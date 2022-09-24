ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

numberfire.com

Victor Caratini in Brewers' Sunday lineup

Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Caratini is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Caratini for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI and 8.9...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Matt Olson not in Braves' lineup on Saturday

Atlanta Braves infielder/outfielder Matt Olson is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Olson is being replaced at first base by Austin Riley versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. In 656 plate appearances this season, Olson has a .233 batting average with a .769 OPS, 28 home runs,...
MLB
numberfire.com

Rafael Devers sitting for Red Sox Sunday

The Boston Red Sox did not list Rafael Devers on their lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Devers will take the evening off while Bobby Dalbec takes over at third base and J.D. Martinez rejoins the lineup at designated hitter. Devers has 27 home runs, 80 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Mauricio Dubon in lineup for Houston on Saturday

Houston Astros infielder Mauricio Dubon is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dubon is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Orioles starter Mike Baumann. Our models project Dubon for 0.9 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.4 RBI and 6.8 FanDuel points.
HOUSTON, TX
numberfire.com

Mark Payton not in White Sox' Sunday lineup

The Chicago White Sox did not include Mark Payton in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Payton will move back to the bench Sunday while Adam Engel starts in centerfield and bats ninth. Payton has yet to land a hit this season, but has a .600 OPS.
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox Monday

Bobby Dalbec will not start in the Boston Red Sox' Monday night game against the Baltimore Orioles. Dalbec will sit out Monday's game while Rafael Devers takes over at the hot corner and bats second. Dalbec is projected for 23 more plate appearances this season, with 1 homer, 3 runs,...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Brendan Donovan starting Sunday for St. Louis

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Brendan Donovan is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Donovan is getting the nod at second base, batting leadoff versus Dodgers starter Michael Grove. Our models project Donovan for 1.1 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Nationals leave Alex Call off Monday lineup

The Washington Nationals did not list Alex Call in their lineup for Monday's game against the Atlanta Braves. Call will take the night off Monday while Cesar Hernandez starts in left field and bats fifth against the Braves. Call has made 104 plate appearances so far as a rookie, and...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Kole Calhoun batting seventh for Rangers Sunday

The Texas Rangers will start Kole Calhoun at designated hitter in Sunday's game against the Cleveland Guardians. Calhoun will bat seventh as the Rangers' designated hitter while Jonah Heim moves back to catcher and Sam Huff sits. Calhoun has a $2,000 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.6...
BASEBALL
numberfire.com

Marwin Gonzalez in lineup Sunday for New York

New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is starting Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Gonzalez is getting the nod at third base, batting eighth in the order versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. Our models project Gonzalez for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Pittsburgh's Greg Allen in left field on Saturday

Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Greg Allen is batting eighth in Saturday's contest against the Chicago Cubs. Allen will man left field after Jack Suwinski was left on the bench against left-hander Wade Miley. numberFire's models project Allen to score 8.5 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
PITTSBURGH, PA
numberfire.com

Miguel Vargas a late addition to Dodgers' Saturday lineup

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Miguel Vargas is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. Vargas is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Jordan Montgomery. Our models project Vargas for 0.6 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.3 RBI and 5.2 FanDuel...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Paul DeJong in lineup Saturday for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Paul DeJong is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. DeJong is getting the nod at shortstop, batting seventh in the order versus Dodgers starter Clayton Kershaw. Our modles project DeJong for 0.6 hits, 0.3 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.3 RBI and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Carlos Correa starting Saturday for Minnesota

Minnesota Twins infielder Carlos Correa is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Correa is getting the nod at shortstop, batting second in the order versus Angels starter Reid Detmers. Our models proejct Correa for 0.9 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna in Braves' lineup Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Philadelphia Phillies. Ozuna is getting the nod in left field, batting fifth in the order versus Phillies starter Bailey Falter. Our models project Ozuna for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI and 10.3...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Mike Brosseau starting Sunday for Brewers

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Mike Brosseau is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Brosseau is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Brosseau for 1.0 hits, 0.7 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.5 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI
numberfire.com

Giancarlo Stanton sitting Sunday for New York

New York Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Boston Red Sox. Stanton is being replaced at designated hitter Aaron Judge versus Red Sox starter Brayan Bello. In 427 plate appearances this season, Stanton has a .213 batting average with a...
BRONX, NY
numberfire.com

Keston Hiura starting Sunday for Milwaukee

Milwaukee Brewers infielder Keston Hiura is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. Hiura is getting the nod at first base, batting seventh in the order versus Reds starter Nick Lodolo. Our models project Hiura for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
MILWAUKEE, WI

