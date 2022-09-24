Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Ohio State breaks records in diversity, academics for fourth-consecutive yearThe LanternColumbus, OH
Former Ohio State lineman Miller reflects on mental health journey in keynote speech at 13th Faces of Resilience EventThe LanternColumbus, OH
This Flea Market Has the Largest Outdoor Yard and Garage Sale in OhioTravel MavenColumbus, OH
Exhibitions at Wexner Center for the Arts bring the worlds of revolutionary artists to ColumbusThe LanternColumbus, OH
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- Ohio State football has faced Michigan State twice since C.J. Stroud joined the program, with each serving as a pivotal moment in his career. He’ll try to make that a third time when the Buckeyes travel to East Lansing on Oct. 8 for their first road game of the season. The game will kick off at 4 p.m. on ABC.
After two visits this month to Columbus, Ohio State has to feel good about where it stands with five-star 2023 defensive end Keon Keeley. While it should be noted no commitment appears imminent, and Keeley likely fully intends to make his scheduled official visit to Alabama on Oct. 8, the talented pass rusher and his family wouldn’t have made a trip to OSU on their own dime if the Buckeyes weren’t in clear consideration for the 6-foot-6, 242-pound standout.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- The Ohio State football team will play its fourth straight home game to open up the 2022 season when it hosts Rutgers on Saturday. The game will kick off at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network with Brandon Gaudin on play-by-play, Joushua Perry serving as color commentator and Rick Pizzo on sideline reporting duties. This will be OSU’s second game on Big Ten so far this season with former linebacker Perry calling both games. The 45-12 win over Arkansas State served as his color commentating debut.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Rutgers’ biggest difference-maker against Ohio State football on Saturday will be a reigning second-team All-American and first-team All-Big Ten selection who might be the nation’s best at his position. Unfortunately for the Scarlet Knights, that position is punter. Adam Korsak, like OSU punter Jesse...
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- We labeled the Ohio State Buckeyes as The Kings of the North in our preseason series, as we divided college football not by conferences but by geographic area -- North, South and Southwest. In the North, we placed 29 of the 65 teams from power conferences:. *...
Local and national pundits react to the Buckeyes’ 52-21 victory over the Badgers on Saturday.
COLUMBUS, Ohio -- On a weekend where many teams around the country were either getting a taste of reality or not playing up to standard, the Ohio State football team handled its business against Wisconsin. The Buckeyes walked away with a convincing 52-21 win over the Badgers to open up...
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football coach Ryan Day said he does not expect long absences for starting cornerbacks Denzel Burke and Cam Brown. Injuries to both of Buckeyes’ starting cornerbacks left them unavailable for Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Wisconsin. Redshirt freshman JK Johnson and true freshman Jyaire Brown were forced into their first career starts.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The uncertain nature of Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s availability may be a recurring situation for Ohio State football. Buckeyes coach Ryan Day said after Saturday’s 52-21 victory over Wisconsin that his star receiver would be evaluated in the coming week. Smith-Njigba was listed as unavailable for the second time in three weeks.
saturdaytradition.com
Julian Fleming breaks ankles, finishes Ohio State drive with hard-fought TD
No. 3 Ohio State continues to impress with its loaded receiver corp as junior wide receiver Julian Fleming made two stellar plays. On 3rd-and-4, Fleming caught a short pass from quarterback C.J Stroud as he ran for a big gain of 31 yards and made two defenders miss. Three plays later, Fleming ran a solid post-route where he slipped in between two defenders of Wisconsin to catch a 12-yard touchdown.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts the winner of Illinois at Wisconsin
Illinois football is searching for a win in efforts to push the Fighting Illini to their first bowl appearance since 2019 after starting the season 3-1 with a lone loss to Indiana in Week 2. Wisconsin, on the other hand, is just trying to right the ship. The Badgers have...
sunny95.com
Not much changes atop the college polls
COLUMBUS – The Buckeyes remained No. 3 in both major college football polls after burying Wisconsin 52-21 in their Big Ten opener Saturday night. Georgia remained No. 1, despite beating Kent State in less than dominating fashion, followed by Alabama. Michigan and Clemson held their places at No. 4 and No. 5.
Everyone Is Saying Same Thing About Ohio State Tonight
It certainly didn't look like it in Week 1, but tonight the Buckeyes of Ohio State look like a national championship contender. The Big Ten favorite is taking Wisconsin to the woodshed in Columbus this evening. At the time of writing this, No. 3 Ohio State leads the Badgers 45-7; it's not even the fourth quarter yet.
saturdaytradition.com
BTN analyst Gerry DiNardo puts 1 B1G team on Ohio State's level in terms of early execution to open 2022 season
BTN Analyst Gerry DiNardo has one team that he believes is on the same level as No. 3 Ohio State in terms of its execution on the field. That team is the Minnesota Golden Gophers. The Gophers are 4-0, 1-0 in B1G play, and they have looked every bit of...
Look: Kirk Herbstreit Reacts To Ohio State's Blowout Win
Kirk Herbstreit got an up-close look at Ohio State's 52-21 victory over Wisconsin on Saturday night. The former Buckeyes quarterback called his alma mater's latest win from ABC's broadcasting booth. He even saw his son, walk-on tight end Zak Herbstreit, take the field near the end of the lopsided triumph.
College Football World Reacts To The Ohio State Mascot Video
Ohio State had quite a night in Columbus. The Buckeyes stomped the Wisconsin Badgers out of town in a 52-21 blowout. Unfortunately, Brutus the Buckeye didn't have the best night. During the game, Brutus was knocked on its butt during an activity in the end-zone this Saturday night. You can...
OSU Athletic Director invites LeBron to play football for Buckeyes
That got the attention of OSU's Athletic Director who responded back with an answer and an invitation.
Well #$%&: Columbus most foul-mouthed city in US
A recent survey found residents of Columbus, Ohio, swear the most out of America's 30 biggest cities.
New Albany-based Wallick Communities adds nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its portfolio
COLUMBUS, Ohio (COLUMBUS BUSINESS FIRST) — A Central Ohio company is adding nearly 2,000 affordable housing units to its management portfolio. New Albany-based Wallick Communities will manage 21 properties for Green National, a real estate firm located in Skaneateles, New York. The portfolio is a mix of family and senior affordable housing communities in Ohio, […]
