Constantine, MI

Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo’s decriminalization of public urinating, littering would be overturned if state bill passes

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A state lawmaker from the area is taking aim at Kalamazoo’s new city rules involving the decriminalization of public urination, defecation and littering. State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, recently proposed state legislation that would overrule the city’s local ordinance, which drew opposition from local business owners, and others like it in Michigan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WOWO News

Area Dairy Queen operator fined $42K for child labor violations

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): The U.S. Department of Labor’s Wage and Hour Division has fined Fort Wayne-based Dairy Queen operator H&H Coldwater LCC $42,572 for child labor violations. H&H Coldwater operates 11 Dairy Queen franchises in Indiana and Michigan. Officials say that 102 minors ages 14 and 15 were...
FORT WAYNE, IN
FOX59

Feds: Some Indiana Dairy Queen locations violated child labor laws

Dairy Queen locations in Indiana and Michigan operated by a Fort Wayne-based company violated child labor laws, federal officials say. The U.S. Department of Labor found H&H Coldwater LLC, which operates 11 franchise locations, violated the Fair Labor Standards Act at stores in Fort Wayne, Indianapolis, Bluffton, Decatur and Sturgis, Michigan. The department said 102 […]
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
threeriversnews.com

Clark Logic breaks ground on $5.7m expansion in Constantine

CONSTANTINE — A new expansion at Clark Logic is expected to bring a number of jobs to the Constantine community. On Thursday, Sept. 15, the company broke ground on a $5.7 million, 101,000 square foot building addition to their site in Constantine at 950 Industrial Dr. Once complete, the new expansion will create more space for the company’s logistics operation.
CONSTANTINE, MI
wtvbam.com

Members of Coldwater Police and Code Enforcement Departments accept new positions

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A five year member of the Coldwater Police Department has accepted a law enforcement position with Michigan State University. City Manager Keith Baker says in his report for Monday’s City Council meeting that Officer Hannah Salvati has submitted her resignation from the department after she was hired as a detective with the special victim’s unit for the M.S.U. Police Department.
COLDWATER, MI
K102.5

Here’s the Latest Updated Winter Outlook for Michigan This Year

We are expected to have the perfect storm of perfectly fun and snow weather this winter. The National Weather Service recently released an updated weather outlook for December (2022,) January (2023,) and February (2023.) This outlook uses a basic scale of below average, average, or above average precipitation and temps. In my opinion, the outlook points to a fun and possibly very snowy winter.
MICHIGAN STATE
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
WNDU

Longtime School City of Mishawaka employee passes

This investment will add nearly 13,000 square feet of manufacturing space, including a new glass production line. Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot. Updated: 4 hours ago. A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WNDU

Bidding underway to acquire assets of Electric Last Mile Solutions

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - The Mishawaka plant where the civilian Hummer was once built could soon have a new owner. The front runner appears to be a California-based company called Mullen Automotive. According to court documents, Mullen Automotive has offered more than $93 million in cash and other consideration to...
MISHAWAKA, IN
95.3 MNC

Elkhart County 4-H Fair announces 2023 fair theme

The Elkhart County 4-H Fair has announced its theme for the 2023 Fair. The theme is: “Celebrating 150 Years of 4-H & Agriculture”. The 2023 logo depicts livestock, crops and grain bins marked with the 4-H clover in the center. The Elkhart County Fair began in the year...
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
threeriversnews.com

COA opens up new pickleball/shuffleboard court

THREE RIVERS — Getting seniors active is one of the many goals of the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. A new addition to the Rivers Enrichment Center in Three Rivers is looking to help with that goal, as well as provide another place for the general public to enjoy some sporting activity.
THREE RIVERS, MI
threeriversnews.com

TR street improvement project bids approved

THREE RIVERS — A number of street improvement projects in the city of Three Rivers will soon be commencing. The Three Rivers City Commission approved bids for mill-and-fill and surface improvement projects for multiple roads in the city during their meeting Tuesday. Mill-and-fill projects will be done on Hoffman...
THREE RIVERS, MI
fox2detroit.com

Michigan straw purchaser bought 28 guns with stolen identity

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (FOX 2) - A Kalamazoo man will spend time in prison after he used a stolen identity to buy 28 guns, the Department of Justice said. David Tillman Deloach, 39, who is a felon and cannot possess guns, pleaded guilty Tuesday to aggravated identity theft, being a felon in possession of firearms, and making false statements during the purchase of firearms. He received a 58-month prison sentence after his plea.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WNDU

‘Brew at the Zoo’ returns for season in South Bend

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - ‘Brew at the Zoo’ makes its long-awaited return at the Potawatomi Zoo this weekend. Due to the pandemic, this is the first time since 2020 the event has taken place at full capacity. The event started around 3 p.m. Saturday, with guests 21...
SOUTH BEND, IN
threeriversnews.com

M-60 repaving begins Monday

FABIUS TWP. — A stretch of M-60 in Fabius Township will be repaved beginning next week. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 6.1 miles of M-60 from Corey Lake Road to U.S. 131 west of Three Rivers will be repaved beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Drivers should expect lane...
THREE RIVERS, MI
95.3 MNC

Ground-breaking for an apartment building in South Bend

A ground-breaking took place on Thursday, Sep. 22, in the Near Northwest Neighborhood of South Bend for the construction of a four-unit apartment building that city leaders say will provide affordable housing to low-moderate income families. The building will be constructed in the 800 block of Cushing Avenue. Anybody interested...
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

Man found with handgun at Goshen Taco Bell

A man was found with a handgun at a Goshen Taco Bell. It happened on Friday, September 23 at 4:47 p.m., when officers were called to the Taco Bell on 701 W Pike Street, on reports of a man slumped over in a vehicle. When they arrived, they found the...
GOSHEN, IN

