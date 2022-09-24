A hotel project in downtown San Jose now appears to have the green light to proceed after years of delays because of lawsuits from a preservation group against the city of San Jose. The proposed 19-story high-rise hotel with 272 rooms could be built right next door to Hotel De Anza at 8 North Almaden Boulevard near the intersection of West Santa Clara Street. After the San Jose City Council approved the project two years, the Preservationist Action Council of San Jose (PAC SJ) had been trying to block plans for the hotel from moving forward. Their attempts have been shut down first by Santa Clara County judges and most recently, by the state Court of Appeal, which sided with an earlier ruling by county courts that favored the city’s approval of the project allowing the project to proceed.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 20 HOURS AGO