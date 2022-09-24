ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Tres Barrera catching for Nats Sunday

The Washington Nationals listed Tres Barrera as their starting catcher for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrera will bat ninth and start behind the dish Sunday while Riley Adams sits. Barrera has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 5.7 fantasy points against the Marlins.
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Robinson Chirinos in Orioles' Saturday lineup

Baltimore Orioles catcher Robinson Chirinos is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Houston Astros. Chirinos is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Astros starter Framber Valdez. Our models project Chirinos for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.1...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
State
Arizona State
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
City
Phoenix, AZ
numberfire.com

Matt Wallner not in Twins' lineup Sunday

Minnesota Twins outfielder Matt Wallner is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Wallner is being replaced in rgiht field by Jake Cave versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 35 plate appearances this season, Wallner has a .250 batting average with a .721 OPS, 1 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Cobb
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Yan Gomes starting for Chicago on Saturday

Chicago Cubs catcher Yan Gomes is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Gomes is getting the nod behind the plate, batting fifth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Gomes for 1.0 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1 hoem runs, 0.4 RBI...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup

The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arizona Diamondbacks#The San Francisco Giants#Rbi
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Luis Arraez not in Twins' Sunday lineup

Minnesota Twins infielder Luis Arraez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Arraez is being replaced at first base by Jose Miranda versus Angels starter Jose Suarez. In 577 plate appearances this season, Arraez has a .313 batting average with a .789 OPS, 8 home...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday

The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
BASEBALL
numberfire.com

Luis Torrens starting Saturday for Seattle

Seattle Mariners catcher Luis Torrens is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Kansas City Royals. Torrens is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting eighth in the order versus Royals starter Kris Bubic. In 144 plate appearances this season, Torrens has a .216 batting average with...
SEATTLE, WA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Greg Allen in left field on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Allen will man left field after Jack Suwinski was left on the bench against left-hander Wade Miley. numberFire's models project Allen to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Tigers starting Jeimer Candelario at third base on Saturday

Detroit Tigers third baseman Jeimer Candelario is batting seventh in Saturday's contest against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will man third base after Ryan Kreidler was rested against right-hander Davis Martin. numberFire's models project Candelario to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,200.
DETROIT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy