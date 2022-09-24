ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

threeriversnews.com

Covered Bridge closed due to hit height restrictor

CENTREVILLE — The Langley Covered Bridge outside of Centreville is closed temporarily due to an incident that occurred Monday. According to the St. Joseph County Road Commission, a height limiter on the north end of the bridge was hit by a truck with a horse trailer attempting to cross the bridge, knocking the limiter over. The height of the limiter structure, which helps regulate height restrictions on the bridge, is 8 feet, 4 inches, while a pipe extending below it is 7 feet, 6 inches.
CENTREVILLE, MI
WNDU

After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County

BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
threeriversnews.com

TR street improvement project bids approved

THREE RIVERS — A number of street improvement projects in the city of Three Rivers will soon be commencing. The Three Rivers City Commission approved bids for mill-and-fill and surface improvement projects for multiple roads in the city during their meeting Tuesday. Mill-and-fill projects will be done on Hoffman...
THREE RIVERS, MI
whtc.com

One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
MLive

Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze

CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
CASS COUNTY, MI
abc57.com

One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
CASS COUNTY, MI
wtvbam.com

Putnam proposal on Monday’s City Council agenda

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal from a local non-profit group for the future use of the old Putnam Funeral Home building at 11 East Chicago is scheduled to come before the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. Group organizer Kathy Bappert says they want to turn the building...
COLDWATER, MI
wkzo.com

Allegan County accident remains under investigation

ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
95.3 MNC

Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier

An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
OSCEOLA, IN

