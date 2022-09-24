One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.

