Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
adirondackalmanack.com
NYSDEC Reverses Course, Now Calls The Cooperstown Wolf A Wolf
On September 21, 2022, after a second independent DNA study confirmed that the wolf killed outside of Cooperstown, New York, was really a wolf, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) reversed course and announced that the wolf was indeed a wolf. DEC had been calling the Cooperstown wolf a coyote since it examined the dead animal in December 2021 and conducted a DNA study in early 2022. DEC publicly called the wolf a coyote in July in many news reports, after the release of an independent DNA study by Trent University in Canada, organized by the Northeast Ecological Recovery Society (NERS). The Trent University DNA analysis found that the Cooperstown wolf had 98% wolf genes.
Wooly Worms Are Here New York! Are They Predicting a Harsh Winter?
You know what a Wooly Worm is right? You might call them Wooly Bear Caterpillar or, as I learned from Hamilton College, Pyrrharctia isabella. These guys typically show up in large numbers in New York State around October. Based on what was seen this weekend, they are already here. It's...
Upstate New York Begins With Albany? No Way That’s Correct! Or Is It?
Albany, New York! The Capital City! Home of The Egg, the Northway and the Twin Bridges! It is the heart of the Capital Region but is Albany considered 'Upstate New York'? The debate rages on and on and on. Everyone feels confident that their definition of Upstate New York is...
Americas Oldest 5 and Dime Store Is Right Here In the Capital Region?
Next time you have some time off from work to spend time with family and friends you should take a ride and explore New York State. There are so many amazing places to discover and you don't even have to leave the Capital Region. About a year ago at this...
Bill could address home heating emergencies in NYS
A bill passed in the New York State Senate and Assembly could help address propane heating woes that have been front and center for many homeowners in recent years.
WHEC TV-10
Good Question: Is Walmart ditching paper bags?
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — Let’s answer a good question about the rules for grocery shopping. Plastic bags have been banned in New York State for two years. Paper bags are still an option but maybe you’ve heard this talk, like I did. A worker at the BayTowne Walmart recently told me the company is ditching paper bags in New York next month.
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year (so far)
New York State eviction notices rose 54% this year, as renters are feeling the effects of increased inflation and rising living costs. According to the Legal Templates, rising living costs, late rent payments, and increasing eviction rates have been major contributors to the financial landscape of renting and living.
The 6 Reasons Your Car Will Not Pass New York State Inspection
Every year you need to go through the process of getting your car inspected, have you done it already for this year? Do you think it will pass? Or have you been putting it off, because you are dreading the repair bill that will go along with the cost of that inspection?
CARS・
Is Anyone NOT Low on Vitamin D in Upstate New York?
Known as "the Sunshine Vitamin," Vitamin D is an essential nutrient for bone health and general wellness. But with the amount of sun we get here in Upstate New York, are we all low on Vitamin D?. I recently went for my annual let's-see-how-close-to-death-I-am checkup, and my doctor wanted to...
Doing This Horrible Thing to Any Cat in New York State Is Illegal
Do you have a cat that is a treasured member of your family? Or maybe you have a few cats that visit the back door of your home? They visit long enough to get some food and say, "Meow," only to disappear when the food is gone, and return the next day?
What’s the Most Snow New York State Has Received in 24 Hours?
While we probably don't want to think about it, winter is not far off and that means we should start planning ahead for winter weather. While it is impossible really to tell this far off, the Farmer's Almanac is calling for a colder and snowier than average winter for the Hudson Valley and Northeast.
A kid-saving NY law almost no one enforces: How the flavored vape ban went up in smoke
Syracuse, N.Y. — The back wall of a vape shop in an Onondaga County strip mall is filled with tiny, brightly colored boxes. There’s watermelon and blue raspberry. Do you like mint? They have that, too. Any flavor of vape you can think of, it’s there, the clerk says.
WNYT
Deadline arrives for retail cannabis applications
Today is the deadline to apply for New York’s first retail cannabis dispensaries. Applications opened last month. Eligible applicants must have a marijuana-related conviction that happened before the passage of the Marijuana Regulation and Tax Act in March 2021. They also must have experience owning and operating a qualifying business.
Nearly 70 Upstate New York Farms Getting Money For Climate Change
Farms in the Hudson Valley and across the Empire State were awarded money to address the impacts of climate change. On Thursday, Gov. Katy Hochul announced that $7.9 million is being awarded through the Climate Resilient Farming Grant Program to help over 70 farms across the state, including in the Hudson Valley.
localsyr.com
New York State RV Show happening this weekend
(WSYR-TV) — Savvy shoppers know the best time to buy is at the end of the season, when sellers are trying to clear out their inventory. Well, that’s exactly what’s on the minds of the folks who sell RVs and campers around Central New York. Many of them are at the State Fairgrounds this weekend for the New York State RV show.
WNYT
Additional rental assistance funding available for Vermont residents
Good news for Vermonters in need of rental assistance. State officials say there is an estimated 20 million dollars available for some of the lowest income people in the state. Earlier this month, the state announced the pandemic related emergency rental assistance program is being phased out. The state says...
Can NY State Limit the Speed of Your Vehicle? Yes! As Soon as 2024!
Starting in 2024 you may never get a speeding ticket again. If one New York State Senator has his way you literally would not be capable of exceeding the speed limit in your vehicle. Get used to the term 'Intelligent Speed Assistance' or ISA because if Senate Bill S9528 is...
wnynewsnow.com
New York Department of Health Launches Long COVID Website
ALBANY, N.Y. (WENY) – The New York State Department of Health launched a website today to those who are battling long COVID. The information builds on New York State’s ongoing work to fight long COVID statewide. “As we continue to assess the impact of long COVID on New...
New York State Forcing Residents To Keep Thermostat Set
It is no secret that it is going to cost you a lot more money this year to heat your home. Utility companies suggested that your bill will be over 30% more than you were used to last year. Make sure that you are still keeping yourself and your family warm this season.
