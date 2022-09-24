ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Starmer lashes out at ’12 years of Tory failure’ ahead of crunch conference

By The Newsroom
newschain
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aqXrO_0i91nWAM00

Sir Keir Starmer claimed there was a “change in the air”, with Labour ready to be form the next government after 12 years of Tory failure.

The Labour leader, who has set out plans for a green energy revolution to boost economic growth as a counter to the “trickle down” policies set out by Liz Truss and Kwasi Kwarteng.

Sir Keir used speeches to activists on the eve of the Labour conference opening in Liverpool to denounce the “shower” in Downing Street, who he accused of “taking the piss” by offering tax cuts to the rich while giving less support to poorer households.

The Labour leader pledged to double the amount of onshore wind, triple solar and more than quadruple offshore wind power by 2030, according to details announced in The Observer ahead of the party’s annual conference.

The creation of a net zero carbon, self-sufficient electricity network would lead to permanently lower energy bills and independence from nations such as Russia, according to Labour.

The move could also create half a million jobs and make the UK the first country to have a zero-emission power system.

In a speech to activists, Sir Keir said the Chancellor’s admission of Tory economic failure would be hung “around their necks” in the next election campaign.

He said: “There’s a change in the air. There’s an atmosphere, there’s a sense that Labour is ready to deliver.

“And don’t we need change after 12 years of this shower, 12 years of failure under this government, wages stagnant for 10 years, public services on their knees.”

It is already clear that the Chancellor’s mini-budget on Friday will set the dividing lines for the next general election, with Sir Keir telling Labour supporters: “I didn’t agree with almost anything he said in that financial statement yesterday apart from his opening sentence, when he said there’s a ‘vicious cycle of stagnation’.

“He’s right about that and it’s their vicious cycle of stagnation. That is the verdict on 12 years of Tory government, a vicious cycle of stagnation and we need to hang that around their necks.”

The former director of public prosecutions said it was good when “somebody who is caught red handed actually pleads guilty”.

The Labour leader’s relationship with union chiefs has been strained by his refusal to offer full-throated support for the wave of strikes triggered by the cost-of-living crisis.

But he insisted he would lead the “most pro-trade union Labour government you have ever seen”, promising a Green Paper on workplace rights within 100 days of an election victory.

The conference is vital for Sir Keir to present himself as an alternative prime minister to Ms Truss, with the next election expected in 2024.

Sharon Graham, general secretary of the Unite union, told the BBC the Labour leader should “be bolder” in his economic policy and not “stand still” in order to win power.

The conference will formally begin on Sunday, with tributes to the Queen and a rendition of the national anthem.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Starmer: Do not forgive Tories for crashing the economy

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has said the public should never forgive the Tories for the economic turmoil unleashed since Kwasi Kwarteng’s mini-budget. In his keynote speech at the Labour conference in Liverpool, he told activists that Liz Truss’s Government had crashed the economy to offer tax cuts for the richest 1% in society.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Labour in line for a big majority while Boris Johnson could lose his seat, poll suggests

Sir Keir Starmer could secure a comfortable 56-seat majority for Labour and unseat Boris Johnson at the next general election, according to a new poll released on the first day of the party’s annual conference in Liverpool.The Savanta ComRes survey of more than 6,000 voters put Labour a clear 12 points ahead of the Conservatives, on 45 per cent, with Liz Truss’s party on 33 per cent.It suggests that there has been no “Truss bounce” for the Tories following the election of their new leader at the start of September, with the Conservative Party down two points and Labour...
ELECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keir Starmer
Person
Liz Truss
Person
Kwasi Kwarteng
The Independent

Liz Truss hosts world leaders ahead of Queen’s funeral but Biden meeting cancelled

Liz Truss has hosted world leaders for informal talks as the first heads of state and government arrive in Britain for the Queen’s funeral. The new PM met Australian leader Anthony Albanese and New Zealand’s Jacinda Ardern at Chevening country residence on Saturday.But Downing Street announced on Saturday that a planned meeting with US president Joe Biden ahead of the funeral had been cancelled, without providing an explanation.Ms Truss is expected to hold talks with the US president at the UN general assembly meeting on Wednesday instead.No 10 has framed the meetings as informal chats rather than official bilateral meetings,...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#Labour
newschain

Sunak supporters express alarm at tax-cutting plan amid market turmoil

Prominent supporters of Rishi Sunak have issued stark warnings about the Government’s economic strategy, echoing some of the concerns the former chancellor made on the campaign trail ahead of Liz Truss’s victory in the Tory leadership contest. While Boris Johnson’s former chancellor has remained silent in the face...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
newschain

Starmer promises to get 1.5 million more households on the property ladder

Sir Keir Starmer has promised to make owning a home a reality for another 1.5 million households, branding Labour “the party of home ownership in Britain today”. The Labour leader said he wanted to see 70% of households own their own homes and appeared to back more housebuilding in his speech to the Labour Party conference on Tuesday.
REAL ESTATE
newschain

Starmer: Working-class background gave me ‘hope’ and ‘impatience’

Sir Keir Starmer leaned on his working-class background to cast Labour as party of aspiration as he made his leader’s speech to the party conference in Liverpool. The Labour leader has often referred to his upbringing as the son of a toolmaker and a nurse. But in his speech on Tuesday he developed this theme further, saying growing up working class in the 1970s had given him both hope and impatience.
U.K.
BBC

55 Tufton Street: The other black door shaping British politics

On a rainy afternoon earlier this month, Liz Truss walked through the famous black door of No 10 Downing Street for the first time as prime minister. But under a mile away, there's another black door that's had a lasting effect on the previous decade in British politics - and looks like being influential under this administration too - No 55 Tufton Street.
POLITICS
newschain

Labour argues ‘cavalry is coming’ after ‘reckless’ Tory economic strategy

Voters can be reassured that the “cavalry is coming” in the form of the Labour party, the shadow health secretary said, as his party was buoyed by promising polling amid financial turmoil under the Conservatives. Wes Streeting squarely blamed Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng’s “reckless and irresponsible choices” for the...
ECONOMY
newschain

Starmer urged to visit picket line as Labour members back striking workers

Calls to support striking workers received a standing ovation from Labour members, as a bacon butty was offered to tempt Sir Keir Starmer to visit a picket line. Dave Ward, general secretary of the Communication Workers Union, moved a motion aimed at committing the next Labour government to bringing Royal Mail back into public ownership and reunite it with the Post Office.
LABOR ISSUES

Comments / 0

Community Policy