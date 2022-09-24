What Jaxon-Smith Njigba’s absence means for C.J. Stroud and Ohio State football’s other receivers

Read full article on original website
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on Big Ten so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rutgers’ biggest difference-maker against Ohio State football on Saturday will be a reigning second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection who might be the nation’s best at his position. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, that position is punter. Adam Korsak, like OSU punter Jesse...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has faced Michigan State twice since C.J. Stroud joined the program, with each serving as a pivotal moment in his career. He’ll try to make that a third time when the Buckeyes travel to East Lansing on Oct. 8 for their first road game of the season. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- LeBron James is interested in possibly being a college athlete, at least that’s what he says on Twitter. The four-time MVP spent Saturday watching Ohio State football beat Wisconsin 52-21. But leading up to the primetime game, he decided to hop on Twitter and stir the pot by asking a simple question that even he knew would get everybody talking.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he does not expect long absences for starting cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown. Injuries to both of Buckeyes’ starting cornerbacks left them unavailable for Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Wisconsin. Redshirt freshman JK Johnson and true freshman Jyaire Brown were forced into their first career starts.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We labeled the Ohio State Buckeyes as The Kings of the North in our preseason series, as we divided college football not by conferences but by geographic area -- North, South and Southwest. In the North, we placed 29 of the 65 teams from power conferences:. *...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — A Florida woman has been jailed on multiple charges after State Highway Patrol troopers say they found more than $1 million worth of cocaine in a van she was driving. The patrol says troopers stopped the 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van for a turn-signal violation on...
MARION, Ohio — Two Northeast Ohio men have been arrested in Crawford County, accused of the fraudulent sale of ATVs and other equipment totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars. Michael Stevens-McKenzie, 28, of Twinsburg, and Jarell Scott, 28, of Cleveland Heights, each have been charged with a felony count...
NEWARK, Ohio — Two guards and five inmates in the Licking County Jail at were sent to the hospital Sunday by a suspected exposure to fentanyl, according to the sheriff’s office. Two inmates had a severe reaction to the exposure, authorities say. All have recovered well, however, and...
