Dabo Swinney Relives 'Great College Football Game,' Hopes Clemson will be Healthy in Week 5
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney discussed what he's learned a lot about his team's mental makeup and what areas need to be improved in Sunday's teleconference.
Look: Dabo Swinney Has Brutally Honest Message For Critics
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney went to bat for his quarterback after the Tigers' 51-45 double-overtime win over Wake Forest on Saturday. D.J. Uiagalelei has taken his fair share of criticism in his young career, but yesterday, the former five-star recruit turned in a monster performance. Uiagalelei passed for 371...
What We Learned from Clemson's Thrilling Win at Wake Forest
Coming out of Clemson's Week 4 win at Wake Forest, where the road through ACC Atlantic runs is clear, how good DJ Uiagalelei is playing is very clear and why the Tigers' defensive backs struggled is crystal clear.
Goodwin 'most definitely' has to reassess use of Clemson's secondary
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – While the scoreboard at Truist Field was ultimately a pretty sight for Clemson on Saturday, it was anything but for one particular position group. The Tigers allowed nearly 17 yards (...)
College Football World Reacts To Wild Wake Forest-Clemson Game
What a finish down in Winston-Salem. The Clemson Tigers and Wake Forest set the bar high for the rest of college football Saturday with a double-overtime thriller that saw Dabo Swinney's team move to 4-0 on the year. The college football world reacted to the wild Week 4 game. We'll...
Clemson vs. NC State odds, spread, lines: Week 5 college football picks, predictions
A pair of perfect ACC rivals meet up in Death Valley for a crucial division matchup between top 25 ranked teams as NC State visits Clemson in college football's Week 5 action on Saturday. Both teams come in at 4-0, although this is the Wolfpack's first game in ACC play, while Clemson is already 2-0 ...
Raleigh News & Observer
Could Hurricane Ian affect Clemson-NC State game or College GameDay? What we know
Clemson is closely monitoring the potential impact of Hurricane Ian on Saturday night’s home football game against N.C. State, the school said Monday. Meanwhile, ESPN’s “College GameDay” program is planning for a normal broadcast from Clemson’s campus on Saturday morning but will “be prepared to adjust accordingly” based on forecasts, a representative said.
Big news for Clemson
Big news for Clemson. The Clemson Insider has learned through a good source that ESPN's College GameDay will be at Clemson for next Saturday's game vs. NC State. The fifth-ranked Tigers defeated (...)
Why NC State football should feel good about its chances at Clemson for ACC showdown
“We pride ourselves on the way we play,” NC State LB Drake Thomas said. “We want to play aggressive, we want to play hard, we want to play physical. But we want to play confident, too. We want to play with a little bit of swagger.”
backingthepack.com
ESPN College GameDay to feature NC State and some other school in South Carolina
After years of waiting and speculating when it might happen, ESPN is taking College GameDay to Clemson, SC to feature a football match with NC State. People with “sauces” were throwing around rumors late last night that this was a done deal, and it seems like those were correct.
Yardbarker
Alabama continues push for Clemson 5-Star commit Peter Woods
Alabama football’s coaching staff is continuing to stay in contact with Clemson pledge, Peter Woods. Woods is a product of Thompson High School in Alabaster, Alabama. He is undoubtedly one of the top defensive line prospects in the country. Clemson secured a commitment from Woods in July, beating out...
High school football games impacted by Hurricane Ian
Several local high school football games have been changed from their Friday schedule due to expected severe weather from Hurricane Ian.
WYFF4.com
South Carolina schools announce football schedule changes due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, S.C. — Several high school football teams have made schedule changes for their Week 6 matchups due to potential impacts from Hurricane Ian. Below are the games that have been changed. (We will continue to add to this list as we learn more) Games to be played Wednesday,...
WATCH: Fight breaks out between drivers during race at Martinsville Speedway
RIDGEWAY, Va. (WGHP) — Tempers boiled over during the ValleyStar Credit Union 300 at Martinsville Speedway on Saturday afternoon. As can be seen in the video, Andrew Grady had to be carried away after attacking Davey Callihan while he was still inside of his car. Both racers placed toward the bottom pole positions of Heat […]
Motorcyclist killed in Wade Hampton Blvd. crash in Greer
A motorcyclist died in a crash Friday night along Wade Hampton Boulevard in Greer.
Hurricane Ian on track to create severe weather in Carolinas
Forecasts have pulled the potential track of the storm farther west in the past day or so, increasing the chance for local impacts starting late this week.
Plane makes hard landing at South Carolina airport; no injuries reported
There are no injuries reported at this time. The FAA has been notified, and a crane will be brought in to remove the plane
blueridgemountainstravelguide.com
The Best Hendersonville Apple Orchards for Apple Picking & More
Disclaimer: This post may contain affiliate links. All hosted affiliate links follow our editorial & privacy policies. Did you know that North Carolina is the 7th largest apple producing state in the USA? Or that Henderson County is the largest apple-producing county in the state of North Carolina?. There are...
techaiapp.com
[Vid] FALL for Greenville: A Weekend of Flavor and More to Explore – Pursuitist
Greenville, South Carolina gears up each October for its annual weekend full of flavor and fun — Fall for Greenville — which includes multiple days and nights of tastings, drinks, and musical performances, and the 41st iteration of the gourmet event will be taking place October 14-16, 2022 in the heart of Greenville’s downtown.
Suspects try to kick in Winston-Salem family’s door
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Three masked men with guns in Winston-Salem were caught on a home security camera trying to bust through a woman’s door. The couple who witnessed it on their surveillance camera say it unfolded following a food delivery. They tell FOX8 they were waiting upstairs for their order to arrive around 9 […]
