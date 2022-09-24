Parks Canada, Huu-ay-aht First Nations Reveal A Plaque To Honor Kiix̣in Village and Fortress National Historic Site

In one of China’s richest and grandest archeological sites, a very large statue of a mythical beast cast in bronze has been found. The site at Sanxingdui, or Three Star Mound, has yielded hundred of bronze statues which some archeologists have described as more impressive than the Terracotta Army, and this latest find contributes aspects of size and majesty to the collection.

SCIENCE ・ 23 DAYS AGO