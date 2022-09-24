ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Rivers, MI

threeriversnews.com

M-60 repaving begins Monday

FABIUS TWP. — A stretch of M-60 in Fabius Township will be repaved beginning next week. According to the Michigan Department of Transportation, 6.1 miles of M-60 from Corey Lake Road to U.S. 131 west of Three Rivers will be repaved beginning Monday, Sept. 26. Drivers should expect lane...
threeriversnews.com

Covered Bridge closed due to hit height restrictor

CENTREVILLE — The Langley Covered Bridge outside of Centreville is closed temporarily due to an incident that occurred Monday. According to the St. Joseph County Road Commission, a height limiter on the north end of the bridge was hit by a truck with a horse trailer attempting to cross the bridge, knocking the limiter over. The height of the limiter structure, which helps regulate height restrictions on the bridge, is 8 feet, 4 inches, while a pipe extending below it is 7 feet, 6 inches.
wtvbam.com

Members of Coldwater Police and Code Enforcement Departments accept new positions

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – A five year member of the Coldwater Police Department has accepted a law enforcement position with Michigan State University. City Manager Keith Baker says in his report for Monday’s City Council meeting that Officer Hannah Salvati has submitted her resignation from the department after she was hired as a detective with the special victim’s unit for the M.S.U. Police Department.
whtc.com

One Hurt, Bridge Damaged in Allegan Area Crash

TROWBRIDGE TWP., MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Sept. 25, 2022) – One person suffered serious injuries and a bridge south of Allegan is in need of repairs following a single-vehicle crash on Saturday evening. According to Allegan County Sheriff’s Sergeant Blair Kacos, deputies and other first responders were dispatched to Bridge Road...
Times-Union Newspaper

One Injured After One-Vehicle Accident

One person was injured after a one-vehicle accident Sunday. According to the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office accident report, at approximately 8:31 p.m. Sunday, Zachary M. Husband, 25, South Bend, was driving north on CR 100E, approaching the curve in the roadway at CR 550N. Husband said he saw the road curve signs and tried to slow down but when he applied his brakes, the brakes did not activate.
threeriversnews.com

Business News

THREE RIVERS — The Weenie Kings truck in Three Rivers seems to be everywhere. While the traveling business spends most of its time at Hardings on West Michigan Avenue, the truck has been seen serving hot dogs around Three Rivers for over a decade. “I’ve been doing this for so long because of the...
MLive

Driver escapes truck crash just before blaze

CASS COUNTY, MI – A 25-year-old Southwest Michigan man who crashed a truck into a tree escaped before it caught fire, according to police. The driver was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash on Sunday, Sept. 25, Cass County sheriff’s deputies reported. Police responded to...
threeriversnews.com

COA opens up new pickleball/shuffleboard court

THREE RIVERS — Getting seniors active is one of the many goals of the St. Joseph County Commission on Aging. A new addition to the Rivers Enrichment Center in Three Rivers is looking to help with that goal, as well as provide another place for the general public to enjoy some sporting activity.
MLive

3 injured in Cass County crash caused by medical emergency

PORTER TWP, MI — Three women were hospitalized following a crash caused by what investigators are calling a medical emergency. A report from the office of Cass County Sheriff Richard J. Behnke said just after 2:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 23, the three women were involved in a two-vehicle crash on Union Road, south of US-12 in Porter Township.
abc57.com

One injured in Cass county crash early Sunday morning

CASS COUNTY, Mich. -- Officials responded to a single-vehicle injury crash on Rudy Road in Wayne Township at 1:27 a.m. on Sunday, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. Initial investigations showed that a 25-year-old Dowagiac man was heading south on Rudy Road in a pickup truck when he lost...
95.3 MNC

Car and motorcycle crash sends two people to hospital

A crash between a car and motorcycle in Berrien County sent two people to the hospital. The Sheriff’s Department says it happened in Watervliet Township around 6:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Sep. 21, at the intersection of County Line Road and Hagar Shore Road. A car driven by a 67-year-old...
