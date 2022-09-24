Read full article on original website
Related
nbcrightnow.com
Region's first ever Cane Quest coming to Richland
RICHLAND, Wash.- The Richland School District (RSD) is bringing Cane Quest, a nationally-recognized orientation and mobility competition to the Tri-Cities for the first time. Cane Quest Pacific Northwest will be held at Leona Libby Middle School in Richland on Saturday, October, 15. The RSD hopes Cane Quest will be a...
nbcrightnow.com
Pacific Power announces $300K in PNW STEM funding
PORTLAND, Ore. — Pacific Power has announced over $300,000 in new grant funding across the Pacific Northwest that focuses on education and STEM learning. The Pacific Power Foundation, Pacific Power’s nonprofit arm, focused on funding schools and organizations that focus on high-quality, evidence-based programs, according to the press release.
USPS looking to hire 2,000 positions across Washington
SPOKANE, Wash. – The U.S. Postal Service is conducting a hiring “Mega Blitz” for facilities across Washington. The USPS is looking to hire 2,000 mail carriers, mail handlers and clerks. Job fairs will be held at six postal facilities across eastern Washington, including the Colville, Greenacres, Pullman,...
ifiberone.com
Local postal offices to hold job fairs on Thursday and Friday
The U.S. Postal Service will hold an unprecedented, two-day hiring "mega blitz" this week as it looks to fill over 2,000 USPS positions across Washington state. The hiring blitz will take place at a number of local post offices in north central Washington. Post office locations that have positions to fill include Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Quincy, and Othello.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WA OSPI Wants Free School Supplies for Kids, and Much More
WA State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal has unveiled another ambitious plan for public schools. Reykdal will ask the legislature to cover lots of expenses, even school supplies. “Washington continues to lag the national average for the share of our Gross State Product (GSP) we invest in our public...
redmond-reporter.com
DCYF launches Workforce Retention Grant to fund child care provider retention efforts
A $10 million, non-competitive Workforce Retention Grant was recently launched by the Washington State Department of Children, Youth, and Families (DCYF). The grant will provide a one-time payment to onsite workers in eligible roles at DCYF-licensed or certified centers, as well as family home childcare providers across the state. “We...
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Aviation commission recommends three sites for Washington state’s next airport
(The Center Square) – The Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission recommended three “greenfield” sites for a new commercial airport in Washington state as part of a plan to deal with the fact that Seattle-Tacoma International Airport is on track to exceed its capacity by 2050. The three sites...
MyNorthwest.com
Dori: Grieving local mom fighting ‘flood of fentanyl’ pushes Gov. Inslee to do more
After the initial grief she suffered earlier this year following her son’s fentanyl poisoning death, Melanie Madden of Buckley is driven by what she calls her new-found purpose in life. “I feel like I have a mission to get the message to our lawmakers to do something about the...
RELATED PEOPLE
nbcrightnow.com
Walla Walla, Yakima Counties receive state funds for salmon recovery
OLYMPIA, Wash.- The Washington State Salmon Recovery Funding Board recently announced $76 million in grants to counties across the state to help ensure salmon survival. Two of the counties selected are Walla Walla and Yakima. Walla Walla will receive $729,504 and Yakima will receive $6,446,340. The funds will be used...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Washington
If you happen to live in Washington and you are looking for new places to visit, then you are in the right place because I have put together a list of three beautiful places in Washington that are great choices for a short getaway with some friends but are also amazing options for a longer holiday, if you happen to have more free time. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking in any of these places. If you have already visited them, share your experience in the comment. Until then, here's what made it on the list when it comes to beautiful places in Washington.
Washington state outpacing majority of nation when it comes to rising rent
A new report from HelpAdvisor shows Washington state is outpacing the vast majority of the United States when it comes to rising rent prices. It is happening at the same time that the Seattle and Tacoma housing markets are cooling. In the last year, some 7.2 million people who pay...
Dear Gov. Inslee, Please Give Us These Days Off From Work
I took two months off from work this year for Paid Family Leave. It was nice and I would do it all over again. I got to bond not only with my new baby but with her older sister as well. Many days were spent at the swimming pool. When my oldest started school I was able to drop her off and pick her up. As I said, it was nice.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington State Expands Testing for Chronic Wasting Disease
SPOKANE – The Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) is expanding its chronic wasting disease (CWD) surveillance program in eastern Washington's Region 1, which encompasses Asotin, Columbia, Ferry, Garfield, Lincoln, Pend Oreille, Stevens, Walla Walla, and Whitman counties. During this year's modern general deer season, WDFW staff will...
nbcrightnow.com
WSU: stink bug range expanding with climate change
PULLMAN, Wash.- A recent modelling study conducted by Washington State University (WSU) showed that changing weather could increase suitable habitat for the brown stink bug in the United States by as much as 70%. The study, published in Pest Management Science, relied on data collected over 3 years of stink...
nbcrightnow.com
Tri-Cities area looking for law enforcement professionals
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- Law enforcement agencies in the Tri-Cities area are holding a hiring event on Wednesday, October, 12, at the Richland Library at 955 Northgate Drive. According to a press release from the Workforce Development Council, police officers and correctional officers are two growing career fields that offer great pay and benefits.
Chronicle
Washington in 'Markedly Different Place' in COVID Pandemic
OLYMPIA — Looking ahead at the fall and winter — seasons known for spikes in respiratory illness — Washington is in a much different place than it was a year ago, health officials said Thursday. COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are down, with only about 7% of hospital...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
q13fox.com
‘This is your chance to chime in’: Emergency Management wants the public’s input on WA's COVID response
The Washington State Emergency Management (WEMD) agency is asking the public to share their input on how state leaders handled the COVID-19 pandemic. The agency said they were asked by state Legislature to run an ‘After Action Report’, so the WEMD designed an online questionnaire to gain a better understanding of how Washingtonians view their state's response to the pandemic. The launch of this community survey follows Governor Jay Inslee’s recent announcement that all remaining COVID-19 emergency proclamations would end on Oct. 31.
nbcrightnow.com
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins
Floatplane wreckage recovery in Puget Sound begins. The National Transportation Safety Board and the U.S. Navy have started efforts to recover the wreckage of a floatplane that crashed in Washington state's Puget Sound. Ten people were killed in the crash. KING-5 News reports that a barge equipped to conduct the recovery entered the shipping channel Monday. The U.S. Navy will use a drone, a barge and a crane to recover the wreckage from the seafloor. The flight was traveling from San Juan Island to the Seattle suburb of Renton when it crashed. Only one body was found. Officials say determining the probable cause of the crash could take 12 to 24 months.
Comments / 0