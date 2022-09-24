Read full article on original website
KVOE
Emporia High girls tennis finish third in home tournament
The Emporia High girls tennis team finished in third place at its final home tournament of the season Monday. Kali Keough finished in second place in singles play with a 3-1 record. The doubles team of Lillee Frank and Peyton Chanley finished sixth with a 2-2 record. The doubles team...
KVOE
Emporia High girls golf wins first Centennial League championship
History was made for the Emporia High girls golf team Monday afternoon in Topeka. The Spartans won their first Centennial League championship. EHS recorded a team score of 332, winning the meet by eight strokes over Washburn Rural. EHS had the top-3 finishers led by senior Avary Eckert who won...
KVOE
Emporia High volleyball splits at Baldwin triangular
The Emporia High volleyball team split its two matches at Baldwin Monday evening. The Spartans fell in three sets to Baldwin, 28-26, 20-25, 17-25. EHS bounced back with a two-set win over Tonganoxie, 25-14, 26-24. The Spartans are now 16-5 on the season. They’ll head to Ottawa on Wednesday.
KVOE
Emporia State basketball teams finished in the top 10 in the nation for attendance
The Emporia State women’s and men’s basketball teams finished in the top 10 in average attendance last season. For the 24th year, the Emporia State women’s basketball team finished in the top 6 in attendance last season. The Lady Hornets averaged 1,108 fans per game, the 4th...
KVOE
Emporia State volleyball loses at Newman in 4 sets
The Emporia State volleyball team was defeated by Newman 3 sets to 1 Saturday. The Lady Hornets won the first set 25-23. Newman would win the next 3 sets 25-23, 25-12, and 25-18 to win the match. Leah Mach led the offense with 13 kills and the defense with 22...
KVOE
Emporia hosting Rural Rise Summit beginning Wednesday
A big three-day conference begins Wednesday in Emporia. The Rural Rise Summit is focused on economic development in rural areas. Presentations begin Wednesday afternoon and continue through lunchtime Friday, with information on telecommunications programs, the “future of rural ecosystem building,” advocacy efforts, Main Street communities including Emporia, conversations on diversity and equity and information about so-called micropolitan area economies. Several question-and-answer sessions are included along with facilitated discussions.
K-State earns Top 25 ranking after beating OU
MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT) – The newest AP Poll was released on Sunday and the Wildcats made the list. K-State checks in at No. 25. The ‘Cats stunned sixth-ranked Oklahoma on Saturday in Norman. K-State football is now 3-1 on the season. In-state foe Kansas sits right underneath K-State at unofficial No. 26 – right outside […]
KVOE
National Teacher’s Hall of Fame Radio Auction
THE 31st ANNUAL KVOE NATIONAL TEACHERS HALL OF FAME RADIO AUCTION IS THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 17th. 14 KVOE AND 96.9 FM WILL ONCE AGAIN BE BROADCASTING THE EVENT LIVE, BEGINNING AT 6:05PM, FROM THE INDUSTRIAL BRANCH OF THE EMPORIA STATE FEDERAL CREDIT UNION. WE’LL BE LIVE ON LOCATION TAKING YOUR BIDS...
KVOE
Walk to End Alzheimer’s and Community Health Fest coming to Lyon County Fairgrounds Saturday
The Lyon County Fairgrounds will be busy Saturday. The 2022 Walk to End Alzheimer’s will be taking place beginning at 8:45 am with registration, followed by a special ceremony at 9:45 am and the walk at 10 am. Organizer Erin Blocker says the walk will again take place on the path around the fairgrounds.
Ottawa motorcyclist killed in dirt park crash on Sunday afternoon
A motorcyclist was killed in a dirt park crash Sunday afternoon in Drexel, Missouri, after going airborne on a ramp.
saturdaydownsouth.com
College football fans rip Big 12 following questionable TV schedule decisions for Week 5
College football fans watched on Saturday as Texas went to Texas Tech and lost to the Red Raiders in overtime. That same night, they watched as Kansas State upset No. 6 Oklahoma in Norman. Apparently, though, the Big 12 league office wasn’t watching those games or simply didn’t care about...
KVOE
Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter announce major change during third annual Spayghetti and No Balls fundraiser
Spaying, neutering, and general medical care for your pets is important. The Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter, or FEAS, conveyed this message through their third annual Spay-ghetti and No-Balls fundraiser at the Lyon County fairgrounds on Sunday. The event was previously hosted as a sit-in dinner, but transitioned into...
WIBW
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
KVOE
Street Rehab moves into paving phase this week; separate project beginning near 18th and Americus Road
Another project involving road work is coming for Emporia-area drivers. The latest one is just west of Emporia. City Communications Director Christine Johnson says the city contractor will start road and drainage improvements near the intersection of West 18th and Road 180 near Americus Road starting Monday. Thru traffic will be detoured around the work zone as storm sewer, box bridge, paving and multi-use path improvements are built around the Evergy service center currently under construction.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
KVOE
Emporia DMV closed until further notice by COVID-19
Residents needing driver’s license exams, learner’s permits and other items through the Emporia Department of Motor Vehicle office will have to wait or go elsewhere for those items — at least for the next few days. Flinthills Mall General Manager Clarence Frye says at least one staffer...
WIBW
Crews respond to injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews responded to an injury crash late Sunday in south Topeka. Authorities said the crash was reported just after 11:30 p.m. near S.W. 36th and Burlingame Road. Initial reports indicated two people were injured in the crash. The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that...
WIBW
Topeka Fire Department crews make quick work of dumpster blaze outside Family Dollar
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Crews made quick work of a dumpster fire early Monday outside a store on the city’s east side. The blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. on the back side of the Family Dollar store at 501 S.E. 21st. When crews arrived, they found flames and...
esubulletin.com
ADVOCACY: Three of the 33 faculty dismissed from Emporia State share their stories
Editor's Note: These are three perspectives of faculty who were dismissed. Douglas Allen, department of social sciences, sociology and criminology. When Douglas Allen was in Topeka last Friday, Emporia State students were protesting his dismissal at the entrance of Plumb Hall. When he saw their support, he came to show them how much they mean to him and the rest of the 33 faculty members who were laid off the day before.
KVOE
Audio – Monday – 09-26-22
Newsmaker: Jennifer Thomas and Erin Blocker preview a Community Health Fair and the Walk to End Alzheimers October 1st at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Newsmaker 2: Pastor Kent Happel of St. Marks Lutheran Church will discuss the Rummage sale at the Church on Sept 30 and Oct. 1. Newsmaker 3:...
