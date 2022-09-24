Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB・
numberfire.com
Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday
The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
numberfire.com
Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup
Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
dodgerblue.com
Dodgers Highlights: Joey Gallo Makes Impressive Catches Against Cardinals; Praying Mantis Lands On Will Smith’s Helmet
Joey Gallo contributed in the field and at the plate to help the Los Angeles Dodgers tie their franchise record for wins by defeating the St. Louis Cardinals, 4-1, in the series rubber match at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove completed five innings for a third consecutive start and earned his...
numberfire.com
Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday
Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
numberfire.com
Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday
Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup
Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
numberfire.com
Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle
Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Greg Allen in left field on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Allen will man left field after Jack Suwinski was left on the bench against left-hander Wade Miley. numberFire's models project Allen to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base on Saturday
Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will man third base after Ryan Kreidler was rested against right-hander Davis Martin. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
