Parks Canada, Huu-ay-aht First Nations Reveal A Plaque To Honor Kiix̣in Village and Fortress National Historic Site

The rarest tree in the world is a "living fossil" that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs
The Wollemi PineAttribution: The Wollemi Pine - Wollemia nobilis by M J Richardson; CC-BY-SA-2.0 The Wollemi Pine (Wollemia nobilis) is an evergreen tree that dates back to the time of the dinosaurs.
Good News Network
Giant Bronze Mythical Beast Found at Famous Chinese Archeological Site—LOOK
In one of China’s richest and grandest archeological sites, a very large statue of a mythical beast cast in bronze has been found. The site at Sanxingdui, or Three Star Mound, has yielded hundred of bronze statues which some archeologists have described as more impressive than the Terracotta Army, and this latest find contributes aspects of size and majesty to the collection.
Giant Fortress Found Beneath Mega-monument From Time of Alexander the Great
Underneath an ancient burial mound from 300 B.C.E., archaeologists have found an enormous fortress rampart.
Massive Carved Stones Made By Prehistoric People is the Oldest Structure on Earth
Göbekli Tepe, which means "belly hill" in Turkish, is located in South Eastern Turkey and is considered to be the oldest structure in the world. Carbon dating points to the fact that Göbekli Tepe is not only older than the pyramids but also predates Stonehenge.
Phys.org
Ancient footprints on UK beach record demise of biodiversity hotspot
A team of archaeologists and geographers from The University of Manchester have discovered that hundreds of ancient animal and human footprints found on a beach in Merseyside record a major decline in large animal diversity in Ancient Britain. Their new research, published in the journal Nature Ecology & Evolution, includes...
Gold and silver treasures discovered with 'elite craftspeople' burials near powerful Wari queen's tomb
Archaeologists excavating a site north of Lima have unearthed a 1,300-year-old ornate tomb from the Wari era of Peru.
microsoftnewskids.com
Artificial islands surrounding British Isles were used for ancient parties, archaeologists find
Just as waterfront mansions are status symbols for today's rich and famous, ancient artificial islands in the British Isles known as crannogs may have been used by elites to display their power and wealth through elaborate parties, a new study finds. A crannog is "an artificial island within a lake,...
Good News Network
Ancient Cultures May Hold the Key To Keeping Buildings Cool in a Changing Climate
While the summers may be getting hotter, there have always been people living in the deserts and the tropics, and some of their architectural designs from eras past could hold the key to keeping cool in today’s changing climate. Emissions from buildings are the largest sources of anthropogenic CO2...
Archaeologist's Recent Discovery- King Solomon's Notorious Copper Mines Shut Down Due To Long Period of Overexploitation
Archaeologists recently found that "the biblical-era copper bonanza in southern Israel," ceased due to miners' overexploitation of the scant desert vegetation. According to an analysis of 3,000-year-old charcoal discoveries, the miners used it to fuel their furnaces. [i]
