numberfire.com
Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
numberfire.com
Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday
Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
numberfire.com
Freddie Freeman (illness) scratched Saturday for Dodgers; Miguel Vargas enters
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Freddie Freeman has been scratched from the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Freeman is dealing with an illness. As a result, he has been removed from the lineup Saturday night. Miguel Vargas will take over at first base versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery.
numberfire.com
Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday
The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
AOL Corp
Funny anthem standoff goes sideways when Mariners' Robbie Ray, Royals' Luke Weaver ejected for antics
A lighthearted pregame standoff between former teammates took a sharp turn on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium when they were both ejected ahead of first pitch. Seattle Mariners pitcher Robbie Ray won the standoff against Kansas City Royals reliever Luke Weaver. Ray and Weaver were teammates with the Arizona Diamondbacks in...
numberfire.com
Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday
Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
numberfire.com
Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup
The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday
Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
numberfire.com
Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup
The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
numberfire.com
Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday
The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
numberfire.com
Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
numberfire.com
Pittsburgh's Greg Allen in left field on Saturday
Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Allen will man left field after Jack Suwinski was left on the bench against left-hander Wade Miley. numberFire's models project Allen to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Saturday lineup
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Vargas for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
numberfire.com
Carlos Correa starting Saturday for Minnesota
Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Correa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models proejct Correa for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
numberfire.com
Mike Brosseau starting Sunday for Brewers
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Brosseau for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
numberfire.com
Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York
New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
numberfire.com
Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee
Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hiura is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Hiura for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
