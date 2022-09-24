ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Port Arthur News

Early turnover, lack of stops decide game between PNG, Marshall

The Port Neches-Groves football team was unable to overcome early turnovers as PNG fell 35-14 to Fort Bend Marshall in Sugarland Saturday. Both teams entered the day ranked in the top-10 in the state. PNG (2-2, 0-1 in District 9-5A Division II) was ranked 10. Marshall (3-1, 1-0) was ranked 3.
MARSHALL, TX
KFDM-TV

Remembering longtime Lamar University professor Dr. Bruce Drury

BEAUMONT — Lamar University faculty, staff, and students, and many others in the community, are remembering Dr. Bruce Drury, a legendary professor who was an expert in the intricacies of political science, but who was able to explain it in a highly engaging way that sparked the interest of students and helped them understand the nature of our political system.
BEAUMONT, TX
GATOR 99.5

Deweyville and Vidor Schools Show “Armed Staff” Signs On Campus

Well, Texas, I really had no idea this was a thing until I ran across these pictures of the signs at two different schools. From doing some research on this subject, Texas has allowed its teaching staff to conceal carry at school as long as the staff member followed the correct procedures to acquire a concealed carry license, and it was approved by the district board members. After the Uvalde shooting, more and more towns across Texas really began to get on board with arming various staff members in order to protect the students in their care.
DEWEYVILLE, TX
Port Arthur News

KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools

The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported

TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
BEAUMONT, TX
KFDM-TV

Small school district taking big steps to protect students

EVADALE — Safety and security were on the agenda Monday night during the monthly meeting of the Evadale school board. The interim superintendent tells KFDM/Fox 4 the items will be a fixture on the agenda every month. Days following the Uvalde massacre, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered surprise inspections...
EVADALE, TX
kogt.com

Orange Woman Dies in Accident

A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
ORANGE, TX
KFDM-TV

Southeast Texans gathered for Beaumont's Comic Con weekend event

BEAUMONT — There was no better place this weekend for Southeast Texans who share a love for comic books and science fiction then a comic con event. The annual Beaumont comic book convention or Comic Con for short took place at Ford Park. People come dressed in their favorite...
BEAUMONT, TX
kogt.com

OC Marriage Licenses

Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of September 19 , 2022 thru September 23, 2022 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
KFDM-TV

Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park

Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
PORT ARTHUR, TX

