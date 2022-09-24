Read full article on original website
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 27, 2022 in Bristol, VA
Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | RSS Feed | Omny Studio. Folks in the Bristol area will see highs in the 60s today. It should reach a pleasant 67 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. We will see clear skies today. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit heraldcourier.com for local news and weather.
New hotel approved for The Falls
BRISTOL, Va. — A new 107-room hotel is planned for The Falls development after a Monday vote by the city’s Industrial Development Authority. Bristol Virginia’s IDA voted unanimously to approve the transfer of a 2.5-acre tract located between Texas Roadhouse and the former Cabela’s location to KM Hotels and KM-Bristol Hotel LLC, a Richmond-based hotel development firm.
Bucket truck hits train trestle over Piedmont Avenue
A bucket truck struck the railroad bridge that crosses Piedmont Avenue in Bristol, Virginia, after 11 a.m. on Monday. Traffic access was closed until an engineer from Norfolk Southern could come and evaluate the extent of damage to the bridge, City Manager Randy Eads said. Detours will remain in place...
Running and enjoying it: Arrington places third in Bristol Cross at Steele Creek.
BRISTOL, Tenn. – For two and a half miles, Tennessee High senior Zoe Arrington was in control of Saturday’s Bristol Cross country meet at Steele Creek Park. She ignored the rain, mastered the hills and set the pace. “I tried my best to hold on, but they caught...
Mighty Viking Band sweeps Chilhowie competition
The Tennessee High School Mighty Viking Band (MVB) swept the Chilhowie Apple Festival Band Competition Saturday with first place finishes in every category for the Class AAAA bands and took home the Grand Champion Award. The Mighty Viking band and won first place in the drum major, color guard, percussion,...
Bristol Cross agate
Daniel Boone 47, David Crockett 61, Dobyns Bennett 65, Knox Bearden 109, Tennessee High 131, Morristown West 136, Eastside 146, Jefferson County 234, West Ridge 261. 1. Kamryn Wingfield (Boone) 19:26.5; 2. Zoe Arrington (THS) 19:43.6; 3. Maggie Bellamy (DC) 20:11.2; 4. Breanna Dunn (DC) 20:35.9. 5. Kerrigan Lewis (Boone) 20:38.6; 6. Peyton Couch (MW) 20:40.3, 7. Emma Baker (DB) 20:51.1; 8. Millie Lovett (Bearden) 20:57.0; 9. Kailee-Ann Conner (DB) 21:03.6, 10. Sarah Siner (DB) 21:14.6.
Teaching healthy habits is a focus for area schools
More than 14 million children and adolescents in the United States from ages 2 to 19 were affected by obesity from 2017 to 2020, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. When it comes to the impact of a student’s weight on their learning, the research is mixed,...
Emory & Henry 17, Wingate 0
E&H – Kreimes return of blocked punt (Butcher kick) W – Crocker 1 run (Evans kick) E&H – Penn 25 pass from Short (Butcher kick) First Downs: E&H 11, W 13; Rushes-Yards: E&H 38-48, W 34-82; Comp-Att.-Int: E&H 13-28-2, W 10-333-1; Penalties: E&H 8-72, W 6-106; Fumbles-Lost: E&H 0-0, W 0-0; Punts-Average: E&H 10-45, W 9-40.
Your View | Consider volunteering for tnAchieves
It was wonderful to see your article in today’s (Thursday) paper on the need for local tnAchieves mentors. Hopefully it will prompt some of your readers to step up and serve in this important (and relatively easy) role. Having served as a mentor in the tnAchieves program for the...
Abingdon council to update zoning and subdivision ordinances
The Abingdon Virginia Town Council is planning to update the town’s zoning and subdivision ordinance. The town’s comprehensive plan update has inspired also updating the zoning ordinance to be more clear and easy to use for both the public and the town staff, Mayana Rice, the town’s director of community development, said.
Prep Roundup: Riverheads rebounds from loss to bite Bulldogs; Tennessee High, West Ridge volleyball teams go 4-1 on Saturday
Riverheads racked up 304 rushing yards in taking a 35-12 non-district football triumph over the visiting Tazewell Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. The Gladiators (3-1) won in their first game since having their nation-leading 52-game winning streak snapped on Sept. 9 with a 35-21 setback to Lord Botetourt. The six-time defending...
Coley conquers course to become Chilhowie's first regional golf champ
TAZEWELL, Va. – On a day when an unrelenting breeze, fast greens and tough pin placements frustrated many participants in the VHSL Region 1D golf tournament, Chase Coley remained calm, cool and confident. The Chilhowie High School senior earned medalist honors with a seven-over par 78 Monday at Tazewell...
Saylors leads ETSU past Robert Morris
MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Jacob Saylors scored three touchdowns, East Tennessee State rolled up 297 yards on the ground and the Buccaneers routed Robert Morris 45-3 on Saturday. The Buccaneers (2-2) scored 42 points in the first half and piled up 307 total yards, 451 for the game. Saylors, who surpassed 3,000 career rushing yards, gained all of his 170 yards and scored all three of his touchdowns before halftime.
Limestone 27, UVa-Wise 13
V-W – Jae. Gillespie 3 run (K. Dalton kick) L – Stewart 20 run (Kemp kick) L – Dean 39 INT return (kick failed) L – Stewart 56 run (Kemp kick) V-W – Carter 45 INT return (run failed) L – Stewart 82 run (Kemp...
