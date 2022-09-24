Read full article on original website
wrestlinginc.com
Ronda Rousey Reveals Move That WWE Has Retired
WWE has seen words and phrases banned under the previous Vince McMahon regime, with some of those words and phrases being wrestler, hospital, blood, wrestling, pay-per-view, and wrestle. While some words and phrases are or have been banned, some moves are also no longer being allowed within the squared circle in the company. When someone mentioned on Rousey's The Baddest Stream on Youtube that she should hit Liv Morgan with a Tombstone Piledriver at Extreme Rules, the Baddest Woman on the Planet revealed an interesting note on The Undertaker's finisher.
PWMania
Drew Mcintyre Pulled from WWE Live Events, Replaced by Braun Strowman
Best wishes to WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, McIntyre did not show up to any of the live events that took place over the weekend. The word within WWE is that McIntyre is “very ill with bad food poisoning,” and that he gutted his way through SmackDown for his segment with Karrion Kross.
wrestlinginc.com
Bianca Belair Shows Off Damage Following WWE Raw
The match between "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair and IYO SKY that kicked off "Raw" last night received a standing ovation after Belair hit her signature KOD for the win. However, despite the victory, Belair did not come out of the match unscathed. "The EST of WWE" took to Twitter...
PWMania
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022
WWE RAW Results – September 26, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair comes to the ring with Alexa Bliss and Asuka. Bianca tells Bayley she really considered coming out here to challenge her tonight instead of waiting for...
PWMania
What Happened After WWE RAW Went Off The Air (Video)
Matt Riddle and Seth Rollins continued their feud in the dark segment following this week’s WWE RAW from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. Riddle defeated Damian Priest in the RAW main event, and after the match, WWE Hall of Famer Edge returned to save Riddle from The Judgment Day. Edge then challenged Finn Balor to a WWE Extreme Rules “I Quit” match. Edge and The Judgment Day eventually left after the show.
411mania.com
WWE News: Seth Rollins and Riddle Brawl After Raw, Judgment Day Beats Up AJ Styles
– Seth Rollins and Riddle ended up brawling once tonight’s episode of Raw went off the air. WWE posted the following video of Rollins attacking Riddle at ringside after the show, which led to a pull-apart brawl:. – Sami Zayn was able to get a win over AJ Styles...
Yardbarker
Sami Zayn, Solo Sikoa heading to WWE Raw following AJ Styles tweet
Sami Zayn says he’s heading to Raw following a tweet by AJ Styles. On Saturday afternoon, AJ Styles tweeted “Man, people will do anything for a T-shirt these days,” based on Zayn being given an honorary uce t-shirt on Friday’s SmackDown by Roman Reigns. Zayn responded by saying he was going to Raw this Monday with Solo Sikoa.
Sami Zayn Feels A Synergy With The Samoans, WWE On Hulu Update, KUSHIDA Update | Fight Size
Here's your fight size update for Saturday, September 24, 2022. - On the latest episode of the SmackDown LowDown, Sami Zayn talks about his synergy with Samoans and Liv Morgan vows to make Ronda Rousey respect her. You can see the interview portions of the show above. - New Japan...
WWE SmackDown Sees An Increase In Preliminary Viewership And Demo Rating On 9/23/22
The preliminary numbers are in for Friday's WWE SmackDown. SpoilerTV reported on September 24 that WWE SmackDown drew 2.385 million viewers in preliminary viewership. Hour one reportedly scored 2.338 million viewers while the second hour drew 2.431 million viewers. This number is an increase from last week's preliminary viewership of...
WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24): Roman Reigns In Action
WWE held its Saturday Night's Main Event live event on September 24 from Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada. Full results (courtesy of WrestlingBodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Results From Vancouver, BC (9/24) - The Street Profits (Angelo Dawkins & Montez Ford) def. Alpha...
Conflicting Information On Young Bucks Reaching Out To WWE
Ryan Frederick on the Wrestling Observer message board that current AEW EVPs Young Bucks sent out feelers within the company to gauge possible interest whenever their contracts are up. This has been an ongoing rumor among sources Fightful has spoken to dating back to August. One source indicated that they've been sworn that the Bucks asked to speak to someone in management, which we've been unable to confirm, but the rumor has persisted within WWE for several weeks.
More On NWA 74 Talent Meeting
Fightful Select learned more about the talent meeting at the recent NWA tapings, as reported by PWInsider. The recounting among the roster have varied heavily, showing the contrast in reactions. There were several veterans that felt like the meeting wasn't necessary and was a waste of time, especially in the sense of being told to clean up in the locker room. There were a lot of extras there, and several veterans we heard from felt like it was more directed towards them. Luke Hawx spoke about that aspect of things, and it turned some people off, but others saw where he was coming from because he's in promotional business with NWA for the upcoming Hard Times taping. Despite that "turning some people off" there wasn't said to be any heat, just some veterans thinking they didn't need to waste their time with the meeting.
Angelo Dawkins Names His Dream Tag Team Match In WWE
Angelo Dawkins’ dream match is a present-day take on an all-time classic. The Street Profits, the tag team of Angelo Dawkins and Montez Ford, are one of the top tag teams in WWE but undoubtedly, The Usos and The New Day have been running the tag team division for the last decade. Angelo Dawkins would like the opportunity to determine who is the top tag team in WWE once and for all, and he wants to do it in a match type that, in the past, has put three bona fide Hall of Fame tag teams on the map.
Yuka Sakazaki Names Which AEW Star She'd Like To Face In TJPW
Yuka Sakazaki is hoping to see a former AEW Women's World Champion step into a Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling ring in the future with a match in her sights. AEW and TJPW have a working relationship that has seen Sakazaki, Maki Itoh, Shoko Nakajima, and Miyu Yamashita all appear on AEW television in the past while AEW stars AEW Women's World Champion Thunder Rosa, Hikaru Shida, and Riho have all competed in TJPW over the last year. It has led to many entertaining moments and even saw Yamashita earn an AEW Women's World Championship match on AEW Fight for the Fallen after defeating Rosa at Summer Sun Princess.
NWA USA Stream And Results (9/24): National Title Tournament Bout, Tyrus Speaks, US Tag Title Match
NWA USA Results (9/24) - NWA US Tag Titles: The Fixers (Jay Bradley & Wrecking Ball Legursky) def. GoldRushhhhhhhh (Marshe Rockett & Jordan Clearwater) - Tyrus will cash in his Lucky 7 option and join the World Title at Hard Times 3. Billy Corgan will allow him to hold the TV Title until a new champion is crowned in a tournament.
Kofi Kingston: WWE Live Events Were Vital To The New Day's Development
Kofi Kingston says live events are vital for WWE Superstars, and they were an especially important factor in the development of his stable with Big E and Xavier Woods, The New Day. The New Day has become one of the most decorated stables in WWE history, as they have collectively...
Report: Drew McIntyre Pulled From The Road Due To Food Poisoning
Drew McIntyre's absence from weekend live events is due to a reported illness. Since WWE resumed live touring in the summer of 2021, Drew McIntyre has consistently headlined the weekend live events. Drew has been in the main event with the likes of Roman Reigns, The Bloodline, and more. Then, even when he wasn't headlining, Drew McIntyre was a top star at the shows. During the most recent set of live events, Drew McIntyre was not present.
The Rock Looks Ahead To Season 3 Of Young Rock, Upcoming Charlotte Flair Signing | Fight Size
Here's your fight-size update for September 24, 2022:. - The Rock is currently filming the third season of Young Rock, and on Instagram, The Rock reflected on working with Nick Khan’s sister, Nahnatchka Khan. One of my fav people on the planet - our YOUNG ROCK creator and director...
WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25): Braun Strowman And New Day Face The Bloodline
WWE held its Sunday Stunner live event on September 25 from Save Mart Center in Fresno, CA. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. WWE Sunday Stunner Results From Fresno, CA (9/25) - The Brawling Brutes (Butch, Ridge Holland & Sheamus) def. Imperium (Giovanni Vinci, Gunther &...
D-Von Dudley Is Willing To Be Ringside For Bully Ray Matches And Play Dudley Boyz's Greatest Hits
D-Von Dudley squashes any notion that there is heat between him and Bully Ray. Bubba Ray and D-Von Dudley are among history's most decorated tag team combinations. The Dudley Boyz, later known as Team 3D, captured tag team gold in practically every major wrestling promotion for two decades. Following their final run in WWE in 2016, D-Von Dudley began working as a producer for the company, while Bully Ray continued to wrestle on occasion and focus on his job as a broadcaster on Busted Open Radio.
