ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Boise State fires offensive coordinator Tim Plough

San Diego Union-Tribune
San Diego Union-Tribune
 2 days ago

Boise State fired offensive coordinator Tim Plough on Saturday and replaced him with former college and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter for the rest of the season.

Boise State head coach Andy Avalos announced the change after the Broncos were stunned in a 27-10 loss to UTEP on Friday night. Long known for its offensive ingenuity and scoring points, the Broncos (2-2) have struggled on that side of the ball, even in their two victories.

Koetter has been working as an analyst for the Broncos.

“This was a difficult decision, but I believe it is in the best interest of our program,” Avalos said. “Our team goals are still in front of us and we are focused on working to accomplish them. Tim is a good football coach and I have no doubt he will continue to positively impact the young men he works with in the future.”

Koetter was Boise State’s head coach from 1998-2000 and was 26-10 in his tenure with the Broncos. His time at Boise State set the stage for the growth of the program that took place first under Dan Hawkins and then with Chris Petersen in charge.

Koetter left Boise State for Arizona State where he was the head coach for six seasons and led the Sun Devils to four bowl appearances. Koetter went on to a long career in the NFL that included three seasons as the head coach in Tampa Bay where the Bucs went 19-29. He was also an offensive coordinator with Jacksonville, Atlanta twice and Tampa Bay.

Plough joined Boise State in January 2021 from UC Davis where he had served as offensive coordinator and associate head coach.

___

More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/ap_top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://tinyurl.com/mrxhe6f2

This story originally appeared in San Diego Union-Tribune .

Comments / 0

Related
105.5 The Fan

Boise State Quarterback Leaves The Team

It looks like the Hank Bachmeier era is ending at Boise State. Boise State Football is in the unusual spot of experiencing turmoil both on and off the field. The Bronco coaching staff promised to fix last year's disappointing 7-5 season. This year's 2-2 record has not inspired confidence from Bronco Nation. The Broncos fired their offensive coordinator on Saturday, and now their starting quarterback has left the team.
BOISE, ID
247Sports

Oregon State Football Depth Chart for the Utah Utes

The Oregon State Beavers hit the road once again, this week to Salt Lake City to face the Utah Utes in Rice-Eccles Stadium. Here is a look who the Beavers expect to have ready for Saturday's game per the official two deep depth chart released by Oregon State. NOT A...
CORVALLIS, OR
thecomeback.com

Boise State brings back familiar face as new OC

The Boise State Broncos had an extremely disappointing performance on Friday against the UTEP Miners, losing 27-10 and falling to 2-2. This surprising loss led to a significant coaching change within the program on Saturday. Boise State head coach Andy Avalos relieved current offensive coordinator Tim Plough of his duties...
BOISE, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Football
Boise, ID
College Sports
Local
Idaho College Sports
State
Arizona State
Boise, ID
Sports
Boise, ID
Football
City
Boise, ID
City
Atlanta, ID
Local
Idaho Sports
247Sports

USC Football Game 5: Quick Look at the Arizona State Sun Devils

Record: 1-3 (0-1) Last Game: 34-13 loss to Utah. Last Meeting: 31-16 Arizona State (2021, Ariz.) - The headlining storylines for Arizona State are not on the field but the off-the-field drama, which was a topic of conversation with the looming NCAA sanction, offseason firings and transfer losses. Arizona State fired head coach Herm Edwards on Sept. 18 following a 30-21 loss to Eastern Michigan with running backs coach Shuan Aguano given the title of interim head coach. The Sun Devils suffered a 34-13 loss to Utah in their first game since the Edwards firing.
TEMPE, AZ
College Football HQ

USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Petersen
Person
Dan Hawkins
The Associated Press

NCAA puts Memphis on 3 years' probation, no tourney ban

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — The NCAA’s Independent Accountability Resolution Process put Memphis on three years of probation with a public reprimand on Tuesday, but declined to punish Tigers coach Penny Hardaway or hand down an NCAA Tournament ban. The IARP issued only its second decision Tuesday, with cases involving Louisiana State, Arizona, Kansas and Louisville still on the group’s docket. North Carolina men’s basketball also was put on probation in the IARP’s first decision in December 2021. The NCAA had accused Memphis of four Level I and two Level II violations, considered the most serious infractions, and a total of seven alleged violations including lack of institutional control, head coach responsibility and failure to monitor. The IARP ruled that Memphis failed to monitor Hardaway as an athletics booster, provided impermissible benefits and other benefits to recruits. The panel also ruled Memphis failed to cooperate with the investigation by delaying handing over requested documents but decided these were Level II and III violations.
MEMPHIS, TN
San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego Union-Tribune

San Diego, CA
54K+
Followers
93K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

The San Diego Union-Tribune is San Diego’s largest media company and its oldest business, dating back to the founding of the Union in 1868.

 https://www.sandiegouniontribune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy