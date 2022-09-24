ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Eleven Warriors

Keon Keeley's Decision Could Be Down to Ohio State and Alabama, Four-star 2024 TE Damarion Witten Enjoyed His Visit to OSU, 2025 OL Jake Cook to Visit Columbus Saturday

After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
Cleveland.com

Here are the announcers for Ohio State football's game against Rutgers

COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on Big Ten so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
Cleveland.com

When will Ohio State football's Denzel Burke and Cam Brown return from injury?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he does not expect long absences for starting cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown. Injuries to both of Buckeyes’ starting cornerbacks left them unavailable for Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Wisconsin. Redshirt freshman JK Johnson and true freshman Jyaire Brown were forced into their first career starts.
saturdaytradition.com

Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD

No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com

ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin

Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
sunny95.com

Not much changes atop the college polls

COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
The Spun

Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight

It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
The Spun

Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win

Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
NBC4 Columbus

New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
