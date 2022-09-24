Read full article on original website
threeriversnews.com
M-60 repaving begins Monday
FABIUS TWP. — A stretch of M-60 in Fabius Township will be repaved beginning next week. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 6.1 miles of M-60 from Corey Lake Road to U.S. 131 west of Three Rivers will be repaved beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Drivers should expect lane...
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
threeriversnews.com
TR street improvement project bids approved
THREE RIVERS — A number of street improvement projects in the city of Three Rivers will soon be commencing. The Three Rivers City Commission approved bids for mill-and-fill and surface improvement projects for multiple roads in the city during their meeting Tuesday. Mill-and-fill projects will be done on Hoffman...
whtc.com
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
wtvbam.com
Calhoun County schedules October scrap tire and household hazardous waste collections
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Calhoun County has scheduled both a household hazardous waste and scrap tire collection for the month of October. The collecttion of scrap tires is scheduled for Monday, October 24 from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Tekonsha Village Offices on North Church Street.
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
95.3 MNC
Dowagiac man climbs out pick-up truck window moments before vehicle catches fire
A Dowagiac man climbed out of his driver’s side window moments before the vehicle caught fire after a crash in Cass County. The collision happened around 1:30 a.m. on Sunday, Sep. 25, on Rudy Road, south of Gage Street in Wayne Township. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office investigation shows...
WNDU
Man dies after getting hit by car in St. Joseph County
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WNDU) - The St. Joseph County Fatal Crash Team (FACT) is investigating after a deadly collision involving a car and pedestrian early Sunday morning. Police were called just after 5:45 a.m. to State Road 933 between Paxson Drive and Darden Road just north of Roseland. The...
abc57.com
One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
Mobile Coffee Truck Deadlift Coffee Co. Opens Brick and Mortar in Three Rivers
I could really go for a cup of coffee right now! As one local Three Rivers business has shuttered their doors, another just celebrated their soft opening. Formerly a mobile-only operation, southwest Michigan's Deadlift Coffee Company has just opened their first brick and mortar location at 15815 Hoffman Road in Three Rivers.
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
abc57.com
Bethany Christian Schools faculty member hit and killed by vehicle at the school
GOSHEN, Ind. - A pedestrian died in a crash at Bethany Christian Schools on Monday morning, according to the Goshen Police Department. At 8:19 a.m., police were called to the school in the 2900 block of S. Main Street for a crash involving a pedestrian and vehicle. Officers at the...
police1.com
Murder of officer prompts $25M proposal for patrol vehicle safety features
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The death of Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s deputy Sgt. Ryan Proxmire prompted a bill that will provide nearly $25 million in funds for an important vehicle safety component to become a reality. According to WOOD News, it’s been a year since the murder of Proxmire....
WNDU
Motorcyclist suffers serious injuries in Berrien County crash
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - A 57-year-old Stevensville man who was driving a motorcycle was seriously hurt after a crash in Berrien County late Thursday afternoon. Police say the man was driving his motorcycle south on Red Arrow Highway near the I-94 westbound on-ramp around 4:40 pm when he ran a red light and struck a pickup truck.
WOWO News
One dead in Friday morning crash in Noble County
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WOWO): An Osceola man died in a Noble County crash Friday morning. The Noble County Sheriff’s Department says they were called to the intersection of US 33 and Albion Road at about 5:45 a.m. for a crash involving a van and a semi truck. Deputies found...
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
wtvbam.com
Putnam proposal on Monday’s City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal from a local non-profit group for the future use of the old Putnam Funeral Home building at 11 East Chicago is scheduled to come before the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. Group organizer Kathy Bappert says they want to turn the building...
hometownnewsnow.com
Serious Injuries Suffered in Tree Stand Accident
(LaGrange County, IN) - A northern Indiana hunter suffered serious injuries while wrangling with some equipment earlier this week. The accident happened Monday afternoon in Shipshewana. According to the Department of Natural Resources, a hunter was up in a tree trying to remove a hunting stand when its supporting cables...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
WANE-TV
Driver killed in crash with semi on US 33
NOBLE COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — An Osceola man was killed in a crash with a semi in Noble County early Friday. The crash happened around 5:45 a.m. at U.S. 33 and Albion Road, 3 1/2 miles south of Ligonier. According to a report from the Noble County Sheriff’s Department,...
