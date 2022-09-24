Governors Island ferry service delayed after AC unit catches fire at terminal

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at Governors Island that delayed ferry service to Lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

FDNY units responded to the Governors Island Ferry terminal around 3:51 p.m. after a roof-mounted air conditioning unit caught fire, according to officials.

The fire reportedly spread to a machinery room, emitting plumes of black smoke that could be seen hovering over the East River.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by around 4:27 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Governors Island announced ferry service was halted at 4:22 p.m. on Twitter.

As of 5 p.m., officials had not announced a resumption of service.