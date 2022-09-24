Read full article on original website
threeriversnews.com
M-60 repaving begins Monday
FABIUS TWP. — A stretch of M-60 in Fabius Township will be repaved beginning next week. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 6.1 miles of M-60 from Corey Lake Road to U.S. 131 west of Three Rivers will be repaved beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Drivers should expect lane...
threeriversnews.com
Covered Bridge closed due to hit height restrictor
CENTREVILLE — The Langley Covered Bridge outside of Centreville is closed temporarily due to an incident that occurred Monday. According to the St. Joseph County Road Commission, a height limiter on the north end of the bridge was hit by a truck with a horse trailer attempting to cross the bridge, knocking the limiter over. The height of the limiter structure, which helps regulate height restrictions on the bridge, is 8 feet, 4 inches, while a pipe extending below it is 7 feet, 6 inches.
Drive & Shine car wash work will cause lane closure on South Westnedge Avenue
PORTAGE, MI -- Work on a new car wash development will lead to a lane closure next week, the city of Portage said. Starting at 9 a.m. Monday, Sept. 26, the curb lane will be closed for northbound traffic on South Westnedge Avenue, from Andy Avenue to Kilgore Road, for driveway improvements at Drive & Shine, located at 5003 S. Westnedge Ave.
wtvbam.com
Members of Coldwater Police and Code Enforcement Departments accept new positions
COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A five year member of the Coldwater Police Department has accepted a law enforcement position with Michigan State University. City Manager Keith Baker says in his report for Monday’s City Council meeting that Officer Hannah Salvati has submitted her resignation from the department after she was hired as a detective with the special victim’s unit for the M.S.U. Police Department.
WWMTCw
New interchange between US-31 and I-94 coming to Berrien County
BERRIEN COUNTY, Mich. (WSBT) — An interchange at US-31 and I-94 will soon make it easier to get around southwest Michigan. Berrien County officials believe this could have a major economic impact on the area. The above image is a look at the newly constructed roadway from Drone 22.
Effort to block development of Lake Michigan dunes is focus of town hall meeting
SAUGATUCK, MI -- The Saugatuck Dunes Coastal Alliance is hosting a town hall meeting to provide area residents an update on efforts to stop private developer NorthShore of Saugatuck from excavating and removing sand to build a marina. The proposed marina would be situated between the Patty Birkholz Natural Area...
Driver removed from car that went into Kalamazoo River
One person had to be removed from a vehicle after it went off a bridge into a riverbank on the Kalamazoo River.
whtc.com
One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash
TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
Times-Union Newspaper
One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident
One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
threeriversnews.com
Business News
THREE RIVERS — The Weenie Kings truck in Three Rivers seems to be everywhere. While the traveling business spends most of its time at Hardings on West Michigan Avenue, the truck has been seen serving hot dogs around Three Rivers for over a decade. “I’ve been doing this for so long because of the...
Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze
CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
threeriversnews.com
COA opens up new pickleball/shuffleboard court
THREE RIVERS — Getting seniors active is one of the many goals of the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. A new addition to the Rivers Enrichment Center in Three Rivers is looking to help with that goal, as well as provide another place for the general public to enjoy some sporting activity.
3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency
PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
Police investigate armed robbery at Kalamazoo business
Police in Kalamazoo are investigating an armed robbery that happened Sunday afternoon at a business on South Westnedge Avenue.
abc57.com
One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning
CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
WNDU
Bethany Christian Schools staff member dies after getting hit by vehicle in school’s parking lot
GOSHEN, Ind. (WNDU) - A Bethany Christian Schools staff member died after he was hit by a vehicle in the school’s parking lot Monday morning. Police were called just before 8:20 a.m. to Bethany Christian Schools, located at 2904 S. Main Street, on reports of a crash involving a pedestrian and a vehicle.
WWMTCw
Baby dies in Battle Creek shooting, man arrested after standoff & more top stories
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Below are News Channel 3's top stories from this past week. Take a look below:. Suspect in custody after firing shots at deputies during St. Joseph County standoff. A man was taken into custody after a standoff that lasted several hours in Mendon Saturday night. St....
95.3 MNC
Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital
A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
Dowagiac woman injured in Cass County rollover crash
The crash happened at around 4:30 a.m. near Decatur Road and Dutch Settlement Street in Volinia Township, according to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office.
Storms move through West Michigan
Over a thousand people were left without power Sunday night after strong storms moved through West Michigan.
