Saint Paul, IA

Pen City Current

For the Record - Monday, Sept. 26, 2022

09/23/22 - 9:12 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Taylor James Smith, 21 of Fort Madison on a charge of an environmental nuisance. 09/24/22 - 1:30 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 900 block of 4th Street. 09/24/22 - 11:21 p.m. -...
FORT MADISON, IA
KWQC

2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
DAVENPORT, IA
KWQC

Deputies: Man arrested on battery, robbery charges

HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Oquawka man was arrested after police say he went into a gas station armed with a knife. Adam J. Huss, 34, is charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday to the...
OQUAWKA, IL
KICK AM 1530

2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy

A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
LEBANON, MO
Pen City Current

‘Why’ questions permeate two care center deaths

There was a news update over the weekend about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers.
SPIRIT LAKE, IA
Local 4 WHBF

1 injured in semi crash on I-80 in Henry County

One person was taken to a regional hospital, but three people from LeClaire escaped injuries on Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in was struck by debris from a fiery semi tractor trailer accident on I-80 in Henry County. On September 24 at about 1 p.m., Jose Guzman, a 66-year-old man from Naples, FL […]
HENRY COUNTY, IA
Pen City Current

Hancock County man charged with meth possession

HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
LOMAX, IL
K92.3

Iowa Officials And Amish On How To Handle Horse And Buggies

As someone that’s not from Iowa, there are a few roadway norms I have needed to adjust to. I mean, I have been caught behind tractors before, but those are nothing compared to the combines that are about to hit the field. But another thing that I have never...
Iowa Capital Dispatch

Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge

Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
BONDURANT, IA
KBUR

Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy

Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
BURLINGTON, IA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KBUR

Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession

Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
LOMAX, IL
Pen City Current

County board approves adding nine staff to EMS

LEE COUNTY - Lee County officials moved swiftly Monday to try and shore up additional staff and equipment as Blessing Keokuk Hospital closes in on a Friday closure date. The hospital's closure also will end the 24/7 emergency room service and all dispatched emergency transports now will likely be run north to Fort Madison, Burlington or possibly to Quincy by Lee County EMS staff.
LEE COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
Pen City Current

Banks and Beals Funeral Home obituary - Donna K. Home, 76, Burlington

Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in the Harris Cemetery, near Dallas City, Illinois. No visitation is planned. Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Dallas City is assisting the family. Donna Kay (Reed) Horne, age 76, of Burlington, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022...
BURLINGTON, IA
WQAD

1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona

COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
COLONA, IL
Pen City Current

County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure

LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
LEE COUNTY, IA

