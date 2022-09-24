Read full article on original website
oregontoday.net
Quake, Sept. 26
A 4.8-magnitude earthquake was recorded at the southern end of the two fault lines that run parallel with the Oregon Coast Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the U.S. Geological Survey, the quake was located west of Petrolia, CA near Cape Mendocino in Northern California.
4.8 magnitude earthquake strikes NorCal coastline
(KRON) — A preliminary 4.8 magnitude quake shook the Northern California coastline on Saturday afternoon, according to a post from United States Geological Survey. The epicenter hit about 33 miles southwest of Eureka and approximately one and a half miles below the surface. Tsunami Info Stmt: M4.6 055mi SW Eureka, California 1228PDT Sep 24: Tsunami […]
NBC Bay Area
M4.8 Earthquake Rumbles Near Northern California Coast: USGS
A preliminary 4.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at around 12:35 p.m. and was centered about 33 miles from Ferndale, the USGS said. It rumbled areas near Petrolia, Ferndale, Rio Dell, Eureka and Fort Bragg. No...
ucr.edu
Massive Mexican earthquakes warn Southern Californians
A pair of massive earthquakes in Mexico — 7.6 on Sept. 19 and 6.8 on Sept. 22 — have some in Southern California on edge, wondering whether the Golden State is next. Here, UC Riverside seismologist Abhijit Ghosh weighs in on the likelihood of more shakers, and how to prepare for them. Ghosh is an associate professor of geophysics in the Department of Earth and Planetary Sciences. His work is broadly focused on understanding the physics of earthquakes, the processes that control them, and their associated hazards.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Could we see freezing temperatures within weeks?
Our summer season has come to a close, and it’s been reported that it was one of the hottest ones in history. The average high temperature for the summer of 2022 in Coeur d’Alene, which began on June 21, was 86 degrees, compared to a normal of 81 degrees. According to Cliff’s records, only .26 inches of rain fell from June 21 through Sept. 21, which was the driest summer season on record. That figure beat the previous record for dry summers as .34 inches of rain fell in 1913.
Bear fatally stuck by car on California highway
A black bear died after being struck by a car on a remote highway in Southern California, authorities said. The collision happened shortly after 9:30 p.m. Thursday on State Route 178 near Lake Isabella at the southern end of the Sierra Nevada, the Kern County Fire Department said. The driver...
KOMO News
3.5 magnitude earthquake shakes western Washington coast early Friday
SEATTLE — An early Thursday morning earthquake shook the western Washington coast. The USGS recorded the earthquake at 3.5 on the Richter Scale. It reportedly started to shake about 26 kilometers northwest of Forks, Washington at 7:41 a.m. in the Pacific. Although some directly on the coast or in...
California gas prices skyrocketing again
Gas prices in Southern California are soaring once again. Residents in the Golden State are now paying more than $2 above the national average for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to AAA. The national average stands at $3.73 per gallon, while that number rises to $5.80 in California. Prices are even higher if […]
abc10.com
California Drought: What will it take to escape drought?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A rare September storm brought wetting rains to the region, with the storm bringing much above normal rain totals in September for California. The storm was not nearly enough to quell drought conditions in the state. California finds itself in a third year of drought and desperately in need of a soaking winter. A rare third year straight of La Nina could make this difficult.
Earthquakes along California coast could be more catastrophic than expected, study shows
“Aftershocks would be like falling dominoes.”
kgoradio.com
Fault Line On California Coast Could Trigger Massive Earthquake
Scientists believe a fault line running along the Los Angeles coast could trigger an absolutely massive earthquake one day. A new study says the Palos Verdes fault zone – which runs for 70 miles along L.A. and Orange counties – could potentially trigger a 7.8 magnitude quake. By...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Swarm of 25 earthquakes rattles California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists say
More than two dozen earthquakes have rattled California’s Salton Sea in 24 hours, geologists said. The earthquakes began with a 3.5-magnitude earthquake that struck near Bombay Beach at 11:34 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 20, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. Several other earthquakes followed, ranging in magnitude from 1.2 to 2.7.
activenorcal.com
Old Farmer’s Almanac Predicts Two Different Winters in Northern California
Northern California has been on a roller coaster ride the past decade when it comes to winter weather. The past 7 years have brought forward a significant drought, except for the unusually wet and snowy winters of 2017 and 2019. As we continue to battle another drought-stricken year, we can only hope that this winter brings lots of rain and snowpack to alleviate dry conditions.
KTVU FOX 2
Bear surprises Bay Area woman during getaway; Range Rover wrecked
A Bay Area woman was surprised by a bear who tore through her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway. She says the bear became trapped in the vehicle in Gold Country.
SFGate
Fault along California coast could unleash earthquake on scale of San Andreas, study shows
LOS ANGELES — A fault system running nearly 70 miles along the coast of Los Angeles and Orange counties has the potential to trigger a magnitude 7.8 earthquake, according to a new study that is the latest to highlight the seismic threats facing Southern California. Known as the Palos...
California Utility Company Sued Over Devastating Mosquito Fire
After weeks of work, fire crews are slowly gaining control over the Mosquito Fire. The blaze quickly became California’s largest wildfire of the season a little over a week ago after scorching more than 70,000 acres. Currently, investigators are working to determine the official cause of the blaze. However, local courts have alleged that CA utility company, PG&E is responsible. A suit has since been filed on behalf of Placer and Dorado County residents affected by the wildfire.
KSBW.com
Violence breaks out at 2 Central Coast high school football games
SALINAS, Calif. — Friday Night Lights on the Central Coast turned violent following two football games in Monterey and San Benito counties in which fights and gunfire erupted. In Monterey County four people were shot following the Condor game at North Monterey County High School. Sheriff’s deputies said two...
KTVU FOX 2
Bear escapes after it destroys an SUV while trapped for several hours
CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. - A Peninsula woman got the surprise of her life when a bear came running out of her SUV while she was on a weekend getaway in Gold Country. She said the animal spent six or seven hours trapped in her SUV before it escaped back into nature.
KCRA.com
Northern California fire district closing stations due to budget restraints, inflation
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — A Northern California fire district is closing some of its stations indefinitely and blaming rising inflation among other things. In doing so, they hope to save more than a million dollars in revenue costs. "South Placer Fire District’s operational costs have increased faster than its...
foxla.com
These are the most foul-mouthed cities in California
LOS ANGELES - Well *!*/%#. A recent survey by Preply revealed the two California cities whose residents need to have their mouths washed out with soap apparently after they were ranked among America's top foul-mouthed cities. Los Angeles and San Francisco ranked as more foul-mouthed compared to any other cities...
