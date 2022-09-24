Read full article on original website
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
NFL World Reacts To Doug Pederson, Urban Meyer News
It took Doug Pederson three games with the Jacksonville Jaguars to notch two wins, the same total Urban Meyer had in 13 contests last season. Incredibly, with today's victory over the Los Angeles Chargers, Pederson tied Meyer, Mike Mularkey and Mel Tucket for the fifth-most wins in Jaguars history. Yes,...
Michael Thomas, Jarvis Landry get positive updates after injury scares vs. Panthers
Things haven’t gone great on offense for the New Orleans Saints to start the 2022 season. Their offense has been beat up from the get go, and it looked like things were set to get even worse after both Michael Thomas and Jarvis Landry picked up injuries in their Week 3 contest against the Carolina Panthers.
Florida, USF, South Carolina move home games ahead of Ian
Florida’s home football game against Eastern Washington scheduled for Saturday has been moved to Sunday because of Hurricane Ian, which is expected to hit the state’s southwest coast on Wednesday. The Gators and Eagles will kick off at noon in Gainesville shortly before NFL games around the country....
Watch: Trey Hendrickson Forces Fumble, Joe Burrow Finds Ja'Marr Chase For Touchdown
Cincinnati has a three-score lead early in the third quarter
Joel Klatt Predicts Deion Sanders Will Coach At Auburn Next
Coach Prime may be content at Jackson State, but he could quickly find himself on the wish-list of SEC program.
Yardbarker
Saints’ Alvin Kamara pulls 180 on injury status for Week 3 vs. Panthers
Alvin Kamara was labeled as doubtful for Week 3 after missing last week’s defeat to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a rib injury. Kamara was a restricted participant in Saints practices this week after missing the Buccaneers’ game in Week 2. In Kamara’s absence, RB Mark Ingram II started and will most likely start again if Kamara misses. But if Kamara plays, he’s a lock to start against a Carolina Panthers defense that has given up 140 yards or more to RB Nick Chubb and 70 yards or more to RB Saquon Barkley.
FOX Sports
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss Panthers' gritty 22-14 victory over the Saints
Dan Hellie and Matt Millen discuss the Carolina Panthers' 22-14 victory over the New Orleans Saints. The Panthers' defense did the heavy lifting with multiple interceptions, a blocked field goal and a defensive touchdown.
Panthers waive LB Arron Mosby
The Carolina Panthers have Arron Mosby on the move again. But this time, it’ll be a move off their roster. As announced by the team on Monday afternoon, the rookie linebacker has now been waived. This news comes less than a week after the Panthers signed Mosby to their active roster from the practice squad.
