New Orleans, LA

Yardbarker

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
ClutchPoints

Buccaneers QB Tom Brady laments ‘poor execution’ in loss to Packers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers lost a heartbreaker to the Green Bay Packers, 14-12, Sunday at Raymond James Stadium. It was the Bucs home opener and they were expected to perform much better than they did. There were a number of mistakes that ultimately cost them the game. Bucs QB Tom Brady did not pull any punches on his thoughts following the loss.
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Packers-Bucs, Rams-Cards, Jags-Chargers, more top plays

Week 3 of the NFL season rolls on with an action-packed Sunday slate filled with a number of highly anticipated tilts, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment. Currently on FOX, Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are playing host to Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers in what might be the two legends' final meeting.
Yardbarker

Saints Analyst Details The Constant Misses At QB After Brees

Drew Brees is the greatest quarterback to ever play for the New Orleans Saints. He led the squad to great heights after he showed up in 2006. Since his arrival, the Saints have made the playoffs nine times and reached the NFC Championship Game thrice. That’s an improvement, considering the...
thecomeback.com

Sean Payton gives timeline for return to coaching, drops dog analogy

Super Bowl-winning coach Sean Payton is currently working as an analyst for Fox Sports. And though he admits to liking the job, it would seem there’s an itch with football that sitting in a booth cannot scratch. Payton recently got candid with Peter King of Pro Football Talk. He...
The Associated Press

NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years' probation, no tourney ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group’s docket. North Carolina men’s basketball also was put on probation in the IARP’s first decision in December 2021. The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor. The IARP ruled that Memphis failed to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster, provided impermissible benefits and other benefits to recruits. The panel also ruled Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents but decided these were Level II and III violations.
