Southeast Texas sports community mourning loss of beloved former West Brook High School coach Al Rabb
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas sports community and the family and friends of a beloved former Southeast Texas coach are mourning his loss and reflecting on his legacy. Al Rabb, who was a former head coach at West Brook High School and Monsignor Kelly High School,...
Port Arthur News
Early turnover, lack of stops decide game between PNG, Marshall
The Port Neches-Groves football team was unable to overcome early turnovers as PNG fell 35-14 to Fort Bend Marshall in Sugarland Saturday. Both teams entered the day ranked in the top-10 in the state. PNG (2-2, 0-1 in District 9-5A Division II) was ranked 10. Marshall (3-1, 1-0) was ranked 3.
KFDM-TV
Remembering longtime Lamar University professor Dr. Bruce Drury
BEAUMONT — Lamar University faculty, staff, and students, and many others in the community, are remembering Dr. Bruce Drury, a legendary professor who was an expert in the intricacies of political science, but who was able to explain it in a highly engaging way that sparked the interest of students and helped them understand the nature of our political system.
Deweyville and Vidor Schools Show “Armed Staff” Signs On Campus
Well, Texas, I really had no idea this was a thing until I ran across these pictures of the signs at two different schools. From doing some research on this subject, Texas has allowed its teaching staff to conceal carry at school as long as the staff member followed the correct procedures to acquire a concealed carry license, and it was approved by the district board members. After the Uvalde shooting, more and more towns across Texas really began to get on board with arming various staff members in order to protect the students in their care.
Port Arthur News
KELSEY BORZA — Know the facts about charter schools
The Bob Hope School has been providing students in Jefferson County with a high school diploma since our first graduating class of five students in 2011. In one decade, Bob Hope High School has grown tremendously. The graduating class of 2022 consisted of 93 seniors. While most Port Arthur residents...
Following recent bomb threats and viral attack, Beaumont ISD officials discuss plans to ensure safe environment
BEAUMONT, Texas — Following recent threats made to area campuses and a viral attack, school safety is in the spotlight and was the main topic of discussion at a district meeting. The Beaumont Independent School District Safety and Security Committee held a public meeting on Monday so community members...
KFDM-TV
Beaumont house catches fire, no injuries reported
TEXAS — Updated: One firefighter did receive minor injuries. The cause is still under investigation. The fire happened around 10:15 a.m. near the 2100 block of Linson St. When the fire department arrived, it was fully engulfed. The house was vacant. The fire department went into "defensive" mode. There...
KFDM-TV
Small school district taking big steps to protect students
EVADALE — Safety and security were on the agenda Monday night during the monthly meeting of the Evadale school board. The interim superintendent tells KFDM/Fox 4 the items will be a fixture on the agenda every month. Days following the Uvalde massacre, Texas Governor Greg Abbott ordered surprise inspections...
kogt.com
Orange Woman Dies in Accident
A woman from Orange is dead following an early Monday morning auto accident in nearby Newton County. Troopers with the Texas Department of Public Safety say the accident occurred shortly after 7:00 on Highway 62, not far from the Orange County line, when a 2012 Ford pick-up truck, which was southbound, for some unknown reason, crossed over the centerline of the highway and collided with a 2017 Ford Sport Utility Vehicle.
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans gathered for Beaumont's Comic Con weekend event
BEAUMONT — There was no better place this weekend for Southeast Texans who share a love for comic books and science fiction then a comic con event. The annual Beaumont comic book convention or Comic Con for short took place at Ford Park. People come dressed in their favorite...
kogt.com
OC Marriage Licenses
Orange County Marriage Licenses For the week of September 19 , 2022 thru September 23, 2022 Issued By The Office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Orange (Orange, TX)
According to the Orange Police, a multi-vehicle accident was reported in Orange on Friday night. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved crash at the 2500 block of [..]
KFDM-TV
Family members mourn loss of longtime Jefferson County employee brutally killed
HARDIN COUNTY — A community is mourning a longtime government employee brutally murdered in Hardin County. The man who investigators say confessed to the killing is set to go before a judge on Saturday morning. Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis has confirmed that 36-year-old Clayton Lewis Carter, of Kountze,...
KFDM-TV
Southeast Texans take aim against domestic violence at clay shoot in Lumberton
LUMBERTON — Southeast Texans came together to take aim against domestic violence. They gathered for the Take Aim Against Domestic Violence Charity Clay Shoot at the 1 in 100 Gun Club in Lumberton. The Family Services of Southeast Texas clay shoot raised money that will go toward building a...
KFDM-TV
Update: Woman from Orange killed in Highway 62 crash in Newton County
NEWTON COUNTY — The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a crash in Newton County that killed a woman from Orange. The crash was reported Monday morning on Highway 62, just inside Newton County, according to DPS Lt. Chuck Havard. The Texas Department of Public Safety say the...
Decades-old cold case murder solved in Texas
Daniel Andrew MacGinnis, 63, entered a guilty plea Tuesday for her murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
KFDM-TV
Demolition postponed for Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 in Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY — From Texas Department of Transportation:. JEFFERSON COUNTY–The demolition of the Hamshire Road Overpass at I-10 has been postponed. Once a new date has been set, information will be sent out.
KFDM-TV
UPDATE: Man now facing murder charge in death of beloved former Jefferson County worker
HARDIN COUNTY — Hardin County Sheriff Mark Davis says a man is now facing murder charges after confessing to killing a beloved former Jefferson County employee and leading investigators to the body. Clayton Lewis Carter 36, of Kountze, is facing charges of murder in the killing of Roy Dean...
KFDM-TV
Port Acres residents stress concerns about neighborhood park
Port Acres — People who live in the Port Acres section of Port Arthur have made their concerns known about Eagles Park. They say the city hasn't maintained the park for a long time. KFDM reached out to the Parks and Recreation Director. KFDM/Fox 4's Mello Styles reports.
US Army Corps of Engineers spearheading Port Arthur Project to reduce risk of storm surges, flood damage
PORT ARTHUR, Texas — Port Arthur Project leaders met with residents Thursday to discuss the impact of these new flood protection measures on their properties. The $863 million project is being worked on by the US Army Corps of Engineers and Drainage District 7. Their objective is to reduce...
