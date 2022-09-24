Read full article on original website
harlemworldmagazine.com
It’s A Marley, And More At SummerStage In Marcus Garvey Park In Harlem, You Going?
Capital One City Parks Foundation SummerStage, New York City’s beloved outdoor performing arts festival, begins their final few performances for the season this week. Upcoming free shows in Marcus Garvey Park include on September 27th, 2022, Metropolitan Opera’s Opening Night Livestream: “Medea”. The final free performance...
bkreader.com
Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History
The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
Thrillist
How This Queer Party Promoter Found Community in NYC’s Nightlife
New York City’s nightlife is world-renowned. People from all walks of life travel thousands of miles to see the glowing lights and bustling streets, engulfed in its colorful culture. For the average tourist, the clubs and bars are attractions to be discovered. However, for the pro traveler and city dwellers, there are pockets of party subcultures that are essential to many people’s social lives. Cesar Lemonier — fashion professional by day, party extraordinaire by night — is a vital part of one of these close-knit scenes.
New York YIMBY
Housing Lottery Launches for 153 Erasmus Street in Flatbush, Brooklyn
The affordable housing lottery has launched for 153 Erasmus Street, a four-story residential building in Flatbush, Brooklyn. Designed by Oleg Ruditser, the structure yields 22 residences and 11 parking spaces. Available on NYC Housing Connect are seven units for residents at 130 percent of the area median income (AMI), ranging in eligible income from $66,858 to $156,130.
Review: 2nd Ave Deli in New York
Of all of the Kosher delicatessens and Kosher-style delicatessens in New York, I had never tried 2nd Ave Deli, which is arguably a legendary dining institution in the city — and although Rosh Hashanah begins at sundown tonight, Sunday, September 25, 2022, I thought I would write about my recent experience dining at 2nd Ave Deli the first time even though it basically has nothing to do with the holiday.
Take in colorful fall foliage with a visit to these nearby New York towns
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Leaf peepers, behold! Summer days are behind us, so it’s time to look ahead to the bright, beautiful colors of fall, and reports say New York can still expect “spectacular’' colors, though it may be a shorter foliage season. Just a short...
NYPD takes buses of teens to African American history museum in DC
Police said many of the kids wouldn't have the opportunity to visit the museum and it was a great educational opportunity.
Another Million Dollar Powerball Winner in New York
It's raining money for one lucky lucky lottery player in New York. Someone is holding a winning million-dollar Powerball ticket, so check your numbers. The winning numbers for Monday, September 26 Powerball drawing were:. 13-20-31-33-59 +20. The winning ticket was sold in Nassau County at the Heart to Heart convenience...
stupiddope.com
Uncle Budd NYC Launches Cannabis on Demand Delivery in NYC
You gotta love New York City! It used to smell like ass, garbage and piss and now thanks mostly to Uncle Budd NYC it smells like that sweet sweet cheeba. After watching their trucks get towed away a few weeks ago, getting the run around by city officials and watching all the other weed trucks get released and flooding the streets of New York City, Uncle Budd did what any Harlem native would do. They kept it moving by launching a dope new app where you can donate and be gifted a carefully curated selection of the cites finest cannabis products.
Why are spotted lanternflies attracted to high-rise office buildings around NYC?
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- Are our pesky spotted lanternflies getting lost?. As the invasive insects continue to swarm the tristate area, more and more have been spotted near high-rise office buildings blocks away from the lush trees of suburbia. Last month, scores of the colorful bugs were seen around a...
New York YIMBY
Sendero Verde’s 34-Story Second Phase Progresses at 50 East 112th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction has passed the halfway point on 50 East 112th Street, the tallest tower in the Sendero Verde mixed-use complex in East Harlem, Manhattan. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Jonathan Rose Companies, L+M Development Partners, and Acacia Network, the 34-story tower represents the second phase of construction and will yield 361 permanently affordable rental units for low- to moderate-income families and the formerly homeless. The edifice is rising directly to the west of the completed first phase, which encompasses a 15-story tower at 60 East 112th Street and a ten-story structure at 75 East 111th Street. The latest tower will span 395,000 square feet, making it the largest affordable Passive House development in the world. L&M Builders Group is the general contractor for the property, which is located at the corner of East 112th Street and Madison Avenue.
Washington Square News
Telfar pop up at Brooklyn’s Rainbow takes New Yorkers by storm
Telfar, a Black-owned company well-known for its “Shopping Bags,” took over the Rainbow retail store on Fulton Street to host its first-ever pop-up shop on Sept. 11. The bags are notorious for always being sold out, and the rare event drew many eager customers who hoped to get their hands on a bag.
ROLL OUT! Skate party brings good vibes to Parkchester
Bronx residents came together on Saturday in Parkchester for a fun day of roller skating.
New York YIMBY
The Kira Affordable Housing Project Debuts at 153-19 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
Construction is complete on The Kira, a 139-unit affordable and supportive housing project at 153-19 Jamaica Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Designed by GF55 Partners and developed by New Destiny Housing, BFC Partners, and SMJ Development, the 21-story mixed-use building houses a mix of rental apartments, a 5,000-square-foot retail space on the ground floor, and on-site supportive services.
Staten Island Home of the Week: ‘Hidden Hilltop Oasis,’ $6.2M
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The listing on SILive.com mentions that this “turn-of-the-century storybook home is perfectly placed in the gated seclusion of 1.31 lush acres. A grand foyer welcomes you to the timeless 10,814-square-foot interior, where nine bedrooms and seven baths await.
4 men seen leaving area of Bronx burning car murders: source
PELHAM BAY, the Bronx (PIX11) — Four men were seen leaving the area where Nikki Huang and Jesse Parrilla, both 22, were shot and set on fire around 4:15 a.m. on May 16, and now we’re learning about the getaway car. A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the suspects got into a small Fiat […]
NYC Woman Wins $1M Mega Millions Prize
A New York woman claimed a $1 million Mega Millions prize. Lisa Nicotra, of Staten Island, claimed the second prize for matching the first five numbers in the Tuesday, July 26, Mega Millions drawing, New York Lottery reported on Monday, Sept. 26. The winning numbers were 07 29 60 63...
Police warn Brooklyn women to be on lookout for serial groper
BROOKLYN, N.Y. (PIX11) — Police are on the hunt for a man who has been going around Brooklyn groping women. “He’s just a pervert. I think it’s nasty,” said Anita Kalliecheren, a Brooklyn resident and a father. That’s how some neighbors describe the man accused of violating women in several Brooklyn communities. Now, the NYPD […]
Midtown hotel evacuated overnight due to high levels of CO2
NEW YORK -- A hotel in Midtown had to be evacuated overnight due to high levels of carbon dioxide. Just before 3 a.m. Monday, about 15 people were forced out of the New York Manhattan Hotel on West 32nd Street. Police said high carbon dioxide levels were detected, and there were fears of a possible gas leak. Some tourists from Barcelona, Spain said they were jolted awake by emergency workers. "We were sleeping, in the middle of the night, they knocked the door. I think supposedly a gas," said Olga Matas. The problem was reportedly caused by manhole fires nearby. The FDNY and Con Edison responded to the scene.
NBC New York
7 Cars Smashed, Outdoor Dining Shed Destroyed in Wake of NYC Car Crash
At least four people were hurt and half a dozen cars damaged in a particularly destructive late-night crash in Manhattan on Saturday, according to authorities. A preliminary investigation suggests the initial crash happened around 10:15 p.m. along East 111th Street in East Harlem, police said. Within minutes, the driver of a red Nissan would be fleeing on foot leaving a trail of destruction behind.
