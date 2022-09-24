CENTREVILLE — The Langley Covered Bridge outside of Centreville is closed temporarily due to an incident that occurred Monday. According to the St. Joseph County Road Commission, a height limiter on the north end of the bridge was hit by a truck with a horse trailer attempting to cross the bridge, knocking the limiter over. The height of the limiter structure, which helps regulate height restrictions on the bridge, is 8 feet, 4 inches, while a pipe extending below it is 7 feet, 6 inches.

