New interchange between US-31 and I-94 coming to Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — An interchange at US-31 and I-94 will soon make it easier to get around southwest Michigan. Berrien County officials believe this could have a major economic impact on the area. The above image is a look at the newly constructed roadway from Drone 22.
Covered Bridge closed due to hit height restrictor
CENTREVILLE — The Langley Covered Bridge outside of Centreville is closed temporarily due to an incident that occurred Monday. According to the St. Joseph County Road Commission, a height limiter on the north end of the bridge was hit by a truck with a horse trailer attempting to cross the bridge, knocking the limiter over. The height of the limiter structure, which helps regulate height restrictions on the bridge, is 8 feet, 4 inches, while a pipe extending below it is 7 feet, 6 inches.
Driver crashes through guardrail, falls off bridge in West Michigan
Police are investigating in West Michigan after a person crashed through a guardrail and drove off a bridge in Allegan County Saturday evening.
After 19 years U.S. 31 now links to I-94 in Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WNDU) - Better late than never. The end is finally in sight for a road project that has been 19 years in the making. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer was in town today for ribbon cutting ceremonies on the US-31 bypass north of Napier. “The new construction will...
Calhoun County drivers to find another route due to M-37 road shutdown
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A section of a major road in Calhoun County is scheduled to close for most of Saturday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Drivers will need to find another route while M-37 will shut down due to a resurfacing project. Road crews are scheduled...
TR street improvement project bids approved
THREE RIVERS — A number of street improvement projects in the city of Three Rivers will soon be commencing. The Three Rivers City Commission approved bids for mill-and-fill and surface improvement projects for multiple roads in the city during their meeting Tuesday. Mill-and-fill projects will be done on Hoffman...
Driver removed from car that went into Kalamazoo River
One person had to be removed from a vehicle after it went off a bridge into a riverbank on the Kalamazoo River.
Effort to block development of Lake Michigan dunes is focus of town hall meeting
SAUGATUCK, MI -- The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance is hosting a town hall meeting to provide area residents an update on efforts to stop private developer NorthShore of Saugatuck from excavating and removing sand to build a marina. The proposed marina would be situated between the Patty Birkholz Natural Area...
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
3 Women Hospitalised After A Two-Vehicle Crash In Porter Township (Porter Township, MI)
Cass County officials responded to a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township, on Friday at 2:30 p.m. According to the investigators, 45-year-old Crystal [..]
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
Calhoun County schedules October scrap tire and household hazardous waste collections
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI (WTVB) – Calhoun County has scheduled both a household hazardous waste and scrap tire collection for the month of October. The collecttion of scrap tires is scheduled for Monday, October 24 from 12 noon until 5:00 p.m. at the Tekonsha Village Offices on North Church Street.
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Putnam proposal on Monday’s City Council agenda
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal from a local non-profit group for the future use of the old Putnam Funeral Home building at 11 East Chicago is scheduled to come before the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. Group organizer Kathy Bappert says they want to turn the building...
Allegan County accident remains under investigation
ALLEGAN MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies continue to seek a cause in an accident Saturday evening in Trowbridge Township. Authorities received a call around 6:15 pm that a vehicle that had driven off of a bridge on Bridge Rd near Primrose Pl. Upon arrival, deputies...
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
Osceola man, 39, killed in crash on U.S. 33 south of Ligonier
An Osceola man was killed after crashing head-on into a semi on U.S. 33. The collision happened around 5:45 a.m. on Friday, Sep. 23 at U.S. 33 and Albion Road near Kimmell. Noble County Sheriff’s deputies arrived to arrived to find the victim, Stephen Reinholtz, 39, dead at the scene. They believe Reinholtz was headed north when he drove off the road and onto the shoulder.
