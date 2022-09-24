ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

What Jaxon-Smith Njigba’s absence means for C.J. Stroud and Ohio State football’s other receivers

By Nathan Baird, cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
Cleveland.com
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football’s game against Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on Big Ten so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
COLUMBUS, OH
Cleveland.com

Would LeBron James be eligible to play for Ohio State football if he actually attempted to?

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James is interested in possibly being a college athlete, at least that’s what he says on Twitter. The four-time MVP spent Saturday watching Ohio State football beat Wisconsin 52-21. But leading up to the primetime game, he decided to hop on Twitter and stir the pot by asking a simple question that even he knew would get everybody talking.
COLUMBUS, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Columbus, OH
Football
Local
Ohio Sports
Local
Ohio Football
Columbus, OH
College Sports
Local
Ohio College Sports
Columbus, OH
Sports
City
Columbus, OH
Cleveland.com

When will Ohio State football’s Denzel Burke and Cam Brown return from injury?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he does not expect long absences for starting cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown. Injuries to both of Buckeyes’ starting cornerbacks left them unavailable for Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Wisconsin. Redshirt freshman JK Johnson and true freshman Jyaire Brown were forced into their first career starts.
COLUMBUS, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvin Harrison#American Football#College Football#Ohio State Football#Notre Dame#The Fighting Irish
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
88K+
Followers
82K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy