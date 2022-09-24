NEW YORK — The U.N. Security Council is meeting to discuss the separation referendums that Moscow-backed authorities held in four occupied regions of Ukraine. Ukraine requested the Tuesday afternoon meeting and has asked for President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to be given time to address the council members by video. Security Council diplomats said the United States and Albania were drafting a resolution which is expected to condemn the votes and say the preordained results will never be recognized. The resolution is certain to be vetoed by Russia when put to a vote.

