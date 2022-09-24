ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

FOX Sports

Bakhtiari's return gives Packers plenty of options on O-line

Whether the Green Bay Packers will continue rotating David Bakhtiari and Yosh Nijman at left tackle remains uncertain. The Packers are just happy they have the option of using Bakhtiari in any fashion now that the 2018 and 2020 All-Pro finally has returned from a severe knee injury that required three surgeries.
GREEN BAY, WI
thecheyennepost.com

Green Bay Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Win Over Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur likes how his team responded to adversity in a big win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Locations — Green Bay's defense and wide receivers helped to hold off Tampa Bay 14-12 on Sunday. Aaron Rodgers and Co. are still working out the kinks....
GREEN BAY, WI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

PFF's review of David Bakhtiari's performance against Buccaneers

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari returned to the lineup for their Week 3 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and received positive reviews for his performance. According to Pro Football Focus, Bakhtiari allowed only one pressure in 17 pass-blocking snaps. Bakhtiari played on a pitch count for his first game back, rotating drives with Yosh Nijman. Head coach Matt LaFleur said the decision allowed Bakhtiari to play the entire game without putting too much stress on his knee, especially in the hot temps at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.
GREEN BAY, WI

