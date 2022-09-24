Letters to the Editor for Sept. 25

PA must join the RGGI

There is no denying that the impacts of climate change — stronger storms, increased flooding, drought, and other unnatural disasters — are already hitting our state. Millions of people are affected by these events, losing their homes, livelihood, and health. They could be you or me.

Carbon pollution from electric power plants is a leading contributor, and Pennsylvania produces more of it than all but four states in the country. But there is good news: solutions to climate change abound and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is one of them. Pennsylvania must be allowed to join.

RGGI is an effort among 11 states to reduce CO₂ emissions from power plants within their bounds through a regional cap on carbon pollution. These states have reduced emissions by more than 50% — twice as fast as the national average — and raised over $4 billion to invest into local communities. RGGI would make a major dent in Pennsylvania’s carbon pollution, reducing it by 25% by 2030, while creating over 27,000 jobs and adding nearly $2 billion to our economy (rggi.org and news.bloomberglaw.com).

By delaying joining RGGI this year, Pennsylvania missed out on over $250 million in revenue. Currently, RGGI’s fate is in the hands of the courts. If the courts rightfully decide PA can join, I urge our legislators not to further obstruct it — they do their constituents a disservice by not investing in their communities and by denying us this opportunity to be a part of the solution to climate change.

Martha Gopal

Langhorne

Ashley Ehasz for Congress

Our congressman is not speaking up or voting for the rights and justice that we believe Americans should demand. He has shown that he does not support women by voting no when the Women’s Health Protection Act passed in the House of Representatives but failed in the Senate not gaining the required 60 votes. He has not done enough about the disgraceful demonizing of the Justice Department and his former colleagues at the FBI as they do their duty.

To protect health care for women and defend our laws and national security, make your voice heard loud and clear this Nov. 8 by voting for Ashley Ehasz for PA-01. Say no to Donald Trump's sycophants. Say no to forced birth. Send West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran Apache helicopter pilot Ashley Ehasz to speak proud and strong for us in Washington D.C. in 2023.

Tinicum Together

Leslie Carson

Mindy Engle-Friedman

Mary Pucci

Ros Cahill

Triste Longcore

Speak out against overdevelopment

As a member of a local cycling club, I have the opportunity to ride through the bucolic beauty of Upper Bucks County. Unfortunately, that beauty is being spoiled at an alarming rate due to the seemingly unchecked rate of development. Overdevelopment in the county is leading to strains in infrastructure as well as strains on ecosystems and agriculture.

Overdevelopment leads to an increase in the loss of natural habitat crucial to maintaining biodiversity in both plant and animal species. This in turn leads to a loss in vibrant ecosystems that support an overall healthy environment. Maintaining soil and natural vegetation is crucial to clean waterways and critical for flood control. As more hard surfaces are built — roads and parking lots — runoff from storms increase leading to additional urban flooding. This becomes more of an issue as storms have been increasing in intensity due a warming climate.

Much in the same way development has led to degradation of ecosystems, agricultural land is also being lost. In the past 50 years, Bucks County has lost nearly 70% of its agricultural land. As I frequently cycle through some of the most idyllic settings in the county, I am saddened by the potential loss of this aesthetic pleasure and irreplaceable resource.

Careful thought needs to be given before more development is pursued. Growth is not always beneficial. Growth should not have negative impacts on the environment nor the citizens who may be impacted. The growth in this county does not fulfill either of those requirements.

Dave Porigow

Hilltown

Nonprofits can help navigate gun violence crisis

There are two Philadelphia local nonprofit organizations that can help with our current gun violence crisis.

Urban Navigation is a community organization developed to help slow down our City of Philadelphia’s gun violence. The methods served are for the youth to build successful and productive violence-free lives. We connect with our youth through their interests to engage them toward better lives, while also reducing crime and improving environments.

Urban Navigation provides experiences and training within the youths’ culture, leading to technical skills, entrepreneurial mentorship, life skills training, additionally providing mentorship and guidance to ATV/dirt bike riders.

Training and mentorship can be provided at Billy Penn Studios Room 210. This studio accommodates a platform for creative minds such as having podcasts, office space, media/music studio, virtual reality facility, or rest area. Enhancing technical skills can be supplied at Philadelphia Technical Training Institute. The essence of Urban Navigation is people who want to make changes.

The Race for Peace Committee is a nonprofit organization formed to reinforce the lives of residents in all communities through programs, resources and activities for the family, and to reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

For more information visit websites urbannav.com, billypennstudios.com, and raceforpeace.org.

Alim Howell

Delaware County

Trump's 'declassified' documents

Regarding Donald Trump’s desire to “declassify” so many secret documents, I read that Donald Rumsfeld — at or about the time of George W. Bush — scripted the rhetoric for presidential declassifications.

Its basic purpose (at the time) was to allow an outgoing president access to more material (juicier) when penning their memoirs. Juicy books or national security? I don’t believe people always consider the greater importance of “sustained” national security.

When someone works for the CIA, they’re not permitted to ever reveal anything of substance. The presidency requires honor and surely no less commitment.

Lyn Alexander

Willow Grove