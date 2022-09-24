Read full article on original website
Pen City Current
For the Record - Monday, Sept. 26, 2022
09/23/22 - 9:12 a.m. - Fort Madison Police cited Taylor James Smith, 21 of Fort Madison on a charge of an environmental nuisance. 09/24/22 - 1:30 p.m. - Fort Madison Police responded to a report of a larceny/theft in the 900 block of 4th Street. 09/24/22 - 11:21 p.m. -...
KWQC
2nd person charged in toddler’s overdose death in Davenport
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A Davenport woman was arrested Friday in connection with the overdose death of her 22-month-old son in October. Malea Alexis Wilson, 25, faces charges of child endangerment resulting in death, a Class B felony punishable by 25 years in prison; child endangerment resulting in bodily injury, a Class D felony punishable by five years in prison; and child endangerment, an aggravated misdemeanor punishable by two years in prison.
KWQC
Deputies: Man arrested on battery, robbery charges
HENDERSON Co., Ill. (KWQC) - An Oquawka man was arrested after police say he went into a gas station armed with a knife. Adam J. Huss, 34, is charged with armed robbery and two counts of aggravated battery. The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office responded around 10:15 a.m. Sunday to the...
2 Missourians Fatally Shot After They Tried to Run Over a Deputy
A car chase over the weekend resulted in 2 Missourians being fatally shot after they allegedly tried to run over a Missouri deputy. The Green County Sheriff's Office shared this update on their Facebook page today about what began as a traffic stop that ended with Timothy W. Shaffer, 37 and Donna M. Bailey, 23, both of Lebanon, Missouri being fatally wounded. The status says their next of kin have now been notified.
Pen City Current
‘Why’ questions permeate two care center deaths
There was a news update over the weekend about two elderly Iowans who wandered away from different care centers last winter and froze to death. There is no question the deaths were horrible tragedies. There is no question they resulted from carelessness and a needless lack of attention by employees of the centers.
kttn.com
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 5 arrests over the weekend of September 23, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Holden resident. 37-year-old Dale Yung was arrested late Saturday morning in Mercer County and accused of speeding. During the stop, it was discovered Yung had an active warrant on felony failure to appear in court out of Johnson County. Yung was taken to the Mercer County Jail.
1 injured in semi crash on I-80 in Henry County
One person was taken to a regional hospital, but three people from LeClaire escaped injuries on Saturday afternoon after the minivan they were in was struck by debris from a fiery semi tractor trailer accident on I-80 in Henry County. On September 24 at about 1 p.m., Jose Guzman, a 66-year-old man from Naples, FL […]
WQAD
Moline police find 2 cars submerged in Mississippi River
The submerged cars were found near the 55th street boat ramp along Butterworth Parkway. Police say the cars have been submerged for many years.
Pen City Current
Hancock County man charged with meth possession
HANCOCK COUNTY - Sheriff Travis Duffy reports that on Friday September 23, 2022 a traffic stop led to the arrest of a Lomax, IL man for Possession of Methamphetamine. A Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol near Niota, IL attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Illinois Highway 9 near County Road 1450E on a red Ford F-150 for a traffic violation. The driver failed to stop and then traveled on county roads for approximately two miles before coming to a stop.
Iowa Officials And Amish On How To Handle Horse And Buggies
As someone that’s not from Iowa, there are a few roadway norms I have needed to adjust to. I mean, I have been caught behind tractors before, but those are nothing compared to the combines that are about to hit the field. But another thing that I have never...
Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge
Two Iowa caregivers accused of failing to protect elderly Iowans who froze to death on their watch are now facing very different consequences. One of the workers has been criminally charged with second-degree murder and faces up to 50 years of imprisonment if convicted, while the other is facing no criminal charges and has been […] The post Two Iowa care-facility residents freeze to death; one worker faces a murder charge appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
KBUR
Keokuk teen found guilty of First Degree Robbery, conspiracy
Burlington, IA- A Jury has found a Keokuk teen guilty of robbery and Conspiracy following a four-day trial. According to the Des Moines County Attorney’s Office, 18-year-old Noah Christopher Scott of Keokuk was found guilty of two counts of First Degree Robbery and Conspiracy. The charges stem from an...
KBUR
Lomax, Illinois man arrested for Methamphetamine possession
Carthage, Ill.- The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office has announced the arrest of a Lomax, Illinois man for methamphetamine possession. According to a news release, on Friday, September 23rd, a Hancock County Deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on Highway 9 near County Road 1450 East for a traffic violation.
Statewide Excessive Speed Initiative Runs from September 27 through October 4
(Atlantic) Iowa State Patrol Trooper and District #4 Public Information Office Shelby McCreedy says daily in Iowa and across the nation, excessive speed is a significant public safety concern. Trooper McCreedy says in 2021, 52 percent of Iowa traffic fatalities were caused solely by excessive speed. McCreedy says a statewide...
Pen City Current
County board approves adding nine staff to EMS
LEE COUNTY - Lee County officials moved swiftly Monday to try and shore up additional staff and equipment as Blessing Keokuk Hospital closes in on a Friday closure date. The hospital's closure also will end the 24/7 emergency room service and all dispatched emergency transports now will likely be run north to Fort Madison, Burlington or possibly to Quincy by Lee County EMS staff.
KCRG.com
Two Iowa companies sentenced in wire fraud scheme involving ethanol plant
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Two companies received sentences after pleading guilty to wire fraud in federal court last Wednesday. At the plea hearing, it was found that Darrell Smith was a broker and adviser for several investment firms and a corporate officer of companies Energae, LP and I-Lenders LLC.
Police seek Iowa mother of toddler who died from fentanyl intoxication
DAVENPORT, Iowa (WHBF) — After the arrest of the baby’s father last week, Davenport Police now seek the 25-year-old mother of a toddler who died from ingesting drugs in 2021. On Thursday, Davenport Police posted a wanted poster for Malea Wilson on Facebook. Police say Wilson, who is 5’8″ with blue eyes and blonde hair, […]
Pen City Current
Banks and Beals Funeral Home obituary - Donna K. Home, 76, Burlington
Graveside services will be at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 28, 2022 in the Harris Cemetery, near Dallas City, Illinois. No visitation is planned. Banks & Beals Funeral Home of Dallas City is assisting the family. Donna Kay (Reed) Horne, age 76, of Burlington, Iowa, passed away Thursday, September 22, 2022...
1 injured after fiery crash of semis on I-80 in Colona
COLONA, Ill. — A Quad City area crash leaves two semis on fire and one person injured. Illinois State Police said one truck rear-ended the other before causing both to catch fire and leave debris scattered across the highway. "I was driving on the right side and he was...
Pen City Current
County to beef up ambulance service in wake of hospital closure
LEE COUNTY - Lee County Supervisors will be considering a move to add up to nine additional staff to the Lee County EMS staff on Monday. The move is in response to the pending closure of Blessing Keokuk Hospital on Oct. 1. With the closure of the hospital there will be no 24-hour emergency hospital services in Keokuk. The city will have medical clinics in operation, but they aren't open continuously.
