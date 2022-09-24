State of the City: Mayor announces new fire station, electric bicycle-share vendor

The audience at Friday's State of the City presentation got the scoop on Redding's latest news.

Mayor Kristen Schreder announced the city will get a brand new fire station and she also named the vendor that will operate an electric bike-sharing service for downtown.

On the public-safety front, Schreder said officials are excited to begin the process of building a new fire station given the city's size and history with fires, notably the notorious 2018 Carr Fire.

"Fire Station Number 9 will be strategically located in east Redding to reduce response times, add capacity, and balance resources geographically across the city," the mayor said,

Schreder noted that, for the first time, Redding now has the staffing to put three firefighters on each of its fire engines.

The audience clapped when Schreder announced that Shasta Living Streets is partnering with BCycle, part of Trek Bicycles out of Wisconsin, for an electric bike-share program.

"BCycle will provide the electric bikes, docks and online service for Downtown Redding Bikeshare to make moving around downtown Redding as fun and convenient as possible," Schreder said.

Redding expanded its bicycle network last summer with the grand opening of the Diestelhorst to Downtown Walking and Biking Trail.

In other developments, Schreder said:

The city is budgeting for nine new police officer positions, which will include the first-ever Redding park rangers. They'll patrol public areas such as the Nur Pon Open Space and Enterprise Community Park.

An eighth police patrol beat is in the works to better protect the community.

The police department's Crisis Intervention and Response Team (CIRT) is providing mental-health based solutions to "high-stakes situations throughout our community using de-escalation strategies."

The Community Services Department received a grant for over $8 million to convert a vacant lot between Panorama Drive and Tamarack Way in north Redding into Panorama Park with indoor recreation facilities.

A new mountain biking trail called Salt Creek opened at Salt Creek Heights and Lower Salt Creek to expand the 41 miles of existing trails.

Stillwater Business Park is seeing more activity with Pace Engineering finishing construction of its new headquarters there. Five Stillwater parcels have been sold and eight are in escrow. Stillwater, once unoccupied by any tenants, "is now a hotspot for businesses focused on innovation and job growth," Schreder said.

Construction has started on the state's first-ever 3D printed home by Emergent 3D at Enterprise Community Park.

The theme of Friday's address at Umbrella Alley was "Hope Moves Us Forward" and Schreder pointed to the Redding Pathways to Hope for Children program aimed at uplifting children.

The program also included updates by Redding Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Jake Mangas, Economic Development Corp. of Shasta County President Todd Jones, and Danny Orloff of Visit Redding.

