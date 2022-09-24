ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Dabo Swinney Addresses Clemson Injuries

By Zach Lentz
 2 days ago

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C.–The Tigers were without five defenders in Saturday's 51-45 win over Wake Forest, and a number of Tigers—including wide receiver Beaux Collins and running back Will Shipley were banged up in the game.

“If you’re going to win a division championship, a league championship, you’ve got to be able to win on the road” said Head Coach Dabo Swinney . “To be able to win in overtime, on the road with a lot of adversity, that shows the character and the heart of our young men and I’m really proud of them.”

The Tigers were without Sheridan Jones, Tre Williams, Xavier Thomas, Malcolm Greene and Andrew Mukuba.

Head coach Dabo Swinney addressed the health of the Tigers after the game.

"Yes, they were (all close to being back," Swinney said. " We could have obviously used somebody."

