San Jose, CA

247Sports

BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington

While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
SEATTLE, WA
CBS San Francisco

1st pitch at A's game marks fulfillment of Bay Area family's epic quest

OAKLAND (KPIX) -- With his own grandson on the mound hurling the horsehide, a ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's A's game was caught by a man who has lived with Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. It was a full-circle moment 18 years in the making."I don't drive anymore. I said if I can't drive and I can't play golf, I don't want to be alive," said 78-year-old Dan Cochrane. Cochrane said he no longer feels that way although he admits Parkinson's has changed every part of that life."I'm slower. I have less energy. Got a lot...
OAKLAND, CA
Upworthy

These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day

Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
SANTA CLARA, CA
KRON4 News

Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KRON4 News

VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
SAN JOSE, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down

The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022

Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
BERKELEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

San Jose's Christmas in the Park to Return Without Ice Rink

The winter holidays are still a ways away but there’s already a big change coming for one longtime South Bay tradition. The Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice Rink, a fixture near San Jose’s Christmas in the Park, won’t be part of the festivities this year. The traditional ice...
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022

One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
KSBW.com

Teen shot while leaving North Monterey County High football game

CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place near a high school football game. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - September 26) According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles made threats to another teen at the North Monterey County High...
MONTEREY COUNTY, CA
KRON4 News

This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says

(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
SAN JOSE, CA
hoodline.com

High-rise hotel project next to Hotel De Anza in San Jose moving forward after years-long court battle

A hotel project in downtown San Jose now appears to have the green light to proceed after years of delays because of lawsuits from a preservation group against the city of San Jose. The proposed 19-story high-rise hotel with 272 rooms could be built right next door to Hotel De Anza at 8 North Almaden Boulevard near the intersection of West Santa Clara Street. After the San Jose City Council approved the project two years, the Preservationist Action Council of San Jose (PAC SJ) had been trying to block plans for the hotel from moving forward. Their attempts have been shut down first by Santa Clara County judges and most recently, by the state Court of Appeal, which sided with an earlier ruling by county courts that favored the city’s approval of the project allowing the project to proceed.
SAN JOSE, CA
