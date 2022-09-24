ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Centreville, MI

threeriversnews.com

M-60 repaving begins Monday

FABIUS TWP. — A stretch of M-60 in Fabius Township will be repaved beginning next week. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 6.1 miles of M-60 from Corey Lake Road to U.S. 131 west of Three Rivers will be repaved beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Drivers should expect lane...
THREE RIVERS, MI
threeriversnews.com

TR street improvement project bids approved

THREE RIVERS — A number of street improvement projects in the city of Three Rivers will soon be commencing. The Three Rivers City Commission approved bids for mill-and-fill and surface improvement projects for multiple roads in the city during their meeting Tuesday. Mill-and-fill projects will be done on Hoffman...
THREE RIVERS, MI
whtc.com

One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian early Sunday morning. Police were called just after 5:45 a.m. to State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road just north of Roseland. The...
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
CASS COUNTY, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
WNDU

Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon. Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WOWO News

One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN
wtvbam.com

Putnam proposal on Monday’s City Council agenda

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal from a local non-profit group for the future use of the old Putnam Funeral Home building at 11 East Chicago is scheduled to come before the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. Group organizer Kathy Bappert says they want to turn the building...
COLDWATER, MI
hometownnewsnow.com

Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident

(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
SHIPSHEWANA, IN
WANE-TV

Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33

NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
NOBLE COUNTY, IN

