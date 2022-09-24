Read full article on original website
BREAKING: Alexis DeBoer has committed to Washington
While the Stanford-Washington game was going on, Dawgman.com learned that Kalen DeBoer's daughter Alexis, a top 2024 softball prospect, has verbally committed to the Huskies. This is what Extra Inning Softball had to say about DeBoer as a prospect. DeBoer played for Clovis North High School in the Fresno area...
1st pitch at A's game marks fulfillment of Bay Area family's epic quest
OAKLAND (KPIX) -- With his own grandson on the mound hurling the horsehide, a ceremonial first pitch at Sunday's A's game was caught by a man who has lived with Parkinson's Disease for over 20 years. It was a full-circle moment 18 years in the making."I don't drive anymore. I said if I can't drive and I can't play golf, I don't want to be alive," said 78-year-old Dan Cochrane. Cochrane said he no longer feels that way although he admits Parkinson's has changed every part of that life."I'm slower. I have less energy. Got a lot...
Mountain Mike’s Pizza Expanding its San Jose Footprint
A new Mountain Mike's Pizza is coming soon to 670 River Oaks Parkway, becoming its ninth San Jose location.
These hilarious team photos of the Santa Clara cross country team will make your day
Most people's images of athletes are that they're strong, serious and confident. And team photos normally display that essence of strong and disciplined personalities. However, the Santa Clara Men’s Cross Country team opted to go in a different direction with their team headshots. Citius Mag, which documents the sport of distance running, collaborated with the team and produced a series of photos that show the humorous and playful side of its star athletes, reported SB Nation. The headshots were filled with smoldering expressions, frightening eyes and distinct mustaches. Each team member understood the humor and played along with these headshots, which became viral on the internet.
SF's Galileo forfeits football game over parents' safety concerns at Richmond High School
"That forfeiture means that Richmond High School lost the opportunity to play their first home game of the year. And it means that students who have been working very hard to build up their football program ...did not get the opportunity to compete in their first completion of the year."
Traffic Advisory for Tuesday in Santa Clara Due to Mexico-Colombia Game at Levi's Stadium
A traffic advisory has been issued by the Santa Clara Police Department for Tuesday for Levi's Stadium and the surrounding area due to the soccer match being played there. The soccer match is between the Mexican Men's National Team and the Colombia Men's National Team as part of the MexTour Sendoff Series leading up to the FIFA 2022 World Cup.
Goodbye Karl: why SF’s fog is disappearing
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The morning fog will be chilling the morning air of San Francisco less and less over the next decades, as it is already disappearing, according to a UC Berkeley scientist and government records. Last week, KRON4 reported on why the City By The Bay’s fog is named Karl in the first […]
VIDEO: Wheelchair business burglarized in San Jose on Monday
SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A small business owner in the heart of San Jose is picking up the pieces after a break-in on Monday left a trail of broken glass behind. A security video caught view of a person loitering around the front of a business called Re-Mobilizers on early Monday morning. Not long […]
Vandals in Fremont keep cutting Comcast’s internet wires, users point out obvious flaws
Comcast internet subscribers in Fremont are getting fed up with outages caused by vandals. For the fourth time in about a month, someone has cut critical wires that run Comcast’s Xfinity internet service. Comcast posted a picture of the latest damage along with a press release on the incident, which apparently happened around 3 a.m. Sunday morning.
Neighbors concerned over San Jose intersection
After an 8-year-old boy was killed in their San Jose neighborhood, residents want more to be done to improve pedestrian safety.
Beloved San Francisco sports bar burns down
The Double Play Bar and Grill in San Francisco's Mission District was heavily damaged in a fire Saturday. "The Double Play has burned down," the restaurant wrote on its Facebook page. "Thank you to all the customers that have shared amazing memories here and enjoyed the food ... We will be closed until further notice."
Bay Area Halloween Events Guide 2022
Fall is here, which means spooky season has officially arrived! Many Halloween events are returning and most COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted. From spooky mazes to more family-friendly ones. We've compiled a list below of the events we've come across throughout the Bay Area to help you celebrate this Halloween season!
An uncle and nephew run a bakery on wheels. Its colorful pan dulce is turning heads on the internet
During Hispanic Heritage Month, TODAY is sharing the community’s history, pain, joy and pride. We are highlighting Hispanic trailblazers and rising voices. TODAY will be publishing personal essays, stories, videos and specials throughout the month of September and October. For more, head here. As the relative calm of the...
San Jose's Christmas in the Park to Return Without Ice Rink
The winter holidays are still a ways away but there’s already a big change coming for one longtime South Bay tradition. The Kristi Yamaguchi Downtown Ice Rink, a fixture near San Jose’s Christmas in the Park, won’t be part of the festivities this year. The traditional ice...
A guide to San Francisco Fleet Week 2022
One of San Francisco's most notable — and loudest — civic traditions continues this year. Although many cities around the country host annual celebrations of the United States Armed Forces, San Francisco's Fleet Week is the largest in the country. San Francisco's yearly event began in 1981 at the direction of then-Mayor Dianne Feinstein, and has grown to a nine-day event. It has a somewhat divisive reputation in San Francisco, due largely to the noise disruptions and spending, but still draws thousands of visitors to enjoy air shows, ship tours and concerts.
Teen shot while leaving North Monterey County High football game
CASTROVILLE, Calif. — The Monterey County Sheriff's Office is investigating a non-deadly shooting that took place near a high school football game. (Video Player: KSBW 8 Top Stories - September 26) According to the sheriff's office, two juveniles made threats to another teen at the North Monterey County High...
This is the best suburb in Bay Area, study says
(KRON) — San Francisco, Oakland and San Jose are three of the Bay Area’s most well-known cities. A large amount of the region’s workforce is based in those three cities. However, a lot of those workers don’t live in those cities. Some elect for perhaps cheaper and more spacious living options in a Bay Area […]
High-rise hotel project next to Hotel De Anza in San Jose moving forward after years-long court battle
A hotel project in downtown San Jose now appears to have the green light to proceed after years of delays because of lawsuits from a preservation group against the city of San Jose. The proposed 19-story high-rise hotel with 272 rooms could be built right next door to Hotel De Anza at 8 North Almaden Boulevard near the intersection of West Santa Clara Street. After the San Jose City Council approved the project two years, the Preservationist Action Council of San Jose (PAC SJ) had been trying to block plans for the hotel from moving forward. Their attempts have been shut down first by Santa Clara County judges and most recently, by the state Court of Appeal, which sided with an earlier ruling by county courts that favored the city’s approval of the project allowing the project to proceed.
'Not even an angry bump of shoulders' at Hells Angels founder funeral despite safety concerns
STOCKTON, Calif. — Thousands turned out at a celebration of life ceremony for Modesto native and founder of the Oakland chapter of the Hells Angels, Ralph “Sonny” Barger. Barger died from cancer at the age of 83 back in June, but a large-scale service in his honor...
How a routine open ocean swim in San Francisco ended in death
A 67-year-old San Francisco resident died after a perilous swim off China Beach on Sept. 16.
