ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Letters to the Editor for Sept. 25

By The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
The Intelligencer
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CIz8q_0i91lYrO00

PA must join the RGGI

There is no denying that the impacts of climate change — stronger storms, increased flooding, drought, and other unnatural disasters — are already hitting our state. Millions of people are affected by these events, losing their homes, livelihood, and health. They could be you or me.

Carbon pollution from electric power plants is a leading contributor, and Pennsylvania produces more of it than all but four states in the country. But there is good news: solutions to climate change abound and the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative (RGGI) is one of them. Pennsylvania must be allowed to join.

RGGI is an effort among 11 states to reduce CO₂ emissions from power plants within their bounds through a regional cap on carbon pollution. These states have reduced emissions by more than 50% — twice as fast as the national average — and raised over $4 billion to invest into local communities. RGGI would make a major dent in Pennsylvania’s carbon pollution, reducing it by 25% by 2030, while creating over 27,000 jobs and adding nearly $2 billion to our economy (rggi.org and news.bloomberglaw.com).

By delaying joining RGGI this year, Pennsylvania missed out on over $250 million in revenue. Currently, RGGI’s fate is in the hands of the courts. If the courts rightfully decide PA can join, I urge our legislators not to further obstruct it — they do their constituents a disservice by not investing in their communities and by denying us this opportunity to be a part of the solution to climate change.

Martha Gopal

Langhorne

Ashley Ehasz for Congress

Our congressman is not speaking up or voting for the rights and justice that we believe Americans should demand. He has shown that he does not support women by voting no when the Women’s Health Protection Act passed in the House of Representatives but failed in the Senate not gaining the required 60 votes. He has not done enough about the disgraceful demonizing of the Justice Department and his former colleagues at the FBI as they do their duty.

To protect health care for women and defend our laws and national security, make your voice heard loud and clear this Nov. 8 by voting for Ashley Ehasz for PA-01. Say no to Donald Trump's sycophants. Say no to forced birth. Send West Point graduate and U.S. Army veteran Apache helicopter pilot Ashley Ehasz to speak proud and strong for us in Washington D.C. in 2023.

Tinicum Together

Leslie Carson

Mindy Engle-Friedman

Mary Pucci

Ros Cahill

Triste Longcore

Speak out against overdevelopment

As a member of a local cycling club, I have the opportunity to ride through the bucolic beauty of Upper Bucks County. Unfortunately, that beauty is being spoiled at an alarming rate due to the seemingly unchecked rate of development. Overdevelopment in the county is leading to strains in infrastructure as well as strains on ecosystems and agriculture.

Overdevelopment leads to an increase in the loss of natural habitat crucial to maintaining biodiversity in both plant and animal species. This in turn leads to a loss in vibrant ecosystems that support an overall healthy environment. Maintaining soil and natural vegetation is crucial to clean waterways and critical for flood control. As more hard surfaces are built — roads and parking lots — runoff from storms increase leading to additional urban flooding. This becomes more of an issue as storms have been increasing in intensity due a warming climate.

Much in the same way development has led to degradation of ecosystems, agricultural land is also being lost. In the past 50 years, Bucks County has lost nearly 70% of its agricultural land. As I frequently cycle through some of the most idyllic settings in the county, I am saddened by the potential loss of this aesthetic pleasure and irreplaceable resource.

Careful thought needs to be given before more development is pursued. Growth is not always beneficial. Growth should not have negative impacts on the environment nor the citizens who may be impacted. The growth in this county does not fulfill either of those requirements.

Dave Porigow

Hilltown

Nonprofits can help navigate gun violence crisis

There are two Philadelphia local nonprofit organizations that can help with our current gun violence crisis.

Urban Navigation is a community organization developed to help slow down our City of Philadelphia’s gun violence. The methods served are for the youth to build successful and productive violence-free lives. We connect with our youth through their interests to engage them toward better lives, while also reducing crime and improving environments.

Urban Navigation provides experiences and training within the youths’ culture, leading to technical skills, entrepreneurial mentorship, life skills training, additionally providing mentorship and guidance to ATV/dirt bike riders.

Training and mentorship can be provided at Billy Penn Studios Room 210. This studio accommodates a platform for creative minds such as having podcasts, office space, media/music studio, virtual reality facility, or rest area. Enhancing technical skills can be supplied at Philadelphia Technical Training Institute. The essence of Urban Navigation is people who want to make changes.

The Race for Peace Committee is a nonprofit organization formed to reinforce the lives of residents in all communities through programs, resources and activities for the family, and to reach an understanding between law enforcement and the communities they serve.

For more information visit websites urbannav.com, billypennstudios.com, and raceforpeace.org.

Alim Howell

Delaware County

Trump's 'declassified' documents

Regarding Donald Trump’s desire to “declassify” so many secret documents, I read that Donald Rumsfeld — at or about the time of George W. Bush — scripted the rhetoric for presidential declassifications.

Its basic purpose (at the time) was to allow an outgoing president access to more material (juicier) when penning their memoirs. Juicy books or national security? I don’t believe people always consider the greater importance of “sustained” national security.

When someone works for the CIA, they’re not permitted to ever reveal anything of substance. The presidency requires honor and surely no less commitment.

Lyn Alexander

Willow Grove

Comments / 0

Related
NBC Philadelphia

Philly Police Union Endorses Republican Oz in Pa. Senate Race

Republican U.S. Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz scored what in years passed might have been a surprise endorsement: a Philadelphia union's backing. But in recent elections, as progressive Democrats like Oz's opponent, Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, called for more holistic approaches to crime-fighting and criminal justice, the Philadelphia Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 5 have separated themselves from the city's traditionally Democrat-supporting unions.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
City
Economy, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
City
Philadelphia, PA
wlsam.com

How the Pennsylvania Senate race could affect the 2024 presidential election

The fall election season began in Pennsylvania as Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz battle for the open Senate seat. Philadelphia Enquirer political reporter Julia Terruso and the Steve Cochran Show talk about Fetterman agreeing to debate Oz amid concerns over Fetterman’s health, Pennsylvania Governor race candidates, and why the election results could affect the entire country.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Rumsfeld
Person
George W. Bush
Person
Donald Trump
VISTA.Today

State Attorney Generals Object to Bonuses Paid to Malvern’s Endo Executives Before Bankruptcy

Endo International U.S. headquarters in Malvern.Image via Michael Bryant, Philadelphia Inquirer. Seven state attorneys general, including Pennsylvania AG Josh Shapiro, and a federal bankruptcy overseer appointed by the court, are objecting to the $94 million paid in pre-bankruptcy bonuses to top executives and other insiders at Endo International, the Ireland-based pharmaceutical company with its U.S. headquarters in Malvern, writes Bob Fernandez for the Philadelphia Inquirer.
MALVERN, PA
abc27.com

Rally for Doug Mastriano held at Capitol

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Supporters rallied at the Capitol building in Harrisburg for Republican candidates across the commonwealth. Congressional candidates and voters were voicing their support for Gubernatorial Candidate Doug Mastriano on Saturday, Sept. 24. Their focus and their main concern was restoring rights and freedoms across Pennsylvania, which...
HARRISBURG, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Infrastructure
abc27.com

Pennsylvania bird hunters reminded to take bird flu precautions

PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Game Commission has reminded bird hunters to take HPAI precautions. Test results show that more than 30 Canada geese that were found sick or dead at Griffin Reservoir in Lackawanna County were in infected with Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI). The public are advised...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Nonprofit Organizations
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
LehighValleyLive.com

Doug Mastriano and friends return to the launching pad of a political crusade, but get little fresh juice

Pennsylvania’s Republican candidate for governor Doug Mastriano is ever-encouraging his supporters to “walk as free people.”. Saturday, it appears most of them exercised their personal freedoms to watch a football game, attend a community festival, enjoy a beautiful early fall day in central Pennsylvania, and otherwise do anything besides standing through three hours of political speeches on the state Capitol steps.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
BUnow

Unique Traditions in Pennsylvania for the Whole Family

Founded by William Penn in 1682, Pennsylvania boasts a diverse and lengthy history, studded with the influence of many cultures. With the fifth largest population in the United States and 67 counties that span a wide array of topographies and communities, Pennsylvania is perfectly primed to play host to a menagerie of unique traditions, events, and destinations. Below, we’ve listed some of the more distinctive things you’ll come across in our great state, that everyone in the family can enjoy.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
975thefanatic.com

Pennsylvania Airport Named the Worst in America

Traveling can be enough of a headache without having to deal with a bad airport. As it turns out, one airport in Pennsylvania is considered the worst in America, which isn’t the best news for local travelers. Each year, J.D. Power releases its list of the worst airports in...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
The Intelligencer

The Intelligencer

182
Followers
134
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Bucks and Montgomery County, PA from The Intelligencer.

 http://theintell.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy