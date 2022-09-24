Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found!
Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday.
The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize.
Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade.
