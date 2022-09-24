ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?

I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
adirondackalmanack.com

NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf

On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
WHEC TV-10

Good Question: Is Walmart ditching paper bags?

ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the rules for grocery shopping. Plastic bags have been banned in New York State for two years. Paper bags are still an option but maybe you’ve heard this talk, like I did. A worker at the BayTowne Walmart recently told me the company is ditching paper bags in New York next month.
NEWS10 ABC

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)

New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
CNY News

Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?

Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
WNYT

Deadline arrives for retail cannabis applications

Today is the deadline to apply for New York’s first retail cannabis dispensaries. Applications opened last month. Eligible applicants must have a marijuana-related conviction that happened before the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act in March 2021. They also must have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.
localsyr.com

New York State RV Show happening this weekend

(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
WNYT

Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents

Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
wnynewsnow.com

New York Department of Health Launches Long COVID Website

ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The New York State Department of Health launched a website today to those who are battling long COVID. The information builds on New York State’s ongoing work to fight long COVID statewide. “As we continue to assess the impact of long COVID on New...
