Overwatch 2 Is Putting New Heroes Behind the Battle Pass and Players are Pissed
Overwatch 2 releases in early October, and its community of players are in uproar over its battle pass. When Overwatch first released, it occupied a unique space in the shooter genre. You didn’t necessarily have to have the best aim and reflexes like a pro Counter-Strike player because each character also had special powers, and class roles. As a support player, you could focus on healing, and as a tank, protecting your team from oncoming fire was just was important as shooting. Over the years the game has changed greatly, but the upcoming changes in Overwatch 2 has made players nervous, especially the game’s new monetization scheme.
GTA 6: ‘Biggest leak in video game history’ confirms female protagonist
A massive leak has revealed the first look at what we can expect from the much-anticipated Grand Theft Auto VI.Videos and screenshots were shared across social media over the weekend, and appear to confirm the forthcoming game will feature a female protagonist for the first time.The leak was initially posted to a popular gaming forum by a user going by the name “Teapotuberhacker”.It has since spread across Twitter and developer Rockstar Games confirmed the GTA VI footage is real, saying that it was “extremely disappointed” for the game to be revealed before its scheduled release date.Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Margot Robbie left ‘mortified’ by Barbie photos leak: ‘Most humiliating moment of my life’George Clooney makes ITV’s Lorraine Kelly blush during interview about new movieOlivia Wilde discusses ‘reshaping a family’ after split from Jason Sudeikis
Blizzard Loses Its Lead Character Designer, Which Affects Overwatch 2
Blizzard Entertainment has announced that Geoff Goodman, the main hero designer for Overwatch 2, has departed the company. PC Gamer was given access to a statement that verified Goodman’s resignation from the company. However, the statement did not reveal any information regarding the reason for the transfer. Since the very beginning of the Overwatch series, Goodman has been an integral part of the development team.
‘Cyberpunk 2077’ is currently outselling ‘Modern Warfare 2’ on Steam
Following a major resurgence in popularity, CD Projekt Red‘s Cyberpunk 2077 is currently ranking higher than Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam‘s top sellers chart. As charted on Steam’s top sellers list, Cyberpunk 2077 has pulled ahead of several of this year’s biggest upcoming games, including Modern Warfare 2 and Football Manager 2023.
World of Warcraft: Wrath of The Lich King Classic - Official UK Launch Trailer
Hail to the King! Fight your way through the icy continent of Northrend and besiege the Icecrown Citadel when the Lich King returns in World of Warcraft's Wrath of the Lich King Classic expansion, available September 26th. Delve into the dungeons and raids, relive the legend of the undead king, and master the necromatic Death Knight class to forge your own destiny. Presented by Presented by Blizzard Entertainment.
GTA 6 Leak Just Gave A Look At The Main Character
One of the biggest leaks in video game history has given fans their first look at one of the main characters in the upcoming game "Grand Theft Auto VI."
GTA 6 Leaked, This Time With Actual Gameplay
GTA 6 is trending again on Twitter and most people thought its fake, but this time a user called teapotuberhacker on GTAForums leaked 90+ development videos stating “Here are 90 footage/clips from GTA 6. Its possible i could leak more data soon, GTA 5 and 6 source code and assets, GTA 6 testing build. ”.
Cyberpunk 2077 is now pulling in more than 1 million players per day
Nearly two years after its troubled release, Cyberpunk 2077 (opens in new tab) may finally be hitting its stride: CD Projekt said that the game has drawn in more than a million players, "new and returning," every day this week. "Each day of this week Night City has been visited...
Popular Twitch Steamer Believes Warzone 2 is Better Without Loadouts
Popular Twitch streamer and YouTuber TimTheTatman has been vocal about Warzone 2.0's choice to get rid of loadouts. In a recent video focused on the differences between the original Warzone and Warzone 2, TimTheTatman argued that Warzone 2's decision to get rid of loadouts was beneficial to the game as he believes that currently, the weapons found on the ground in Warzone are useless.
The Biggest Leaks In Gaming History
The wait for a next big AAA game can be excruciating. Just take a look at Nintendo: "Pikmin 4" was announced to be close to completion back in 2015 (per Eurogamer), only for a Nintendo Direct in 2022 to deliver "Pikmin" fans the big news that it was still a little ways away. The threat of cancellation or countless delays don't help fan anxiety — but leaks can have a way of both exciting and infuriating gamers.
In Call Of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Beta Testing, A PlayStation Player Shared A Video In Which He Was Blown Apart With The Most Unlikely Of Explosives
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 has been available for beta testing for a few days now, and players are already piling up incredible kills and killstreaks. A gamer recently shared an incredible frag clip from the Modern Warfare 2 beta, which astonished many. There were no warnings before the disaster struck this gamer in what appeared to be a rather unremarkable camping area overlooking a residential neighborhood.
Nier: Automata Ver1.1a Anime Series Will Arrive in January 2023
Nier: Automata Ver1.1a, a spin-off anime, will arrive in January next year, and game creator Yoko Taro has discussed how it will adapt the original game. An official announcement trailer revealed that Nier: Automata Ver1.1a will premiere in January 2023 but the exact release date hasn’t yet been announced. We see clips of main character 2B in action, as well as fellow android 9S.
New Fallout Miniatures Game Announced
Modiphius Entertainment has announced a new tabletop miniatures game based on Fallout 4. Fallout Factions: Nuka World is a brand new miniatures skirmish game that pits various factions from the Fallout series against each other. Details about the game is scarce, but it will be separate from Modiphius's other Fallout miniatures game Wasteland Warfare. However, while the rules for the two games are separate, the miniatures for Fallout Factions will be fully compatible with Wasteland Warfare. Fallout Factions: Nuka World was designed by James Hewitt, a long-time game designer with credits on Hellboy the Board Game, Necromunda, and Adeptus.
Ubisoft Job Listing Hints At New Approach To Splinter Cell
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links. If you feel like it's been forever since the last "Splinter Cell" game was released, you wouldn't be far off. The last time an entry from Ubisoft's signature Tom Clancy-endorsed stealth series went gold was all the way back in 2013 when "Tom Clancy's Splinter Cell: Blacklist" released. Since then, despite calls from the fanbase to bring the series back, the "Splinter Cell" franchise has remained mostly dormant, with the only significant release being the "Firewall" novel back in March 2022. However, after being dormant for nearly a decade, it seems that Ubisoft might be ready to bring the iconic Sam Fisher back into the field in the near future.
Final Fantasy Was A Last-Ditch Effort At Gaming Success For Its Creator
"Final Fantasy" is one of the most recognizable franchises in the gaming world. Since the first game was released back in 1987, it has grown into a colossal property with millions of devoted fans. While it might have thrown out turn-based combat, the upcoming "Final Fantasy 16," which might be closer than we realized, is hotly anticipated by many hoping to once again journey into the fantastical world of Square Enix's blockbuster series.
God of War: Ragnarok DualSense Controller Now Available to Preorder in the UK
It's finally time to arm yourself ready for God of War: Ragnarok, as the new Limited Edition DualSense Controller is now available to preorder in the UK. You can order the controller from GAME at the moment, with the new themed gamepad costing £64.99. You won't have to pay anything until the controller dispatches before release, and the controller will be officially available from November 9.
Wrath Classic: Blizzard talks about heading back to WoW's most beloved era
Brian Birmingham and Ana Resendez chat about the imminent expansion.
Everything We Know About E3 2023 - Event Dates and Details
The ESA and Reed Pop have shared new details about the upcoming event, including the dates and what to expect from one of gaming's biggest in-person events.
New PS5 Modern Warfare 2 Console Bundle Revealed
Sony has revealed a new PS5 bundle that packages the current-gen console with a digital copy of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. The bundle is available only through preordering on the PlayStation Direct store and comes with everything else a typical PS5 comes with -- DualSense controller, the appropriate cables and a pre-installed digital copy of Astro's Playroom. (We first saw it via the Wario64 Twitter account.)
