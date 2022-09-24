ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manhattan, NY

Governors Island ferry service delayed after AC unit catches fire at terminal

By Curtis Brodner
1010WINS
1010WINS
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FCYGg_0i91ojei00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Firefighters rushed to put out a fire at Governors Island that delayed ferry service to Lower Manhattan on Saturday afternoon.

FDNY units responded to the Governors Island Ferry terminal around 3:51 p.m. after a roof-mounted air conditioning unit caught fire, according to officials.

The fire reportedly spread to a machinery room, emitting plumes of black smoke that could be seen hovering over the East River.

Firefighters were able to get the blaze under control by around 4:27 p.m.

No one was injured in the incident.

Governors Island announced ferry service was halted at 4:22 p.m. on Twitter.

As of 5 p.m., officials had not announced a resumption of service.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC New York

Flames, Dark Smoke Billow From Top of Governors Island Ferry Terminal

The New York City skyline was interrupted Saturday afternoon by a thick black smoke billowing up from the roof of the Governors Island ferry terminal in Lower Manhattan. Ferry service between Manhattan and the popular island destination was experiencing delays while emergency crews responded to the rooftop fire. FDNY investigators...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Manhattan, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Manhattan, NY
Accidents
State
New York State
City
Manhattan, NY
CBS New York

Midtown hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of CO2

NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. "We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
92.7 WOBM

Body found in Staten Island water was a missing NJ resident

UNION BEACH – State Police have identified the woman whose body was found on Staten Island Thursday morning as being from New Jersey. Susan Mikson, 65, was reported missing late Wednesday night to Monmouth County 911, which led to an all-night search of Raritan Bay between Keansburg and Great Bay Park with two Coast Guard helicopters and a boat crew.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Governors Island#Air Conditioning#East River#Accident#Ac
therealdeal.com

Third Avenue: The land of “leave-behind”

New York’s office market is still trying to find its footing after the pandemic crushed it. While some newer buildings are attracting tenants anew, older buildings are being forgotten. The stretch along Third Avenue from 42nd Street to 59th Street is becoming a stark example of the downside to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC New York

7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash

At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
44K+
Followers
13K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy