Howard Hewett - I’m For Real: The Elektra Recordings (1986-1992) (Advance Review) Howard Hewett’s path to recognition as an exceptional soul singer was not a straightforward one. Although he played in several R&B bands before being signed to a label, it was the last-minute invitation to join Soul Train dancers Jody Watley and Jeffrey Daniel of Shalamar in 1978 that brought him his first—and very impactful—widespread visibility. Following the sudden departure of lead male vocalist Gerald Brown, Hewett began appearing with the group on TV and concert dates to promote the hit, “Take That To The Bank,” and the LP Disco Gardens, both which were already completed and climbing the charts.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO