures Lightning Strikes at Sunset

Over the weekend, the National Park Service took to Facebook to share an incredible video that captures lightning strikes at sunset during a Grand Canyon monsoon. In the post featuring the viral video, the National Park Service shared, “One of the best times of the year to watch the sunset at Grand Canyon is during the summer monsoon. Thunderstorms sweep over the Canyon in the afternoon, dispensing heavy rain and violent lightning. If we are lucky, they depart just before sunset, the lingering clouds and distant lightning make for one of the most spectacular light displays on Earth.”
AccuWeather

Twin Tropical Storms in West Pacific

Tropical Storm Talas is south of Japan tracking northeast and is interacting with a frontal boundary. Tropical Storm Noru, known as Karding in the Philippines, is over the Philippine Sea to the east of Luzon. Tropical Storm Talas is just south of Honshu as is tracking northward, but a turn...
