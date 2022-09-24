ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Personal data of celebrities including Jeremy Clarkson, the Duchess of York, and Sir David Attenborough is leaked on the dark web after Russian ransomware attack on luxury organic farm shop

By Kevin O'sullivan
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

The personal details of the Duchess of York, Jeremy Clarkson and Sir David Attenborough have been leaked by Russian criminals who hacked into the database of luxury food firm Daylesford, The Mail on Sunday can reveal.

The King’s cousin Lady Sarah Chatto, Tim Henman and snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan are among the other celebrity clients whose details have been posted on the so-called dark web – a hidden part of the internet used by criminals.

Experts warned the hack was ‘a wake-up call’ amid growing concern about Kremlin cyber attacks on Britain.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11B4cb_0i91olQA00
The personal details of the Duchess of York, Jeremy Clarkson and Sir David Attenborough have been leaked by Russian criminals who hacked into the database of luxury food firm Daylesford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BvxDf_0i91olQA00
Daylesford Organic is owned by Lady Carole Bamford (left), wife of Tory billionaire donor and JCB construction owner Lord Bamford (right), and is named after the Cotswolds village where they live
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xmVdf_0i91olQA00
Jeremy Clarkson and Sir David Attenborough are among those whose details have been leaked by Russian hackers
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hFqbO_0i91olQA00

The leak came after the society firm refused the hackers’ demand for a hefty ransom payment in the cryptocurrency Bitcoin.

After the failed blackmail attempt, the gang – known as ‘Snatch Team’ – posted personal details and courier delivery notes showing the home addresses of clients.

Daylesford Organic is owned by Lady Carole Bamford, wife of Tory billionaire donor and JCB construction owner Lord Bamford, and named after the Cotswolds village where they live.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jKSgk_0i91olQA00
Sarah Ferguson, the Duchess of York, is a client of the high-end Cotswolds farm shop Daylesford
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42pKgN_0i91olQA00
Snooker star Ronnie O’Sullivan is among the other celebrity clients whose details have been posted on the so-called dark web

The firm is reported to have delivered food to Boris Johnson during lockdown, but the former PM is not among the clients whose details were leaked.

Daylesford announced it had been hacked in June 2021, but said no personal information had been compromised.

But since then the hackers have uploaded a vast cache of stolen files measuring an enormous 80 gigabytes to the dark web.

Among the leaked Daylesford files are order sheets for wealthy clients, receipts for purchases by Lord and Lady Bamford and sensitive data including staff grievances, confidentiality agreements, and banking information.

As well as a farm shop on the Gloucestershire estate of the Bamfords – Daylesford House – the firm also has four shops in London and an online store.

Stars attracted by £50 honey

Dubbed ‘Britain’s poshest farm shop’, Daylesford was founded in 2002 by Lady Bamford on her country estate in the Cotswolds.

It offers ‘award-winning fresh produce, artisan ingredients, high-welfare meat and essential larder items from our organic farm… delivered to your door’, including a ‘limited edition’ 800g jar of honey for £50, a £25 box of loose-leaf green tea and a 500ml bottle of olive oil for £30.

Two months ago, ex-PM Boris Johnson and wife Carrie held their wedding party at Daylesford House, the Bamfords’ Grade I listed home.

The firm, which has almost 800 staff and a turnover of nearly £50 million a year, was founded after Lady Bamford began giving her children organic food.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zWTlo_0i91olQA00
Daylseford offers ‘award-winning fresh produce and essential larder items' including manuka honey - the jar pictured retails for £29.99

Experts said hackers probably used a computer virus known as ransomware hidden in an email attachment to get into the firm’s computer systems. Snatch Team all appear to be Russian speakers, according to a 2019 report by the security firm Sophos. They hacked McDonald’s on February 24 this year – the day Russia invaded Ukraine.

Last night, Philip Ingram, a former colonel in British military intelligence, said: ‘This cyber attack should be a wake-up call for the security services and businesses. Daylesford is exactly the kind of company that would be viewed by Russia-based hackers as both a lucrative ransomware opportunity and of potential use to power brokers in the Kremlin.’

Analysts warn that global cyber attacks have increased by 32 per cent in the past year. Security firm Acronis said ransomware attacks were the biggest threat to businesses and governments, and warned that damages could exceed £26 billion by the end of the year. Firms face millions of attempts on their computer systems every day.

UK intelligence services have warned of increased risk from Russian hackers due to the war in Ukraine. The National Cyber Security Centre said the ‘cyber threat to the UK remains heightened’.

The Information Commissioner’s Office said: ‘Daylesford Organic made us aware of an incident. After reviewing the information, we gave data protection advice and closed the case.’ Daylesford did not respond to a request for comment.

