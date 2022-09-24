ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

wtvbam.com

Members of Coldwater Police and Code Enforcement Departments accept new positions

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A five year member of the Coldwater Police Department has accepted a law enforcement position with Michigan State University. City Manager Keith Baker says in his report for Monday’s City Council meeting that Officer Hannah Salvati has submitted her resignation from the department after she was hired as a detective with the special victim’s unit for the M.S.U. Police Department.
COLDWATER, MI
wtvbam.com

Putnam proposal on Monday’s City Council agenda

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A proposal from a local non-profit group for the future use of the old Putnam Funeral Home building at 11 East Chicago is scheduled to come before the Coldwater City Council on Monday night. Group organizer Kathy Bappert says they want to turn the building...
COLDWATER, MI
Times-Union Newspaper

Two Events Bring People Together Downtown Warsaw

Two events side-by-side Saturday evening brought out at least a couple hundred people to downtown Warsaw. Kosciusko Kettleheads’ Homebrew Fest took place under a tent on Buffalo Street between Main and Center streets, while La Fiesta del Barrio was held on the county courthouse lawn and a portion of Buffalo just north of the tent.
WARSAW, IN
rvbusiness.com

Brinkley RV Unveils First ‘Model Z’ Fifth-Wheel Prototype

New RV builder Brinkley RV showed its first prototype – an upscale “Model Z” fifth-wheel – at last night’s (Sept. 25) reception on the eve of the 2023 Elkhart RV Open House. The reception took place at a leased Goshen, Ind., facility not far from the expansive 252-acre complex the fledgling RV manufacturer is building on the south side of Goshen near the Elkhart County 4-H Fairgrounds.
GOSHEN, IN
Government
threeriversnews.com

Constantine to consider Sunday marijuana sales, consumption lounges

CONSTANTINE — At a Monday, Sept. 19 Constantine Village Council meeting, the council set a public hearing for 7:03 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 3 to get input for Sunday marijuana sales, and also consumption lounges. At the Sept. 6 council meeting, the council heard a request from Dominic Iemma,...
CONSTANTINE, MI
Kalamazoo Gazette

Kalamazoo’s decriminalization of public urinating, littering would be overturned if state bill passes

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A state lawmaker from the area is taking aim at Kalamazoo’s new city rules involving the decriminalization of public urination, defecation and littering. State Rep. Matt Hall, R-Comstock Township, recently proposed state legislation that would overrule the city’s local ordinance, which drew opposition from local business owners, and others like it in Michigan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WILX-TV

Ramps closing for I-69 rebuilding project

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - People traveling through Eaton County need to plan ahead if they are traveling I-69 on Monday. Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) will be closing several ramps on Sept. 26 and 28 as part of their rebuilding project between Charlotte and Marshall in Calhoun County. According to MDOT, the approaches to the Kalamo Road bridge over I-69 will be closed from Monday until Friday, Sept. 30.
EATON COUNTY, MI
townbroadcast.com

Dorr Trustee Tuinstra’s bad govt. gift keeps on giving

ACHTUNG: The following is not a “fair and balanced” article. It is an editorial by the editor. “Next time, Hubert, ever the gentleman, offers his seat to a woman in a public lavatory… There is considerable misunderstanding.” — Vivian Stanshall, “Sir Henry at Rawlinson End.”
DORR TOWNSHIP, MI
threeriversnews.com

Business News

THREE RIVERS — The Weenie Kings truck in Three Rivers seems to be everywhere. While the traveling business spends most of its time at Hardings on West Michigan Avenue, the truck has been seen serving hot dogs around Three Rivers for over a decade. “I’ve been doing this for so long because of the...
THREE RIVERS, MI
News Break
Politics
The Oakland Press

Plan for former Kmart site confuses residents

Waterford’s planning commission has a public hearing on Tuesday to discuss plans for the former Kmart site on Dixie Highway. The current proposal includes renovating the existing building to create a small concert room with a stage; a restaurant with tables as well as special booths made from actual cars inside and a double-deck outdoor patio for dining and a private dining room; a gas station.
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, MI
threeriversnews.com

TR street improvement project bids approved

THREE RIVERS — A number of street improvement projects in the city of Three Rivers will soon be commencing. The Three Rivers City Commission approved bids for mill-and-fill and surface improvement projects for multiple roads in the city during their meeting Tuesday. Mill-and-fill projects will be done on Hoffman...
THREE RIVERS, MI
Detroit News

Feds find Michigan firm workers owed $352K in back pay

More than 650 workers at a Dearborn staffing agency will be repaid more than $352,000 after the agency illegally classified them as independent contractors, federal authorities announced Friday. The U.S. Department of Labor's Wage and Hour Division found that Leo Staffing and Management, operating as LTL Staffing and Business Solutions,...
DEARBORN, MI
Michigan Daily

5 bills to watch in the Michigan legislature: September 2022

The following article explains five bills that have been introduced, passed or signed into law by the Michigan State Legislature or Gov. Gretchen Whitmer throughout the past few weeks. Each month, The Michigan Daily publishes a compilation of bills being floated around in the Michigan State Legislature for students at...
MICHIGAN STATE
threeriversnews.com

Road Commission presents annual report to county

CENTREVILLE — St. Joseph County commissioners received the 110th annual report of the county’s road commission during their meeting Tuesday, Sept. 21. The report, presented by St. Joseph County Road Commission Board Chair Eric Shafer, ran down the agency’s activities in 2021 and how they are doing financially.
SAINT JOSEPH COUNTY, MI
wcsx.com

Michigan: Popular Deli Chain Expanding Across the State

Michigan is a great place to set up shop and host a restaurant, since Michiganders love their eats. It seems like at least once a week, I see a news story about a new restaurant opening, sometimes local and sometimes a national chain coming into the state. Now, a famous deli chain is expanding across Michigan.
MICHIGAN STATE

