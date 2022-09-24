Read full article on original website
wrmj.com
Armed Robbery Arrest In Oquawka
A disturbance at an Oquawka business leads to the arrest of a man for armed robbery and aggravated battery. The incident occurred Sunday morning at Phillip’s 66 gas station. Henderson County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a report of a suspicious male armed with a knife and hitting customers. After investigation, 34-year-old Adam J. Huss of Oquawka was taken into custody. He is accused of going into the gas station, going up to the cashier, demanding her to run it and showing her a pocketknife and then starting an altercation with customers. Bond was set at $100,000 during a Henderson County court appearance on Monday. He will be back in court on Oct. 19.
KWQC
Deputies: Man arrested on battery, robbery charges
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Oquawka man was arrested after police say he went into a gas station armed with a knife. Adam J. Huss, 34, is charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday to the...
No serious charges filed for driver who struck child with a vehicle
Only a minor citation has been given to the Galesburg resident who hit a child with their car near a bus stop last week. Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin says the driver was issued a ticket for failing to reduce speed to avoid an accident. After reviewing incident...
muddyrivernews.com
Brown County Sheriff’s Department blotter for Sept. 19-25, 2022
On 09/20/2022 at 10:22 PM a juvenile from Mt. Sterling rear ended a vehicle operated by Joseph E. Waterkotte of Quincy on US 24 @ CR 150. No injuries were reported and damage to both vehicles were over $1500. The juvenile received a citation for Failure to Reduce Speed to Avoid an Accident.
KBUR
St. Paul man charged with homicide in 2021 Lee County accident
Lee County, IA- A St. Paul man has been charged with homicide after an accident that took place in March 2021, on US 61 south near Fort Madison. The Pen City Current reports that 27-year-old Robert Lavern Keith of St Paul has been charged with Homicide by Vehicle Reckless Driving for his involvement in the March 2021 accident that killed 62-year-old Andy Joe Annegers of Gladstone, Illinois.
Male suspects eludes police on a stolen motorcycle
Galesburg Police on Sunday, September 25th, responded to Beck’s on East Main Street for a male subject on a stolen motorcycle. The motorcycle had been spray-painted black and was departing at a high rate of speed westbound on East Main as officers arrived. Officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop, but the driver continued to gain speed running numerous stop signs in the process. There was no traffic at the time of the pursuit that eventually made its way to the intersection of Saluda Road and Davis Streets. While trying to make a turn, the driver laid the motorcycle down and began to flee on foot. Police were able to briefly catch up to the suspect as he attempted to jump a fence behind a shed on Saluda Road. Officers deployed a taser but it was ineffective. The suspect then took off through a cornfield. The 2002 Harley Davidson was reported stolen out of Galesburg but had registration for a 2021 Yamaha attached to it. In a pouch on the motorcycle, officers discovered numerous jewelry items and a 2013 class ring for a Texas high school. According to police reports, the jewelry items were most likely stolen. Officers are still in the process of collecting security video from Beck’s and the area and the investigation is ongoing.
Pen City Current
For the Record - Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
09/23/22 - 9:12 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Taylor James Smith, 21 of Fort Madison on a charge of an environmental nuisance. 09/24/22 - 1:30 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 900 block of 4th Street. 09/24/22 - 11:21 p.m. -...
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Sept. 25, 2022
Austin M Schneider (19) of Mendon, arrested for FTA No Valid Driver’s License at 13th and State. Lodged 161/139. Michelle Henson (31) Quincy, Illinois for Possession of Methamphetamine and Retail Theft, lodged, 162 104. Danny D Will (63) of Quincy, citation for Improper Driving at 9th and Maine. PTC...
1 injured in semi crash on I-80 in Henry County
One person was taken to a regional hospital, but three people from LeClaire escaped injuries on Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in was struck by debris from a fiery semi tractor trailer accident on I-80 in Henry County. On September 24 at about 1 p.m., Jose Guzman, a 66-year-old man from Naples, FL […]
aledotimesrecord.com
Man asks for $25, later accused of breaking into home on East Fifth Street, Galesburg
GALESBURG — A Galesburg man was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly breaking into a home Sunday night. Police were first called to the home, in the 600 block of East Fifth Street, at 3:48 p.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers spoke to the resident, who explained that the suspect, a 36-year-old Galesburg man, was not wanted. She told police that he had come over and asked for $25 from her. She said he made verbal threats to break her windows with a baseball bat. He was still sitting in the garage while officers were there, and according to the police report, the resident then convinced him to leave as he was uncooperative with officers.
KBUR
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy
Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
khqa.com
ISP to conduct month-long nighttime enforcement patrols
ADAMS COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Illinois State Police will be conducting Nighttime Enforcement (NITE) patrols in Adams County during the month of October. NITE patrols allow the ISP to focus on preventing, detecting, and taking enforcement action in response to impaired driving and occupant restraint violations, especially between the hours of 6 p.m. and 6 a.m.
KWQC
Section of Monmouth Boulevard closed starting Monday in Galesburg
GALESBURG, Ill. (KWQC) - A section of Monmouth Boulevard will be closed starting Monday in Galesburg. According to city officials, from Academy to Henderson Street, Monmouth Boulevard will be closed beginning at 7 a.m. for road reconstruction. City officials said the road is expected to be closed for about three...
25newsnow.com
Fulton County woman killed in southern Illinois traffic crash
ST. CLAIR COUNTY (25 News Now) - Illinois State Police are investigating after a Fulton County woman was killed after a traffic crash in St. Clair County. Illinois State Police say that Makenze Coulter, 23, of Table Grove, was standing through the sunroof of a vehicle in the front passenger seat when she fell out of the top of the vehicle as the driver went through a curve on the interstate.
Pen City Current
County board approves adding nine staff to EMS
LEE COUNTY - Lee County officials moved swiftly Monday to try and shore up additional staff and equipment as Blessing Keokuk Hospital closes in on a Friday closure date. The hospital's closure also will end the 24/7 emergency room service and all dispatched emergency transports now will likely be run north to Fort Madison, Burlington or possibly to Quincy by Lee County EMS staff.
KBUR
Salem, IA woman arrested after being found on railroad tracks
Mount Pleasant, IA- The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Salem, Iowa woman on multiple charges. On Sunday, September 18th, employees with BNSF contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office about a woman on the railroad tracks near Oakberry Avenue, who the employees say needed assistance.
aledotimesrecord.com
Galesburg woman accused of punching officer in face when being arrested for shoplifting
GALESBURG — A Galesburg woman was arrested on multiple charges after allegedly punching a police officer in the face while being arrested for shoplifting Saturday afternoon. Officers were called to Walmart, 659 Knox Square Drive, at 3:58 p.m. for a report of retail theft. Store employees told police that the suspect, a 55-year-old Galesburg woman, had filled her cart with a total of $889.22 in items and simply tried to leave the store without stopping to pay for anything.
aledotimesrecord.com
Burglary report: Cash, credit cards, meds stolen from several vehicles in Galesburg
Cash and cards were reported stolen from a wallet at 6:54 p.m. Sunday. The victim explained that he believed the theft occurred while he was inside HyVee Gas, 1925 N. Henderson St., between 3:50 and 4:05 p.m. He later discovered that his wife’s wallet, which was in a diaper bag in his vehicle, had been emptied of its content, including $160, and bank and credit cards.
